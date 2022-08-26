Gap in premium brands led me to launch haircare brand Anomaly: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actress and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra Jonas has partnered with beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa to launch her haircare brand Anomaly in India. In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, the actress talks about how her latest venture aims to address the gap in the haircare market.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday said the gap in the premium brands led to the launch of Anomaly, a haircare brand, which was launched exclusively in India today on beauty and lifestyle focussed e-tailer Nykaa.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Priyanka said, "I have to say that the idea of getting into haircare came from me wanting to expand my portfolio just in terms of a player in the market. What I felt with haircare versus skincare is that there are not that many brands that will give you premium products at an affordable price."

She said, "I thought of creating a product, which is good for the environment, good for your wallet, and good for your hair and it works for every hair type around the world. So the idea is to make the foundation of your hair strong, so you can do whatever you want with it. I felt like there weren't any too many products that cater to that philosophy."

Founded by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in partnership with global beauty incubator Maesa, Anomaly has disrupted the haircare aisle globally with its clean, performance-driven formulas, and eco-conscious packaging, and now brings its powerful hair solutions to Priyanka’s home country.

Anomaly, as the name suggests, is built upon Chopra Jonas' belief that we are all unique as individuals and our hair reflects that. Committed to making more sustainable choices in her personal life, Priyanka was motivated to channel her passion for the environment into her brand. Anomaly introduces Indian consumers to choices that empower them without costing them the earth.

Commenting on the launch, Anchit Nayar, CEO of E-commerce Beauty, Nykaa said, "We are proud to partner with Priyanka Chopra Jonas to build her stellar haircare band Anomaly in India. At Nykaa, we are committed to launching some of the most disruptive global brands that will garner a love for their ethos, innovation, and efficacy.

Anomaly’s philosophy aligns with Nykaa’s brand positioning of Democratizing Beauty for All. The commonality also extends to the meeting of two power brands, driven by Women founders, who are changing the way beauty is accessed by consumers."

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video