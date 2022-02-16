Funding Rundown: Uniphore bags $400 mn, valued at $2.5 bn, Jeff Bezos invests $80 mn in Lummo, Join Ventures raises $10 mn & Proactive For Her secures $5.5 mn

Here’s a lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

Uniphore bags $400 mn in Series E funding; valuation climbs to $2.5 bn

US-based conversational automation unicorn Uniphore has raised $400 million at a $2.5 billion valuation in its Series E round led by global venture capital firm NEA.

March Capital and other existing investors along with new entities also participated in this funding round. As per the firm, this is the largest financing to date in call centre AI. This round brings Uniphore’s total funding to more than half a billion ($610 million)

The funds will be used to extend Uniphore’s technology and market leadership with advancements in voice AI, computer vision and tonal emotion, as well as expand its business operations globally, specifically in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Indian-origin entrepreneur Umesh Sachdev founded the company in 2008, incubating it out of Indian Institute of Technology Madras. The startup then opened its Palo Alto, California headquarters in 2019.

Jeff Bezos invests $80 mn in Indonesia-based startup Lummo

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has made his second investment in an Indonesian startup via his VC firm Bezos Expedition.

The billionaire has participated in the latest Series C investment round of approximately $80 million in SaaS startup Lummo. The round was led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India.

Based out of Indonesia, Lummo provides a Shopify-like solution by helping small companies get online.

“The investment will strengthen Lummo’s efforts to further build on our direct-to-consumer product offerings, and deliver greater value to entrepreneurs and businesses in Indonesia. We hope to accelerate their business growth and maximize operational efficiency using our SaaS model,” said Krishnan Menon, CEO and Founder of Lummo.

“Backing of this scale underlines our belief that Indonesia and Southeast Asia are emerging as the next great destinations for tech investment,” Menon added.

Join Ventures bags $10 mn in Series A round from DSG Consumer Partners and others

House of brand Join Ventures has secured $10 million in a Series A funding round from DSG Consumer Partners, Rajiv Dadlani Group, 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts.

The startup which houses brands such as IGP, Interflora, and Masqa, intends to use the funds raised to ensure consumer delight by expanding its captive dark stores network, tech advancements at the product level, and logistics improvements thus driving growth and scaling up the celebrations ecosystem.

The company had also recently announced its plans to bolster its logistic infrastructure through warehouse expansions with a vision of 1 million square feet by 2024 to support 120+ new dark stores across India.

Vernacular edtech startup Entri.app raises $7 mn from Omidyar Network India and others

Vernacular learning platform Entri.app has raised $7 million in Series A round of investment led by Omidyar Network India with participation from Boston-based Innospark Ventures and Integrated Capital, a Hong Kong-based private equity.

Leading angel investors Gokul Rajaram, a board member of Pinterest and Coinbase, and Sriram Krishnan, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z), a venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, also participated in the round among others.

This round of funding follows the company's $3.1 million seed round and brings the total capital raised to $10.1 million.

The funds raised in this round will be utilised for content development across existing and new languages, senior-level hirings, and strategic acquisitions that will accelerate Entri’s growth, it said in a statement.

Women-health focused startup Proactive For Her secures $5.5 mn

Proactive For Her, a digital clinic for women’s outpatient healthcare, has raised $5.5 million in Series A funding led by Vertex Ventures and existing investor Nexus Venture Partners.

The funds will be used to expand digital product offerings, grow their online customer base, and launch their flagship clinic in Bengaluru, the startup said.

“The stigma attached to women’s menstrual, sexual and reproductive health issues, coupled with lack of access to non-judgemental support, have long prevented many women from addressing their healthcare needs. "At Proactive For Her, we believe all women should have access to the best medical experts, who have a patient-centric, liberal and empathetic approach to women’s health issues. This investment further bolsters our mission and will help us accelerate towards our vision of making Proactive For Her the preferred partner for every woman when it comes to managing her well-being,” said Achitha Jacob, CEO, and Founder, Proactive For Her.

The startup claims to have engaged with over 5,000 women so far, through their teleconsultation services, webinars, and other patient education endeavours. Within the next year, the startup aims to service 1,00,000+ women through their various products, services, and community engagement initiatives.

Enterprise SaaS platform Actyv.ai raises $5 mn

Enterprise SaaS platform Actyv.ai has raised $5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round from Dubai-based 1Digi Investment management firm.

Actyv.ai solves complex business and real-life problems for enterprises by leveraging existing IT systems (using the low-code no-code workbench of Actyv.ai) and SMBs to access working capital instantly while providing banks with qualified SMB data on a platter to extend innovative B2B BNPL credit programmes. It enables financial institutions like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and others.

Having established a foothold in India, Actyv.ai plans to scale and expand globally.

“Keeping these in mind, our immediate focus now will be to onboard globally, top-tier talent across R&D, Product Management & Engineering, Sales & Marketing/Business Development and Corporate Development across India (Multi-location), Singapore, London, Dubai and Eastern Europe,” saidRaghunath Subramanian, Global CEO, Actyv.ai.

DataSutram raises $2.7 mn to scale up operations

Location intelligence startup DataSutram has received $2.07 million in a funding round led by Varanium Capital and Yatra Angel Network.

The round also saw participation from DMI Finance’s Sparkle Fund, White Ventures, Seeders LLP, the notable angel investors from the banking and financial services domain, and existing investors: IIFL Fintech Fund and Indian Angel Network.

The startup said it is looking to scale its operations beyond India to South-East Asia & the Middle East and further invest in new data sources. The company has earlier also raised funds from 100xVC, Indian Angel Network, and IIFL Fintech Fund.

Sublime Life raises $2 mn to power next phase of growth

1908 eventures, the company that runs the curated clean beauty platform, Sublime Life, has raised nearly $2 million in a funding round led by Roots Ventures. The family offices of Apar Industries and Chemet India as well as from HNIs and senior professionals from Reckitt, Google, Mr Ashish Chugh, IBM, and founders of a digital marketing firm. Promoter group, Ador, and founders also participated in this round.

Sublime Life curates sustainable, ethical, effective and cruelty-free skincare brands including Martiderm from Spain, Faith in Nature from UK and a number of homegrown brands like Juicy Chemistry, Mom's Co, Dr. Sheth's, and Bare Necessities.

Funds raised in this round will be utilised towards scaling up and strengthening the operations of Sublime Life, as also boosting 1908’s strategy to establish itself as a House of Brands, the company said in a statement.

The company is also looking for more brand acquisitions and investments. It had earlier acquired home care brand Santic.

Insurtech startup HealthySure gets $1.2 mn in pre-Series A round

Insurtech startup HealthySure has raised $1.2 million in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw participation from We Founder Circle, Dexter Angels, Campus Fund, HEM Angels and other private investors.

The funds will be used to further fuel its mission of offering innovative and affordable group health insurance led solutions to the Indian workforce and their families, the firm said.

The startup claims to be working with 70+ organizations and is covering 20,000+ people under its healthcare solutions. It is now planning to scale up to 50-member team over the next 6 months and cover 1,50,000 individuals in the next 12 months with comprehensive health security and management.

D2C brand Onest raises Rs 10 crore in Series A funding

Onest Limited, the maker of personal care, home care, and over-the-counter (OTC) goods, has secured Rs 10 crore in a Series A round of funding from global and local investors at a pre-money valuation of Rs 100 crore.

Onest sells a variety of goods under the brand names Florona, Hunk, Brio, and Freshia and is present in around 60 countries.

The firm will use the fresh capital to expand to newer markets and abroad and to scale its operations. The firm said it plans exceed Rs 100 cin the fiscal year 2022.

InnoVen Capital invests in BeepKart

Venture debt firm InnoVen Capital has invested Rs 7.5 crore in BeepKart, a full-stack online retailer of used bikes.

“Our focus is to deliver a brilliant user experience and for a BeepKart bike to become the brand of choice for millions seeking value-for-money personal mobility. With our recent equity funding as well as venture debt, we are well-positioned to execute towards an aggressive growth path,” said Hemir Doshi, Co-Founder, BeepKart.