Startup
General Atlantic invests $200 million in ed-tech startup Byju's
Updated : February 09, 2020 09:22 AM IST
While the company did not disclose details on the new funding, sources said the company has raised a fresh capital of $200 million from General Atlantic, taking it's valuation to a little over $8 billion.
Byju's has collected more than $1 billion from investors such as China’s Tencent, South Africa’s Naspers and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
Byju's was one of the first unicorns that turned profitable in its standalone business in FY19 tripling its revenue to Rs 1,480 crore.