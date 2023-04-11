Garuda Aerospace bags first ever agri drone subsidy — what is this scheme and who are eligible?

Garuda Kisan drones can assist farmers in monitoring crop health, identifying areas requiring water or fertiliser, and even spraying pesticides and fertilisers, thue cutting down on manual labour and increasing efficiency. DGCA-approved Garuda Kisan drones were given to eight farmers under this scheme in Pune on Tuesday.

Garuda Aerospace, an Indian drone startup, has become the first company to receive the agri drone subsidy for its agricultural drones. The subsidy is part of the Indian government's initiative to promote the use of agricultural drones and will enable Garuda Aerospace to expand its operations and make its drones more accessible to farmers in India.

Garuda Kisan drones can assist farmers in monitoring crop health, identifying areas requiring water or fertiliser, and also spraying pesticides and fertilisers, cutting down on manual labour and increasing efficiency. DGCA-approved Garuda Kisan drones were given to eight farmers under this scheme in Pune on Tuesday, April 11.

The subsidy is just one of the many initiatives launched by the Indian government to support the development of India's drone industry and will benefit small-scale farmers, increase agricultural productivity, and reduce food waste.

What is this scheme?

The Agri Drone Subsidy is a scheme floated by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare through its Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation.

Under this scheme, the government will provide financial assistance for the purchase of drones to the tune of:

100 percent of the cost of an agriculture drone up to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh apiece for institutes under Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), State Agriculture Universities (SAUs), state and other central government agricultural institutions/departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) engaged in agricultural activities.

40 percent up to a maximum of Rs 4 lakh for custom hiring centres under the Cooperative Society of Farmers, FPOs and rural entrepreneurs.

50 percent of the cost of a drone up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh for agriculture graduates establishing custom hiring centres.

50 percent of the cost up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh for small and marginal, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, women and Northeastern state farmers, and 40 percent up to a maximum of Rs 4 lakh for other farmers.

According to the Press Information Bureau, funds amounting to Rs 52.5 crore have been released to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for taking up of large-scale demonstration of drone technology on the farmers’ fields in the country through 100 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, 75 institutions under ICAR and 25 State Agricultural Universities.

Funds amounting to Rs. 70.88 crore have also been released to various state governments for demonstration, providing subsidy to farmers and the establishment of custom hiring centres for providing drone services to the farmers.