Future Female Forward | Mentorship critical in early stages of a startup, says T-Hub

Telangana, India's youngest state, is known for its supportive ecosystem for startups. It offers favorable infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and a sustainable funding model. The state is home to over 6,660 registered startups, including 356 seed-funded and 148 venture-funded ones. Additionally, there are more than 3,400 incubators in the state. CNBC-TV18 Future Female Forward, held in Hyderabad, celebrated and recognised women entrepreneurs who have overcome challenges to establish innovative and sustainable business models that contribute to the country's growth.

Speaking at the event, Priyanka Ravala, Head of International Programs at T-Hub, emphasised the importance of mentorship in the early stages of startups. T-Hub, a startup incubator, has incubated 320 startups and graduated around 3,000 startups in the span of eight years. Ravala highlighted that mentorship provides crucial support and guidance for startups, particularly in terms of understanding market segments.

"Mentorship comes in more handy when you are in early stages. At that time you need a lot of information, you look for lot of support in terms of understanding market segments etc. And that is where the mentoring piece plays a very critical role in the life of a startup," Ravala said.

Ravala also mentioned T-Hub's 6M2P framework, which stands for access to money, market access, mentorship, manpower, motivation, and methodologies. These six elements are driven by partnerships and policy advisory, forming the foundation for accelerating the success of entrepreneurs.

Mansi Gandhi, Co-Founder of DoctorC, shared her mission of making healthcare accessible and affordable for all. DoctorC, initially focused on diagnostics but has now expanded into building internet hospitals. The company caters to about 45,000 patients per month and addresses various medical conditions.

Gandhi expressed her belief that investors are increasingly recognising the capabilities of women entrepreneurs and their ability to excel in various aspects of business.

