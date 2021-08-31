FUNDING RUNDOWN: Northern Arc Capital raises $50 million, OTO Capital secures $6 million

Here are the top deals locked in the startup universe.

Dream11 eyeing $8.5 -b n valuation: Report

Dream Sports, the company that runs fantasy sports platform Dream11, is in talks to raise at least $400 million in a round with participation from both new and old investors, Entrackr reported.

This round is expected to value the company at $8.5 billion, a massive jump from the $5 billion number it attained during the previous fundraise five months ago.

This new funding round is likely to be a pre-IPO one, reports added. Dream Sports last raised close to $400 million from investors such as TCV, D1 Capital Partners and Falcon Edge in March.

Northern Arc Capital raises $50 mn from JICA

Debt platform Northern Arc Capital has raised $50 million debt from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in external commercial borrowing.

The company said it will use the proceeds to cater to the credit demands of women borrowers or towards products that disproportionately benefit women.

"Northern Arc Capital is a unique and important financial institution that supports funding of the Indian NBFC sector, which plays a key role in promoting financial inclusion in India," JICA's Senior Vice President Keiichiro Nakazawa was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Northern Arc.

Since 2009, Northern Arc has enabled financing for its credit originator partners who have impacted over 54.21 million lives across India, of which more than 42 million were women, the company said.

Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, the debt platform has raised funds from reputed international investors, including USDFC, Asian Development Bank, FMO and Calvert Impact Capital.

Automotive financing startup OTO Capital raises $6 million

OTO Capital, a two-wheeler buying and financing startup, has raised Series A funding of $6 million in a round led by Matrix Partners India.

The round also saw participation from existing and new investors such as Prime Venture Partners, 9Unicorns, Better Capital, and marquee angel investors like Asish Mohapatra of OfBusiness, Ramakant Sharma of Livspace, Kunal Shah, K. Ganesh, and Ashneer & Suhail of BharatPe.

OTO said it will use the funding to scale its user base and to become the default app for two-wheeler buying and financing for 20 million Indians who purchase two-wheelers every year.

OTO will double its team size by March 2022 and plans to hire aggressively across verticals, especially technology, product, marketing, and operations, the company said.

Currently, the startup is present in five cities -- Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mysore. With this investment, OTO plans to launch its financing-cum-commerce platform in 15 new cities including Delhi, Nashik, Indore, and Vijayawada.

Village commerce startup 1Bridge raises $2.5 mn led by C4D Partners

1Bridge, a last-mile supply chain and distribution network with a focus on rural India, has raised $2.5 million in fresh funding led by The Netherlands-based impact investor C4D Partners.

The round also included participation from new investors, including KAAJ Ventures, angel investors like Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel Partners, Puneet Jetli, Co-Founder of Happiest Minds and Aradhana D. Chatterjee, a seasoned PE/VC executive. Existing angel investor Prashanth Boccasam, a US-based serial tech-entrepreneur and investor, also participated in this round.

C4D Partners and Prashanth Boccasam also acquired an additional stake through a secondary transaction, providing an exit to a few early shareholders, the company said.

With this round of funding, 1Bridge, over the next 18 months, plans to deepen its reach as a supply chain and distribution network across another 10,000 villages by adding 10,000 more entrepreneurs. It also plans to roll out 500+ ‘1Bridge Experience Centres’ at various tehsil/block towns, which will enable consumers to touch and feel aspirational products.

Launched in 2016, the village commerce platform 1Bridge works with local rural entrepreneurs (1Bridge Advisors) to help deliver these products and fulfil services through an intuitive mobile-based tech platform.

SecLogic secures p re- s eed funding from Spanache.vc

Seclogic, which offers cybersecurity adoption roadmaps for CXOs, has secured a pre-seed funding from Spanache.vc and India Accelerator.

The company is looking to expand its product portfolio that provides the most accurate insight of risk exposure and mitigation in the industry.

“We are delighted to have completed this round of funding. It will help us seize the big market opportunity globally by architecting, deploying and securely managing the enterprise security environment,” said Mayank Lau of SecLogic.

SecLogic provides cloud security, people assessment, simulation and training.

Powerhouse91 raises undisclosed funding from marquee global investors

Thrasio-style startup Powerhouse91 has onboarded multiple marquee global investors, raising an undisclosed amount of capital from them.

One of the incoming investors, FJ Labs, is a US-based venture capital firm that focuses on marketplaces and consumer-focused businesses.

The investment in Powerhouse91 marks FJ Labs’ entry into the Indian roll-up space. FJ Labs is also an investor in Thrasio-like businesses operating in geographies outside India, including Razor Group (global player), Elevate Brands (US) and Valoreo (Mexico), the company said.

Ryan Gnesin, Co-Founder, Elevate Brands, and Sujay Tyle, Co-Founder, Merama, who have successfully built and scaled roll-up ventures in the US and Latin America, have backed Powerhouse91 in their individual capacity. Varun Alagh, Founder of Mamaearth, also joined Gnesin and Tyle.

The funding also included participation from Maninder Gulati, the Global Chief Strategy Officer of OYO, and Haresh Chawla, Partner at True North Co.

“Securing the backing from such marquee investors reaffirms our thesis towards building a successful roll-up business, tailormade for the Indian e-commerce ecosystem. With the likes of FJ Labs, Ryan, Sujay, and Varun on board, the opportunities for cross-learning will be immense,” said Nikhil Agrawal, Co-Founder and Chief Corporate Development Officer at Powerhouse91.

Powerhouse91 Co-Founder Aqib Mohammed added that the company sees this as a significant addition to its knowledge and expertise pool and consequently its ability to scale the acquired brands multi-fold over the course of the next few years.