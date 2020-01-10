#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex edges higher, Nifty holds 12,250; IT, bank stocks gain
World stocks at record high as techs lead relief rally
Oil prices slip further as falling over 4% in last two sessions
Rupee likely to extend losing streak in 2020
Home Startup
Energy

GAIL invites proposals from renewable energy startups for funding

Updated : January 10, 2020 01:02 PM IST

GAIL India has opened its fourth round of applications for solicitation of investment proposals from startups operating in renewable and alternate energy space.
The proposal submission window will remain open till January 24, 2020.
GAIL had launched its ambitious startup initiative ‘Pankh’ in July 2017, to invest in promising startups.
GAIL invites proposals from renewable energy startups for funding
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

What the changes in ITR-1 form mean for taxpayers

What the changes in ITR-1 form mean for taxpayers

Looking for a multibagger? This stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,00,000 in 10 years

Looking for a multibagger? This stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,00,000 in 10 years

Byju's raises $200 mn from Tiger Global as total investments cross $1 bn and valuation hits $8 bn

Byju's raises $200 mn from Tiger Global as total investments cross $1 bn and valuation hits $8 bn

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV