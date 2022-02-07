FutureofWork - Meesho goes 'Boundaryless', allows employees to work from anywhere

Internet commerce giant Meesho will allow its employees to work from anywhere, as it joins a growing list of global companies that are future-proofing their organisations and realigning the workforce post the pandemic.

Adopting a 'Boundaryless Workplace Model', Meesho aims to decentralize the workplace. It is giving its employees the power to choose to work from home, office or any location of their choice, a statement said. Based on employee demand, the company will also set up satellite offices at locations with higher talent density.

The new model also gives the company an opportunity to tap into a global workforce as the war for talent continues to heat up in India's technology sector.

Meesho's founder and CEO, Vidit Aatrey explained the move in a series of tweets, saying that “leaders need to acknowledge that employees' psychological & physical safety is more important than their location of work".

It's arguably been one of the most exciting ways to kickstart our week at @Meesho_Official!



We’re permanently adopting a Boundaryless Workplace model 💼



Meeshoites now have the power to define workplace flexibility and convenience 🥳



🧵 — Vidit Aatrey (@viditaatrey) February 7, 2022

With a focus on seamless employee experience, Meesho will enable its workforce with real-time and virtual collaboration tools. Providing ample opportunities for teams to even meet and collaborate in-person, the company will introduce initiatives like trips to attend quarterly summits and an annual 'workation' in destinations like Goa, Shimla, and Manali etc. To support working parents, Meesho will also sponsor daycare facilities for employees with children below 6 years of age. This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho's head office in Bangalore, the firm said.

"Driven by our mantra to build a people-centric workplace, Meesho has always ensured employees are at the core of everything we do. We have been championing many industry-first initiatives that have redefined conventional workplace norms and this new policy is a step in that direction. We have studied multiple future of work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho," added Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho.

The unicorn had earlier unveiled employee-friendly practices like the 30-week gender-neutral parental leave policy, gender reassignment leave and 10-day reset and recharge policy. In November last year, Meesho announced a 10-day leave for all its employees to "rejuvenate after a hectic festival season". With this initiative, the company now aims to double down on its efforts to rethink traditional models as it works to build a people-centric workplace.