Fyers, the online discount brokerage platform, has experienced a significant surge in its revenues. In the previous fiscal year, the company generated Rs 108 crore in revenue, but in the current fiscal year 2024, it has already surpassed Rs 200 crore in earnings.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Tejas Khoday, the Co-Founder & CEO of Fyers, expressed the company's ambitious goal of securing a spot among the top 10 broking platforms within the next 12 months. Khoday attributed this revenue growth to the company's strategic focus on serving active retail traders, semi-professional, and professional traders in India.

Fyers has also achieved a milestone by reaching a user base of half a million customers. Their aim is to onboard one million users by the fiscal year 2025. Currently, Fyers is consistently adding approximately 15,000 to 20,000 new customers every month while striving to maintain a profitability margin of 20-25 percent.

Khoday further revealed the company's plans to venture into portfolio management services (PMS) early next year and explore opportunities in alternate investment funds (AIFs)

In addition to the financial sector, there have been interesting developments in the startup and co-working space.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has announced her investment in EcoSoul, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup specialising in eco-friendly home essentials. As part of this investment, Pednekar has taken on the role of the startup's brand ambassador. Founded in 2020, EcoSoul offers a range of sustainable products including crockery, cutlery, garbage bags, and tableware. This investment follows a successful funding round in April 2023 where EcoSoul raised $10 million, led by Accel Ventures.

Furthermore, WeWork India has reported a 40 percent growth in revenue during the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, driven by increased demand for flexible workspace solutions. Despite challenges faced by its parent company, WeWork India remains optimistic about its growth prospects. They have recently inaugurated their 50th workspace in the national capital, marking a significant milestone. Karan Virwani, CEO of WeWork India, shared insights on the company's future plans and growth trajectory during an interview with CNBC-TV18.

