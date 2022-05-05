Funding rundown: Agritech startup Absolute raises $100 million; JPIN launches strategic funds worth $150M & FREED raises $2.8M

Here’s a lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

Sequoia, Alpha Wave Global & Tiger Global invest $100M in agritech startup Absolute

Plant bioscience company Absolute has raised $100 million in recent funding rounds from Sequoia Capital India, Alpha Wave Global, and Tiger Global.

Angel investors including Nadir Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Industries, Kamal Agrawal, Promoter of Haldirams, Sanjiv Rangrass, Group R&D Head of ITC and Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED, also participated in the round.

The fresh capital will be used to bolster its three core platforms — bioscience research platform, universal Farm OS, and global trade platform, the firm said in a statement.

“At Absolute, we are constantly fostering research to drive exponential innovations inspired by biology to create the next agricultural revolution that is resilient and sustainable. This capital helps us with technology expansion, hiring talent and scaling to newer markets and segments,” said Agam Khare, CEO and Founder of Absolute.

The company currently serves its fresh produce in approximately 10 countries and claims to be expanding rapidly.

JPIN launches strategic funds worth $150M

Startup investment bank JPIN has launched two strategic funds aimed at fuelling innovation across the globe. Through the creation of a $130 million JPIN Global Fund in United Kingdom and $20 million JPIN India Fund in India, the company is looking to expand their network of global investors, connecting them to next-generation startups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

With the $130 million Global Fund, JPIN aims to lead investment rounds by allocating its initial committed capital in startups from Pre-Series A onwards over a period of 3 years. The remaining capital will be set aside to be deployed in follow-on rounds.

The fund will primarily focus on investing in the home market United Kingdom as well as emerging markets — Brazil, Columbia, Mexico, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Vietnam.

The JPIN India Fund, in the name of Mastermind JPIN Capital Partners Fund, is a SEBI registered CAT I AIF raised in collaboration with Mastermind, a business advisory and investment banker. With a size of $13 million and $7 million green shoe option, it will be an industry agnostic fund primarily focusing on the SMEs of India.

"India is home to around 63* million SMEs that are the backbone of the socio-economic development of our country. With a target to contribute 50 percent to India’s GDP by 2024-25, the sector is all geared to lead the next growth story. Our strategic fund will ensure that these SMEs have access to global capital whilst providing our investors an opportunity to invest in stable businesses that are creating a valuable impact and giving VC expected returns,” said Nayan Gala, founder, JPIN.

Startup Buddy parent firm announces Real Time Accelerator Fund with Rs 100 crore corpus

Gurugram-based startup Buddy's parent company Real Time Management Consultancy Services has launched 'Real-Time Accelerator Fund' with a target corpus of Rs 100 crore. There is also a green shoe option of another Rs 100 crore, according to a statement.

Startup Buddy was incorporated in 2015 with the aim to provide a 'one-stop' solution for startups in the field of finance, legal and compliance services. The company has served over 500 startups as clients and consulted more than 2,000 entrepreneurs in the last seven years.

"The fund is the next step to support the startup founders through funding and mentorship. Manish Aggarwal will lead the fund as Managing Director and Pranay Mathur will be the CEO," the statement said.

The fund would invest in 20 startups in a year with an average cheque size of Rs 1 crore. The fund will handhold the startup in its 10 weeks accelerator program. The focus sectors will be fintech, Web 3.0, D2C, B2B SaaS (Software as a Service), creators economy, EV and other emerging startups.

Real Time plans to start investing by July 2022 as it is in the last stage of its SEBI registration, and is awaiting confirmation from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), it added.

Ecommerce rollup firm Evenflow bags $5M in Pre-Series A round

Evenflow Brands, an ecommerce rollup has closed its pre-series A round of $5 million led by Village Global, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, LetsVenture and Shiprocket.

The round also saw participation from marquee angel investors such as Emil Michael (ex-Chief Business Officer at Uber), Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder & CEO, Paytm), Kunal Shah (Founder & CEO, CRED), Nimesh Kampani (Co-founder & CEO @ Trica), Sandeep Varaganti (CEO of Marketplace Reliance Retail), Abhishek Nag (ex-Director of BD @ Netflix), Sony Joy (ex-VP, Truecaller), MageHold (HK based micro fund), Moving Capital (Uber alumni syndicate), MyAsiaVC and a few others.

“We have acquired 7 brands and launched two private labels and managed to scale our brands steadily in the last 12 months. Our team is committed to scaling these fantastically built small businesses into everyday brands.” said Utsav Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Evenflow.

Evenflow aims to develop over 20 such brands over the next 12-18 months. The startup will use the funds raised in this fresh round to expand its team size, acquisition and enhance its tech and operations.

Consumer debt relief platform FREED raises $2.8M from IPV

FREED, a consumer debt relief platform has raised $2.8 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from Multiply Ventures, Chandigarh Angels Network, Lead Angels, Hyderabad Angels, The Chennai Angels, and a clutch of HNIs.

The funds raised will be utilized to bolster the team across verticals, build the tech stack to roll out new and differentiated debt relief products/services to scale up customer acquisition and brand promotion initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Since its inception in 2020, the company claims to have enrolled over 6,500 consumers with over Rs 350 crore in retail debt and settled over a thousand accounts with creditors, offering debt reduction to consumers and resolution of bad debt for creditors.

Bizzo gets $2M funding from Orios Venture Partners and ICICI bank

Tech startup Bizzo has raised $2 million in a funding round led by Orios Venture Partners and ICICI bank.

The company intends to use the fresh capital to accelerate its plan to help service-preneurs to digitally build, scale and organise their businesses.

Founded in 2021, Bizzo helps its users to create their own customized booking portal. It empowers its users to create a digital catalogue of their services and link pricing and availability.

“For too long now, India’s small businesses were pushed towards aggregation. However, the trend now is to move towards de-aggregation and reduced dependence on centralised monolith platforms with closed systems. The next decade is going to be all about unbundling and using open architecture-based systems that brings autonomy to small and independent businesses,” said Viineit Toshniiwal, CEO and Co-Founder at Bizzo.

Koinbasket raises $2M in pre-seed round led by global marque investors

KoinBasket, a thematic crypto investment startup, has bagged $2 million in its pre-seed funding round led by global crypto veterans including Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon, Omar Rahim, former Director of Binance, Navin Gupta, Managing Director of Ripple, Ajeet Khurana and Kube VC.

Upsparks, Chona Family Office, Nimesh S Kampani and Global CXOs from CITI Bank, Fiserv, Google, and Accenture among others, also invested in the startup.

The company will utilise the funding for product and geographical expansion, investment in technology aimed at enhancing customer experience and hiring top talent, it said in a statement.

“The crypto world is evolving rapidly and is in a near hyper-adoption phase with the crypto user base growing significantly with the potential to reach two billion users by 2030. We believe there is a strong need to fill the global vacuum of crypto mutual funds with thematic crypto baskets that are easy to understand and simple to invest for retail investors,” said Khaleelulla Baig, Co-Founder and CEO, KoinBasket.

Nutty Yogi secures Rs 5 Cr in seed round from Multiply Ventures

Nutty Yogi, a clean-label health food brand, has secured Rs 5 crore in its seed funding round led by Multiply Ventures.

The company which offers a range of over 200+ healthy and organic food products, use the fresh capital launch in major brick and mortar retailers across the country, it said in a statement.

“With our strong R&D, we also made sure that consumers did not need to alter their existing pallets to meet their health goals. Since our launch, we have created a group of loyal and repeat consumers and created a robust pipeline of products and are now a complete AM to PM health food brand,” said Pallavi Gupta, Founder, Nutty Yogi.

Trading and investment learning app StockDaddy raises undisclosed funds

Edtech startup StockDaddy, which educates people about investment and trading in stock markets, has raised an undisclosed sum in a funding round led by Jitender Lall, Managing Director of Proactive Healthcare.

The firm plans to use its latest round of funding for talent acquisition and scaling up of operations. StockDaddy has also started operations in Mumbai from its new office in Andheri.

“With more than 75,000 customers on the StockDaddy app in less than sixty days somewhat validate people’s mindset changing, and StockDaddy is deliberate to foster this change. The recently raised funds from Mr Jitender Lall will help expedite our expansion spree,” said Alok Kumar, Founder and CEO, StockDaddy.