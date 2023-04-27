“Down rounds are natural, take medicine and move forward,” General Catalyst’s Hemant Taneja tells startup founders

Managing Director of Silicon Valley-based General Catalyst Hemant Taneja believes that tech companies are going to have a hard time raising capital in the current environment. He expects another 9 to 12 months of pain before interest rates stabilise, valuations normalise and IPO markets open up.

"Down rounds are natural when bubbles burst and it is perfectly fine for companies to take their medicine and keep moving forward," said Hemant Taneja, the Managing Director of Silicon Valley-based General Catalyst. Some of the venture capital firm’s portfolio firms haven’t escaped the meltdown in valuations.

An early investor in Stripe, General Catalyst in March this year co-led a $6.5 billion round in the payments processing company, slashing its valuation by half to $50 billion from nearly $100 billion. Another portfolio company e-grocer Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $12 billion from $39 billion in 2021.

“Honestly, some (tech companies) are going to have a hard time raising capital. It’s just normal. If they are good businesses, they’ll raise capital at the right price for the business and keep moving forward. I don’t think the down rounds should deter entrepreneurs or investors,” said Taneja.

The 13-year tech bull run hit a wall in 2022 following a quick turn in the economic environment with eight clicks of inflation-fighting interest rate hikes in the US — from near-zero levels to about 4.75 to 5 percent — in the last year. It has signalled the end of the easy money era.

Taneja believes that tech companies are going to have a hard time raising capital in the current environment. In the January to March period this year, global venture capital funding fell over 50 percent to $76 billion from $162 billion in Q1 FY22, as per Crunchbase. Dramatic fall across all stages in rocky Q1, every funding stage last quarter was down 45-55 percent. Globally, nearly 300,000 jobs have been cut.

Taneja expects another 9 to 12 months of pain before interest rates stabilise, valuations normalise and IPO markets open up. “Until the interest rates stabilise and I do think they could go up a bit more from here, you're not going to see stability in the valuations. So, every time interest rates go up you know run your Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) models and stocks look more expensive and you see the market course correcting,” he said.

Almost all the VCs are conducting “deep exercises” within their portfolio and Taneja said General Catalyst “re-underwrote” every company. Founded in 2000, US-based tech investors have raised over $14 billion across 11 funds invested in over 1,000 companies, including Airbnb, Canva, Deliveroo, Grammarly, Hubspot, Kayak, Snap, and Vroom.

Taneja said that General Catalyst has made sure its portfolio companies have operating plans that were more fiscally conservative, appropriate and profitability-focussed. “Now, it’s a matter of these companies continuing to perform with that fiscal conservatism,” he said.

The call for fiscal prudence has been growing in India’s startup ecosystem since the onset of the funding winter—a 30 percent collapse to $24 billion in 2022 from the record-breaking $35 billion raised in 2021. In the January to March period this year, venture capital investments fell 75 percent on a yearly basis across stages.

More than 25,000 employees have been laid off by over 70 startups in 2022-2023 so far. As per reports, 55 out of 74 Indian unicorns incurred a cumulative operating loss of $5.9 billion in FY22. India has not seen the flight of a unicorn since September 2022.

General Catalyst’s India portfolio comprises 18-20 startups including CashFlo, CityMall, FarMart and unicorns—CRED and Spinny. Taneja and several partners at the firm have been telling entrepreneurs in India not to replicate the “move fast & break things” model of founders in Silicon Valley.

“Unprofitable growth is a bad idea whether it’s an upcycle or a downcycle. In this relatively capital-constrained environment, the companies are getting more disciplined,” said Taneja.

On whether General Catalyst will pause investments in India for the time being, Taneja said, “We think about our core areas of interest and the short-term dynamics of the market really don’t deter us and shouldn’t deter anybody from investing here. The long-term promise of what’s to come here over the next 10-20 years is extremely bright. As you know, the companies that can take advantage of the promise over the next decade are going to be built today.”

Listing out that artificial intelligence, fintech, healthcare and resilience are General Catalyst’s four areas of focus in India, “Our goal is to bring a thematic perspective to these areas and invest in India with a long-term perspective of how we can drive the digital transformation of India. There is a significant opportunity in climate, agritech and software to build terrific companies, local supply chains, local opportunities and local workforces.”

When it comes to AI, Taneja believes India has a huge opportunity there because there is a deep software hub here. He said, “As the next generation of software companies get built, there is no reason why they can’t start here.”