Funding Rundown: Unacademy valued at $3.4 billion after $440 million fundraise, OfBusiness enters unicorn club with $160 million funding & Gopuff raises $1 million

Here’s an overview of the deals closed in the startup universe.

Unacademy raises $440 million; valued at $3.44 billion

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has raised $440 million in Series H funding round led by Temasek, General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and Softbank Vision Fund. Aroa Ventures, the family office of OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, and Zomato’s CEO and co-founder Deepinder Goyal participated in the funding round as well. The latest fundraise takes the valuation of Unacademy Group to $3.44 billion. Over the last 18 months, the valuation of the Unacademy Group has risen almost 10x, one of the fastest growth rates witnessed by a mid-stage consumer internet startup in India, the company said in a statement. The latest round follows one in January when Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital and General Atlantic doubled down on their earlier investments through a secondary transaction.

OfBusiness turns Unicorn post $160 million funding

B2B startup Ofbusiness has entered the unicorn club after raising a $160 million round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. Existing investors Falcon Edge Capital and Matrix Partners also participated in the round. The funding was raised at a valuation of close to $1.5 billion. This makes it the 19th Indian startup to become a unicorn this year. Through the funding, OfBusiness is reportedly expecting to make strategic investments, acquisitions and create joint ventures to increase its control over supply chains.

Tiger Global to invest in Mensa at $400 million valuations?

Investment giant Tiger Global Management is in talks to invest in former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan’s e-commerce startup Mensa Brands, sources told Moneycontrol. Mensa could raise about $20 million in the round led by Tiger, valuing it between $400-500 million. With the funding, Mensa plans to acquire fast-growing e-commerce sellers in the apparel, home appliance, personal care and beauty space, with annual revenues of Rs 7-70 crore. The startup has signed a Letter of Intents to acquire 15 companies so far.

MoEngage secures $32.5 million in Series C1 funding

Customer analytics startup MoEngage has raised $32.5 million in a funding round, led by Multiples Alternate Asset Management. Existing investors, Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital and Matrix Partners, also participated, while Exfinity Venture Partners made a healthy exit in this round. This series C1 round of funding is a mix of primary and secondary investments, MoEngage co-founder and CEO Raviteja Dodda said. The funding will support and accelerate MoEngage's global growth strategy and further strengthen the product's AI and predictive capabilities, the company said in a statement.

As part of this funding round, MoEngage also completed an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) buyback of $ 1.5 million for its current and former employees. The company has 375 employees and has ambitious hiring plans. It has opened up offices in the UK, Germany and Vietnam over the past year, with plans to open offices in New York City and Boston this year. The company also plans to invest in strengthening the partnership ecosystem and the #GROWTH Peer-to-Peer learning community, it said.

B2B startup Fashinza raises $20 million

Fashinza, a B2B manufacturing marketplace that solves apparel/fashion supply chain challenges by connecting fashion brands to experienced manufacturers, has raised $20 million in a mix of equity and debt as part of the Series A round. The round was co-led by marquee existing investors Accel Partners and Elevation Capital, along with Abu Dhabi’s DisruptAD, Stride Ventures, Alteria Capital, and Tradecred. The round also saw the participation of Anand S Ahuja (MD, Shahi Exports & Founder, Bhaane) and actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The funds raised will be used by the startup to invest in supply chain technology and expand the company’s presence and manufacturers' base globally, especially in the US and the Middle East.

Singapore-based Nektar.ai raises $6 million to help B2B sales team collaborate more effectively

Nektar.ai, a Singapore-based B2B sales productivity startup has raised $6 million in seed funding, led by B Capital Group, 3One4 Capital and Nexus Venture Partners. Angel investors like Amit Midha (President, APJ at Dell), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & CEO-OYO Hotels), Kevin Merritt (Ex-President Data & Insights- Tyler Technologies), Evan Davidson (VP APJ at SentinelOne), Deep Nishar (Senior Managing Partner at Softbank), Tom Donlea (VP & GM APAC- EKATA) also participated in the round. Combined with its previous round, $2.15 million led by Nexus Venture Partners in November 2020, the new funding brings Nektar.ai’s total seed capital to $8.1 million. The company claimed that this is one of the largest seed rounds ever for a SaaS company based in Asia. It intends to use the funding to accelerate product development and hire talent for its core team across product, engineering, and GTM functions.

Gifting platform Giftiicon raises $2.3 million

Global Korean gifting platform Giftiicon has received a $2.3 million investment from Tillerman, BGS International, Ossonco, and Mercury Project. Giftiicon was launched in India with a casual gifting app that enables users to send a gift of their choice in just 30 seconds through SMS and WhatsApp without necessarily knowing the address of the recipient. The company said it will use the funds to expand its business across India and are in talks with multiple prospective investors from India to be a part of its growth.

ChefKart raises $300K in Pre-Seed round

ChefKart, end to end kitchen platform, has raised $300,000 in a pre-seed round from Titan Capital, Lead Angels, Pravega Ventures, Manyavar Family Office (Ravi Modi), Vipul Allawadhi (Co-founder, Kutumbh) and Puja Vijayvargiya. The startup will use the funds to develop a product that can help users manage end-to-end kitchen needs, upskilling, training of cooks, acquiring more customers and chefs on the platform, and scaling up the business in Noida, Delhi.

"We are onto creating something unique and big just like Uber and Urban Company, and this is just the beginning of our journey. And with Urban Company entering into this market, our journey became a lot more interesting given the large market size," Vaibhav Gupta, CEO and co-founder, ChefKart said. ChefKart provides trained and verified home cooks who make hygienic meals suited to the user's taste. The company aims to operate and manage millions of kitchens across the globe.

Villgro announces $5 million funding for social startups through iPitch

Villgro, an incubator for social enterprises, has announced its fifth edition of the social start-up discovery platform – iPitch 2021. This year, iPitch brings together its largest coalition of impact investors and incubators to channel its highest ever pool of funding, amounting to $5 million. Villgro and Switzerland-based Artha Impact are jointly launching iPitch with an aim to connect hundreds of social entrepreneurs with impact investors; this is beyond the 30+ entrepreneurs that stand to win funding, the company said in a statement.

This year’s coalition is seeking a wider range of enterprises right from prototype stage to revenue generating enterprises that are creating innovative and scalable solutions in Agriculture, Climate Action, Healthcare, Shelter-tech & Housing, Education and Livelihood among other sectors.

Social entrepreneurs will have access to grants, equity and debt solutions with ticket sizes ranging from $25,000 to $1 million, the firm said.

Delivery startup Gopuff valued at $15 billion after latest fundraising

US delivery startup Gopuff has raised a $1 billion Series H round that values the company at $15 billion — nearly quadruple its valuation less than a year ago when Gopuff raised $380 million at a $3.9 billion valuation. The latest funding round includes new backers Blackstone and Guggenheim Investments, as well as existing investors Fidelity Management and SoftBank’s Vision Fund, among others. According to CNBC, Gopuff has raised a total of $3.5 billion to date.

The company now delivers to over 850 cities and within 41 US states and has more than 500 micro-fulfillment centers. Earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with Uber that now allows customers in more than 95 US cities to order items through Uber Eats, including a range of household essentials like over-the-counter medicines and cleaning supplies, as well as snack foods and alcohol. Gopuff said it will use the latest funds to further expand into North America, the UK and across Europe and for hiring and making investments in technology.