Funding Rundown: Swiggy eyeing $10 billion valuation, James Milner, Adam Lallana invest in UpGame, Akudo raises $4.2 million seed funding & WinZO announces $20 million game developer fund

Swiggy’s valuation to touch $10 billion in new fundraise: Sources

Foodtech platform Swiggy is in talks with existing and new investors to raise close to $1 billion, for a valuation of above $10 billion, sources told CNBC-TV18. This is almost double the valuation of $5.5 billion that the company touched only in July after a round raised from Softbank and other investors. This will bring Swiggy closer to rival Zomato’s nearly $15 billion market cap. Zomato has seen its valuation nearly double from the $8 billion-odd valuation at the time of its listing on July 23.

Swiggy had closed a $1.25 billion fundraising in July this year led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and long-term investor Prosus, with participation by existing investors, Accel Partners and Wellington Management. Swiggy was valued at $5.5 billion at the time, sources told CNBC-TV18. Swiggy had also roped in new investors Qatar Investment Authority, Falcon Edge Capital, Amansa Capital, Goldman Sachs, Think Investments, and Carmignac.

James Milner, Adam Lallana invest in UpGame

Upgame, a data intelligence and coaching platform for golfers, has raised an undisclosed amount from Liverpool midfielder James Milner and his former teammate Adam Lallana through their firm White Rose Sports Management.

The round also saw Danny Conway, Andreesen Horowitz, Pawan Munjal of Hero MotoCorp, and RN Sports Management.

"This funding will be used to develop the product further by adding more sports and related metrics and help us market the app to a wider audience. We are looking forward to applying our learnings from golf to other sports and be at the forefront of knowledge and performance enhancement in the burgeoning sports technology industry," Sameer Sawhney, founder and CEO of Upgame said.

The company said its app has clocked a 30x growth in its monthly revenues since January this year and has successfully retained over 85 percent of users as it expands across geographies. The sports performance app currently specialises in golf and helps players analyse their game and get a deeper understanding of their strengths and weaknesses.

Akudo raises $4.2 million seed funding from Y Combinator, JAFCO Asia & others

Akudo, a learning-focused neobank for teenagers has raised $4.2 million in funding, led by Y Combinator, JAFCO Asia, Incubate Fund India, and AET Fund.

The seed round also saw participation from Tribe Capital, Cabra Capital, and marquee angels like Lalit Keshre (Groww co-founder), Rohit Taneja (Decentro co-founder) and others.

As per reports, the startup aims to utilise the funds to expand its team and further refine its product offering to reach millions of financially under-prepared and under-served teenagers in India.

88academics India raises $3 million capital from Aarin Capital Partners

Edtech firm 88academics on Monday said it has raised equity financing of about $3 million (about Rs 22.1 crore) in funding, led by Aarin Capital Partners.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from Piyush Gupta (DBS Group CEO), Vinod Gupta (VG Learning Destination MD), P S Jayakumar (ex-MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda), Ramesh Swaminathan (Lupin Group CFO), Ajay Abrol (ex-Head Proprietary Trading of Nomura Singapore), Prem Rajani (Rajani Associates Managing Partner), Akshay Gupta and N Jayakumar (Prime Securities management team), the company said.

88academics (India) - an 88tuition (Singapore) group company - will use the funds to develop India specific content for the K-12 segment, it added. T V Mohandas Pai, Partner at Aarin Capital Partners, said the organisation seeks to partner with technology-intensive businesses in life-sciences and healthcare, education and other potentially large India-centric or India-first companies.

Sanfe secures $1 million in Series A funding

Women hygiene and intimate skincare brand Sanfe has raised $1 million in Series A funding led by LetsVenture, Ajay Garg, Tarun Sharma, Arjun Vaidya and Dhimant Parekh. The company plans to use the capital for marketing and is working on associations and collaborations to increase brand presence and recall among the target audience, it said in a statement.

Sanfe claimed that its online business has grown 55 percent in the current quarter and the brand has achieved over 210 percent growth annually. To date, the startup has raised $1 million in pre-Series A funding from Shankar Naryanan, Rohit Chanana, Titan Capital, and others.

Xander Group puts in Rs 78 crore in Sanctum Wealth

Global investment firm The Xander Group has invested Rs 78 crore in Sanctum Wealth, a wealth management company. The investment will be made through Xander's Singapore-based financial services arm and the funds will be used to strengthen Sanctum's operating platform and increase its client coverage, Sanctum said in a statement.

"Our partnership with the Xander Group, with whom we share our core values and see many synergies, should allow us to accelerate our growth and further strengthen our platform," Shiv Gupta, CEO at Sanctum, said. Sanctum Wealth commenced business in April 2016 through the acquisition of the Royal Bank of Scotland's Indian private banking business.

It manages more than Rs 16,000 crore for more than 1,100 high-net-worth families in India and abroad. "This will result in exponential growth in wealth advisory and management over the next decade," Sid Yog, founder of The Xander Group, said. Zanskar Advisors was the investment banker for the transaction.

WinZO announces $20 million game developer fund

WinZO, a vernacular social interactive gaming platform, on Monday, announced the third edition of its Game Developer Fund (GDF) with the largest ever corpus of $20 million (about Rs 147.2 crore). The development comes six months after the gaming startup raised Series C funding of $65 million from Griffin Gaming Partners and others.

The company had announced its first fund of $1.5 million in July 2019, followed by Fund II of $5 million in November last year. It received over 500 applications, of which around 70 games were selected. WinZO made investments in the range of $100,000-$500,000 in each of the partnerships varying from concept stage to near completion stage in the product life cycle, the company said in a statement.

The company is looking to invest across all forms of interactive entertainment — games, economies around gaming, content creation, live-ops, and security, the firm added. It aims to collaborate with the companies working in these areas through capital investment, infrastructural support and monetisation support.

WinZO is also setting up an internal team to evaluate and deploy this capital which will be directly working with the founders, the company said.

WinZO partners with gaming studios and game developers globally to offer these games across multiple multiplayer formats. It generates revenue for the developers through a micro transaction-based monetisation model against the alternative means of in-app purchases and advertisements.

