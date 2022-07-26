Funding Rundown: Spotnana bags $75M in Series-B; Windo, Bundle O Joy, Sudo Foods & Zipteams raise early-stage funding

Travel tech startup Spotnana raises $75 million in Series B Funding

Spotnana, a Travel-as-a-Service provider, raised $75 million in Series B funding led by Durable Capital Partners. Existing investors Madrona Venture Group, Blank Ventures, ICONIQ Growth, and Mubadala Capital participated in the round.

The new funding enables Spotnana to accelerate hiring and drive faster adoption of its Travel-as-a-Service Platform, which provides a single cloud-based technology stack to corporations, travel management companies, suppliers, and technology providers, the company said in a statement.

Founded by two Indian entrepreneurs — Sarosh Waghmar and Shikhar Agarwal — Spotnana seeks to provide an open platform that enables the entire travel ecosystem, lowering operating costs, accelerating innovation and improving travel experiences.

Web3 startup Artfi raises $3.26 million at a $100 million valuation

Artfi, a Web3 fine art fintech startup, raised $3.26 million at a valuation of $100 million in a funding round led by Sheikha Hend Al Qassemi (member of the ruling family of Sharjah), Raza Beig (Director, Landmark Group, UAE) and several angel investors.

Founded by Asif Kamal, Artfi is building an NFT platform for purchasing and selling fractionalized pieces of artworks by Picasso, VS Gaitonde, MF Husain, Sacha Jafri and Banksy among others. Rather than selling one painting to one individual, Artfi seeks to use a blockchain network such as Polygon to fractionalize an artwork into 5,000 to 10,000 pieces.

People can now invest in fine art with a very nominal investment and can liquidate it whenever they need to by using the secondary marketplace, the company said in a statement.

Crypto investing platform Crypso raises $3 million in seed funding

Crypso, a community-led investing platform for cryptocurrencies, raised $ 3 million in seed funding from Hashed Emergent, Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus), Better Capital, Whiteboard Capital, Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani, CRED's Kunal Shah of CRED and other angel investors.

Founded by Truebil.com founders — Suraj Kalwani, Ravi Chirania and Rakesh Raman — Crypso enables crypto users to learn and discover the latest crypto trends and invest via one-click trade signals in various altcoins generated by crypto experts.

The platform claims to have over 50,000 actively engaged users and more than 100 crypto influencers, creators and experts, who are using the app for daily crypto trends with more than 25 percent of the userbase trading via social signals.

Social commerce startup Windo raises $1.5 million in Pre-Series A round

Bengaluru-based social commerce platform Windo raises $1.5 million in Pre-Series A funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from CapriGlobal, Aravind Sanka (CEO, Rapido), K Ganesh (Co-founder, Portea) and others.

Founded in 2020 by Rakesh Vaddadi and Silus Reddy, Windo aims to help solopreneurs, influencers, small and mid-sized businesses set up online stores. The Windo Shop app seeks to help increase orders and market products with ease to customers on Instagram.

The Windo Shop app can understand more than 100 languages, enabling users to create an online store in a language of their choice. It has 50,000 monthly active users, spanning across more than 140 countries. Currently, it hosts more than 100,000 online shops. Windo is now targeting an ARR of $1 million in the next 12 months.

Bundle O Joy raises Rs 3.9 crore in pre-seed funding led by CIIE.CO

Bangalore-based online shopping platform for children, Bundle O Joy raised Rs 3.9 crore in pre-seed funding round led by CIIE.CO. The round also saw participation from Dexter Angels, Kunal Shah (Cred), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan), Revant Bhate (Mosaic Wellness), Shivani Poddar (Fab Alley), Anil Goteti (Protonn) among others.

Founded in February 2022 by Akriti Gupta, Bundle O Joy is a children's shopping platform that makes discovery of the right products or brands easier for new-age parents. Currently, it operates in apparels, footwear, toys, books and accessories.

The company plans to use the fresh funds in enhancing technology offerings, streamlining supply chain, adding more categories addition and acquiring talent.

Plant-based meat maker Sudo Foods bags seed funding from Java Capital

Bengaluru-based Sudo Foods raised seed funding from Java Capital, Betaplus Capital and prominent angel investors such as Ravi Saxena (MD, Wonderchef), Deep Bajaj (Co-Founder & CEO, Sirona Hygiene) and Ajay Garg (Founder & MD, Equirus Capital) among others.

The fundraising news comes on the heels of Sudo Food’s launch a few weeks ago, when the startup emerged from stealth mode and started retailing its plant-based chicken and mutton dishes on its website, Big Basket and other online platforms.

Founded by Abhinav Chawla and Sadhika Agarwal, the foodtech startup currently offers plant-based chicken samosas, chicken seekh kebabs, chicken popcorn, and mutton galouti kebabs. The fifth product is expected to be launched soon.

Zipteams raises $700,000 in seed funding led by IndiaQuotient

Zipteams, a conversational intelligence platform for inside sales and customer support teams, raised $700,000 in seed funding round led by IndiaQuotient with participation from angel investors.

Founded by Akash Chatterjee and Siddhartha Srivastava, Zipteams offers intelligent meeting rooms that are powered with automatic identification of next steps for sales follow-up routines, self-guided nudges for sales teams to onboard and get trained faster on the job, and a complete repository of customer meetings to keep all their context in one place.

With fresh capital, the company seeks to strengthen its engineering and machine learning teams to enhance product offerings and achieve user growth in India and the US markets within the next 12-15 months.