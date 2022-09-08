FUNDING RUNDOWN: Wow! Momo raises Rs 125 crore; ZippMat nets $10 million; Powerplay gets $7.14 million & Lucidity bags $5.3 million in seed round

By Aishwarya Anand

Mini Funding Rundown brings you a quick wrap of all the deals that matter in the startup space.

Wow! Momo raises Rs 125 crore from OAKS Asset Management

Wow! Momo, the quick service restaurant chain, has raised over Rs 125 crore from OAKS Asset Management at a valuation of Rs 2,125 crore in its Series D round of funding.

In the second tranche of the funding round, Wow! Momo is set to raise another Rs 100 crore from another venture capital (VC) fund in the next quarter, the company said.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to build strong back-end capabilities for entering the Tier-1 and Tier-2 markets in India. Wow! Momo is expected to be growing with a "power-packed performance" in the next 24 months, according to a statement from the QSR brand. The company has an expansion plan to open over 250 new outlets during this fiscal year, supported by a network of over 50 Wow! Chicken stores and acquire strong brands.

The company said that it aims to complete the current fiscal year with a topline of over Rs 450 crore as compared to Rs 220 crore in the previous fiscal year.

ZippMat nets $10 million in a seed round from Matrix Partners India

Construction supply platform ZippMat has raised $10 million in its seed funding round led by Matrix Partners India in a mix of debt and equity. The round also saw participation from existing investor Zephyr Peacock, HDFC Bank and TradeCred.

The startup will use the latest funds to scale up its user base, digitise the supply chain, bring in product innovation, and expand its team from the current 25 people, a statement said. The firm claims to be clocking Rs 100 crore in annualised revenue run-rate while operating profitably.

“We want ZippMat to be a digital assistant for all contractors and suppliers to streamline and simplify their procurement processes," said Nandeesh Hasbi, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, ZippMat.

Powerplay gets $7.14 million in Series A round from Accel, Sequoia and others

Powerplay, a construction management platform has raised $7.14 million in its Series A funding round that was led by Accel and saw participation from Sequoia Surge, India Quotient, and the founders of Snapdeal.

As per the startup, the fresh capital will be used to expand its business in India and abroad. Powerplay said the value of construction managed on its platform from January to June 2022 is worth Rs 7,500 crore.

"With national and international expansion being on our radar, we are working toward making self-serve software and building intuitive product flows. This would reduce human intervention and help us scale faster," said Shubham Goyal, co-founder and CTO of Powerplay.

Lucidity bags $5.3 million in seed round from AlphaWave and others

Lucidity, a cloud storage orchestration platform, has secured $5.3 million in its seed funding round led by AlphaWave Investments. Beenext, Blume Ventures, BoldCapital, NuVentures and Sparrow Capital also joined the round.

The firm plans to use the fresh capital for overseas expansion, hiring and making enterprises cloud-ready, a statement said. It added that Lucidity aims to target Fortune 500 companies globally with its services, especially those in the US market.

The company offers AI-enabled software for cloud storage (AWS, Azure, GCP) which makes multi-cloud storage economical, performant and effortless.

“70% of the storage costs are wasted today because of manual cloud management and risks of downtime. And to add to that challenge, the skill curve required to adopt a cloud-first culture with the teams becomes an added barrier. Lucidity is solving these problems and much more,” said Nitin Bhadauria, Co-Founder, Lucidity.

DSG Consumer Partners leads $2 million Pre-Series A round in Anveshan

D2C healthy foods brand Anveshan has raised $2 million in its Pre-Series A funding round led by DSG Consumer Partners, Force Ventures and We Founder Circle.

This round also witnessed participation from angel investors including Amit Jain and Amit Hooja from Netgraph, Vardhman Group, Rahul Sharma from Zetwerk, among others.

The company will use the fresh capital to hire talent, standardise operational processes and R&D of existing and new product categories. It also plans to expand its reach in the premium retail stores of Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru, a statement said.

VsnapU raises Rs 2 cr in the seed round from IPV

Photography service platform VsnapU has raised over Rs 2 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures .

The fresh capital will be used for technological advancement, business innovation and expansion, and procuring more contracts and team expansion, the firm said.

The company aggregates locally available photographers which allows them to provide instant photography solutions to both B2B and B2C clients. VsnapU claims to have done over 30,000 shoots and they plan to expand into the wedding photography business by forging new partnerships with established wedding organizers in the country.

The startup currently has B2B partnerships with hotel chains including Taj and The Leela, Ttavel websites like MakeMyTrip and Thomas Cook , holiday activity organisers like TripAdvisor , and platforms like Justdial .

Edtech startup OLL raises $115,000 in seed round

Edtech startup Online Live Learning (OLL) has raised $115,000 in its seed funding round led by We Founder Circle and angel investors such as Gaurav VK Singhvi, Neeraj Tyagi, Bhawna Bhatnagar, Sandeep Balaji, Rahul Hingmire.

The firm plans to use the raised funds to scale the school and teacher network across India, and hiring more talents, a statement said.