FUNDING RUNDOWN: Zepto raises $60M, Fi bags $50M & The Hosteller gets $1M

Here’s a lowdown of the top deals in the startup space.

10-min grocery delivery startup Zepto raises $60M; comes out of stealth mode

Quick commerce delivery platform Zepto has raised $60 million in a round led by growth equity funds Glade Brook Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and Y Combinator.

The early institutional round also saw participation from individual investors like Lachy Groom, Neeraj Arora and Manik Gupta, valuing the company at $225 million.

The company said it will use this money to expand operations across the country and beef up its human capital. Zepto aims to have a 900-strong corporate team in a couple of months.

Zepto, which was in beta mode for the last six months across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, is expanding fast and plans to reach out to key areas across Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata over the next 30 days.

“Q-Commerce in India is an opportunity of epic proportions and strong unit economics. We’ve been ignoring the noise and executing heads-down for a long time to perfect this model, and our efforts are paying off. Today, we’re consistently growing 200% every single month with an unstoppable team, robust product infrastructure, and deep access to institutional capital,” said Aadit Palicha, Founder and CEO, Zepto.

Neobank Fi bags $50M from B Capital, Falcon Edge Capital

Neobanking startup Fi has secured $50 million in a new funding round led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin's B Capital, with participation from Falcon Edge Capital. Existing investors Sequoia Capital and Ribbit Capital too participated in the funding round.

This is the startup’s second funding round, boosting valuation seven times over to $315 million.

“We are going to continue to build on our proposition through ecosystem partnerships and new offerings, the funding is an added bonus that will fuel our growth. It is a reflection of the investor confidence in the banking need gap we are trying to address,” said Sujith Narayanan, CEO and Cofounder, Fi.

Fi, founded by Sujith Narayanan and Sumit Gwalani, offers a zero-balance savings account aimed at working professionals to simplify their banking and savings. While it was an invite-only platform until recently, it has now opened up to all users.

The Hosteller gets $1M in Pre-Series A funding round

Backpacker hostel chain The Hosteller has raised $1 million in a fresh funding round led by FAO ventures and CA Holding LLP.

The Pre-Series A round also saw participation from other investors including SUNiCON Ventures, Shubhkam Ventures, Jito Angel network and FAAD Network.

The fresh capital will be used by the company to grow the number of hostels from 12 hostels to 50. The brand further seeks to raise $10 million as a part of its Series A round to expand its footprint further in India and Southeast Asia, it said in a statement.

“People are looking for more experience-driven stays that are pocket-friendly, safe and comfortable rather than just luxury when it comes to their vacations. The Hosteller was founded with the aim of creating lasting memories for everyone looking for more than just a vacation in India," said Pranav Dangi, founder of The Hosteller.

Clean beauty marketplace Vanity Wagon bags Rs 5.5 crore led by Inflection Point Ventures

Clean beauty marketplace Vanity Wagon has raised Rs 5.5 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also witnessed participation from Venture Catalysts, Lotus Herbals, the existing investors – Agility Ventures, led by Dhianu Das and a consortium of HNI’s.

The funds raised will be used for further strengthening the tech platform, marketing, brand building, team expansion, and private label acquisitions, the company said in a statement. Vanity Wagon also plans to expand in the international market, the company stated.

The startup started with 10 brands and it now claims to have over 150 brands in its portfolio. The company also caters to a global market (Singapore being their first entry point) with the total addressable market globally expected to be $11 billion by 2027, it said.

Adda247 set to raise $20M in a new round led by Westbridge: Report

Edtech startup Adda247 is in advanced stage talks to raise $20 million from a new and existing investor, sources told Entrackr.

Westbridge is in late-stage conversations to lead the fresh round while existing investor Info Edge has already committed a significant chunk. The terms of the deal have been almost sealed and the round may materialise in a few weeks from now.

Entrackr had previously reported that Adda247 was also in talks with edtech giant Unacademy for a potential acquisition. But the deal has fallen through for undisclosed reasons.