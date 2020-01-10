Energy
GAIL invites proposals from renewable energy startups for funding
Updated : January 10, 2020 01:02 PM IST
GAIL India has opened its fourth round of applications for solicitation of investment proposals from startups operating in renewable and alternate energy space.
The proposal submission window will remain open till January 24, 2020.
GAIL had launched its ambitious startup initiative ‘Pankh’ in July 2017, to invest in promising startups.
