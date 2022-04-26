Funding Rundown: Venturi Partners raises $175 mn in maiden fund, Truemeds bags $22 mn in Series B round, Navikenz raises $4 mn in seed funding & iDreamCareer gets Rs 12.5 crore

Venturi Partners marks final close of $175 million in maiden fund

Venturi Partners, a Singapore-based investment platform has marked the final close of its maiden $175 million fund. However, the firm may increase the quantum of the fund with the demand for investments going up.

The company said had already deployed 30% percent of the fund for three investments across India and Southeast Asia and further aims rest of the deployment in the next two years.

The platform typically invests $10 million to $40 million in Series B to Series D rounds. The team has strong entrepreneurial and operating backgrounds and will leverage this experience to be a value-added partner to its companies.

Truemeds bags $22 million in Series B funding to go Pan-India

Telehealth platform Truemeds raises $22 million in a Series B funding round led by private equity fund Westbridge Capital. The new funding round also saw participation from existing investors including InfoEdge Ventures, Asha Impact, and IAN Fund.

So far, Truemeds has served over five lakh customers while fulfilling over one lakh orders every month. With the fresh capital, the startup looks to expand operations beyond the state of Maharashtra with plans to triple its fulfillment centres across the country in the next six months.

AI consulting startup Navikenz raises $4 million in seed funding

AI consulting startup Navikenz has secured $4 million in a seed funding round led by investors including Sudip Nandy, former CEO of Aricent, and PR Chandrasekar, former CEO of Hexaware.

The company will use the fresh capital to expand and strengthen its position in India. In the next five years, the startup aims to become a significant player in the IT services space,

Navikenz has just completed the first round of campus hiring and is in the process of recruiting a team of 100 high-end tech professionals, across India and the US, it said in a statement.

"With a management team that can easily handle businesses worth more than a billion dollars, it will look at organic and inorganic means of achieving the scale required to serve the needs of its Fortune 500 target customers,” the company said in a statement.

Edtech startup iDreamCareer raises Rs 12.5 crore

Edtech startup iDreamCareer (iDC has raised Rs 12.5 crore in a funding round led by Menterra Social Impact Fund. The round also saw participation from Swiss-based Artha Impact and follow-on participation from existing investor US-based Gray Matters Capital (GMC).

The firm will use the funds to add features like a one-stop university application, scholarship and financing to its offering, expand the leadership team and implement advanced technology interventions which, supported by a best-in-class counselling programme, will widen and deepen the impact of its work, it said in a statement.

Staqu gets Rs 11 crore in Pre-Series A round

Staqu, an AI implementation enabler who works in audio-video analytics and management solution on existing CCTV, has raised Rs 11 crore as part of its pre-Series A funding from Mount Judi Venture and SIS Ltd.

Existing investor Indian angel network (IAN), took a partial exit in the round.

The startup plans to deploy the freshly raised capital to fulfill the demand for its AI-based audio-video analytics technology, JARVIS, in international and domestic markets.

GoPaani raises $600K seed funding from 3One4 Capital & others

Water delivery startup GoPaani has raised $600,000 in seed funding from 3one4 Capital, PointOne Capital, and a host of angel investors including Mukund Jha (Dunzo Co-founder) among others.

The seed funding round also saw participation from the leadership team of 3one4 Capital and PointOne Capital. The other angel investors include Rohit Gupta, CEO, Dream Game Studios; Sharath Gururaj, India Head, Cermati.com; Devendra Laulkar, Co-founder, Avoma; Satish Thakur, AVP, Swiggy; and two US-based investors Dan Clay Ellis, Founder, RallyTeam; and Kaushal Lahankar, Head of Machine Learning, S&P Global.

"With GoPaani already present in 15 states across India and 8 different languages, we plan to focus on water delivery businesses and build the product for a wider set of delivery businesses starting next year,” said Ankit Ranka, Co-founder, GoPaani.

Cybersecurity startup WiJungle raises seed funding from SOSV

Unified cyber security platform WiJungle has received its seed funding at a valuation of $22 million from US-based global venture capital firm SOSV.

"We decided to be a part of the SOSV program from the point of global scalability and for mentorship to co-work on our expansion plans”, said Karmesh Gupta, co-founder and CEO, WiJungle.

"With this funding, we will be able to augment our technical capabilities, serve more customers across the globe and drive our sales strategies,” he added.

WiJungle serves government and private organisations across industry verticals such as hospitality, healthcare, education, defence, transportation, retail, BFSI and ITES, among others.