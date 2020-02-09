Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Startup

General Atlantic invests $200 million in ed-tech startup Byju's

Updated : February 09, 2020 09:22 AM IST

While the company did not disclose details on the new funding, sources said the company has raised a fresh capital of $200 million from General Atlantic, taking it's valuation to a little over $8 billion.
Byju's has collected more than $1 billion from investors such as China’s Tencent, South Africa’s Naspers and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
Byju's was one of the first unicorns that turned profitable in its standalone business in FY19 tripling its revenue to Rs 1,480 crore.
General Atlantic invests $200 million in ed-tech startup Byju's

You May Also Like

As death toll mounts, WHO treads carefully on naming new virus

As death toll mounts, WHO treads carefully on naming new virus

Tata Steel slips into red, posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,228 crore

Tata Steel slips into red, posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,228 crore

IPO-bound LIC increases market share at 78%, new business premium crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

IPO-bound LIC increases market share at 78%, new business premium crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement