Funding Rundown: Swiggy to invest $700 mn in Instamart, Elevation Capital eyes $600 mn fund, says report & 8i Ventures raises $50 mn in Fund II

Here’s the lowdown on the top deals from the startup space.

Swiggy to invest $700 mn in grocery delivery vertical Instamart

Food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy announced Thursday that the company will invest $700 million in its express grocery delivery service Instamart.

Launched in Gurugram and Bengaluru in 2020, Swiggy said Instamart is now serving customers across 18 cities and doing over 1 million orders per week. The company said by January 2022, it will make deliveries in 15 minutes by having the network of dark stores very close to the majority of its customers.

"At our current growth trajectory, Instamart is set to reach an annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) run-rate of $1 billion in the next three quarters. With our food delivery business trending at a $3 billion annualised GMV run rate, and Instamart's super-charged growth, we’re very excited about our convenience mission coming to life in a very big way," said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

Elevation Capital eyes $600 mn fund: Report

Elevation Capital, an early investor in Swiggy, Paytm and Meesho, is said to be in talks to raise $600 million, barely a year after its last fund, Moneycontrol reported.

The venture capital firm will raise a $400-million early-stage fund -- on a par with previous funds -- and a $200-million growth-stage fund, a new addition for one of India’s most influential investors.

The growth fund will help Elevation invest more in its best-performing portfolio companies as well as in growth-stage start-ups that it may have missed out on during their seed or Series A fundraising. The fund -- its biggest so far -- is expected to be raised by the first quarter of next year, the report added.

8i Ventures launches second VC fund worth $50 mn

Early-stage venture capital firm 8i Ventures has launched its second fund under which it seeks to raise $50 million.

The Fund II aims to make its first close by March next year, the company said in a statement. The new fund four times larger than 8i Ventures' first fund which closed at $13 million in 2020. The fund will have a typical cheque size of $5,00,000 to $5 million.

“The bigger fund will give the venture capital firm the firepower to lead seed and Series A deals and support its companies till they break out and attract late-stage investors,” said Vikram Chachra, founding partner, 8i Ventures.

The firm has made bets in startups like Slice, M2P, and Blue Tokai Coffee, among others.

BizzTm bags $1.2M in seed round from 2am VC

E-commerce startup BizzTm has raised $1.2 million in a seed round led by 2am VC, Axilor Ventures, Let’s Venture, IIMI Fund, Qua Capital and Incisive Ventures.

Angel investors who participated in the round includes Anupam Mittal, Ramakant Sharma, Abhishek Nag, Ryan Valles and family offices like Patni, Supriyajith Family Trust, and Almoayed General.

The startup will use the fresh capital to further expand its presence in 100 new cities across north Indian regions while adding more categories, onboarding updated technology, and improving existing supply chain infrastructure.

BizzTm operates in the M2B2C model, enabling retailers to sell without owning inventory through innovative supply chain platforms working on aggregated delivery services. The firm said it has clocked a tenfold growth by selling over 2 million products in less than a year.

Microfinance.AI secures $200k pre-Seed round led by We Founder Circle

Microfinance.AI, a digital mobile platform for local-language, has raised $2,00,000 in its pre-seed funding round led by We Founder Circle.

The round also witnessed participation from FAAD Network; Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC); Saurabh Aggarwal, cofounder of Fitso; and Ankit Prasad, founder and CEO Bobble AI; among others.

The company plans to utilize the funds in backend technology development in order to further strengthen the platform. In addition to this, the startup also aims at utilising the fund infusion on quality talent acquisition which will enable the brand achieve the target of 1 lakh users.

“With a huge population, the ultimate aim of 100 percent financial inclusion invites aggressive participation from innovators like Microfinance.AI. In addition to this, the size of the market, the low penetration rate and the high rate of growth make this industry an attractive investment area,” said Neeraj Tyagi, cofounder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

Sunfox Technologies raises undisclosed capital from Mumbai Angels Network

Sunfox Technologies, a Medtech R&D lab, has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding round led by Mumbai Angels Network, Villgro USA and others.

The company will utilise the funds to expand the business pan-India, enhancing reach to last-mile users, and in scaling operations and its team, it said in a statement.

Sunfox Technologies aims to bring reliable technologies related to biomedical instrumentation, IoT, and other engineering domains.