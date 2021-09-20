Funding Rundown: Softbank & Tencent invest in CARS24, Deep Vision gets $35 mn from Tiger Global

Here’s a lowdown of the top deals in the startup universe.

Softbank & Tencent Invest In CARS24, Valuation Nearly Doubles To $1.84 Billion

Used Vehicle marketplace CARS24 has raised $450 million in its latest funding round through a combination of debt and equity.

It raised $340 million in Series F funding led by DST Global, Falcon Edge Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 at a valuation of $1.84 billion. Tencent and existing investors Moore Strategic Ventures and Exor Seeds participated. In addition, it raised $110 million in debt funding from diversified financial institutions.

CARS24 plans to use the funds to expand global presence and further build vehicle financing business in India.

The funding comes just months after CARS24’s expansion into the UAE and Australia. The company claims to have sold over 1,000 cars in the UAE since the launch of its operations in April this year. It officially announced its launch in Australia with a new campaign last week.

Tiger Global Leads $35 Million Series B Funding In AI Startup Deep Vision

AI semiconductor startup Deep Vision has raised $35 million in Series B financing round led by Tiger Global. Series A investors Exfinity Venture Partners, SiliconMotion, and Western Digital also participated in the round.

When combined with existing revenue streams, the funding proceeds will help Deep Vision expand the capabilities of its AI processor and software tools and support its rapidly growing customer base, according to the company statement. It plans to expand into edge computing applications for video analytics and natural language processing.

FloBiz Raises $31 Million In Series B Funding, Plans To Offer Financial Services For SMBs

FloBiz, a startup which helps digitise invoicing, accounting and workflow for small businesses, has raised $31 million in Series B round led by Sequoia Capital India and Think Investments as it prepares an entry into financial services.

Existing investors Elevation Capital & Beenext participated along with 9Unicorns and Whiteboard Capital. Angel investors include Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), Kunal Shah (CRED), Jiten Gupta (Jupiter), Amrish Rau (Pine Labs), Neeraj Arora (HalloApp), Nitin Gupta (Uni Cards), Ankit Tomar (Bizongo), Sayali Karanjkar (PaySense) and Krishnan Menon (BukuKas).

The fresh capital will be deployed for team expansion, product development and scaling distribution. FloBiz will also focus on building additional technical capabilities within the organisation, as it prepares to offer financial services to small businesses in India.

Design Cafe Raises $25 Million In Extended Series B Funding Round

Home interiors startup Design Cafe has raised $25 million in an extended Series B funding round led by Westbridge Capital and Sixth Sense Ventures. Early investor Fireside Ventures also participated in this round along with a few family offices.

The company will use the capital to expand its footprint across India and plans to be present in the top 10 Indian cities over the next 18 months. It currently has operations in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad with new centres being launched in Chennai and Thane.

Design Cafe is targeting a gross annual order booking run rate of Rs 600-700 crore within the next 2 years, according to the company statement.

Klub Secures Rs 20 Cr In Debt From Trifecta Capital, Combined Focus On Helping Digital-First Brands

Revenue-based financing platform Klub has raised Rs 20 crore in debt from Trifecta Capital.

The startup will use the funds to scale technology, products and assets under management. In addition, the funding is set to strengthen partnership between Klub and Trifecta Capital as they seek to support digital-first companies, according to the company statement.

Trifecta provides venture debt to growth-stage startups typically in conjunction with equity while Klub offers capital for repeat high ROI spends like marketing, inventory and capital expenditure for digital-first brands across direct-to-consumer and online marketplaces.

So far, Klub has facilitated flexible capital for over 100 companies in the D2C, online, and omnichannel consumer ecosystem.

Klub recently announced the closure of its $20 million seed round, which included venture debt from Trifecta Capital.

ePayLater Raises $10 Million Seeking To Expand Operations

Fintech startup ePayLater has raised $10 million from Zurich-based Responsibility Investments AG, Blue Ashva Capital, Pravega Ventures and others, according to an Economic Times report.

The platform allows small businesses to avail 14-day interest free credit to procure inventory from sellers. So far, it claims to have disbursed over Rs 1,000 crore. It plans to use the fresh capital to expand reach and suite of products, according to the report.

Mobility Startup Tummoc Secures Seed Funding For Foray Into Newer Indian Cities

Bengaluru-based Mobility startup Tummoc has raised $540,000 in seed funding from angel investors. The round was led by prominent angel investors Vineet Singh (founder of HMPL Consulting), Krishna D (Software Development Manager) Amazon, Deependra Bisht (Strategy & Operations) Google, and Alan Aim(founder of Right Buy U, UK).

Founded in 2016, Tummoc provides real-time public transport information within a city. It helps users discover the fastest and cheapest route with estimated cost of travel from source to destination. It claims to have facilitated more than 120,000 rides since inception.

The company aims to use the funds for product development, team building, and technology enhancement. In addition, the fresh capital will give a fillip to the startup's plans to launch its services in 10 major Indian cities by the end of 2021.

Bluepad Secures Pre-Seed Funding From Titan Capital & AngelList's Syndicate

Bluepad, a one-stop solution for aggregated written content in vernacular languages, has raised Rs 1.8 Crore ($245,000) pre-seed funding from Titan Capital and AngelList's syndicate.

The start-up will utilize the funds to expand the team and strengthen the tech capabilities, such as improving the recommendation engine and simplifying content discovery on the platform.

Founded in 2020, Bluepad is a content platform for Indian users to read and post their own written content such as blogs, poems, stories, experiences in Indian vernacular languages. It positions itself as the 'medium' for the non-English speaking population in India. It is currently focusing on Marathi with future plans of opening up the platform in other vernacular languages.

Since launch, around 15000 pieces of content have been published by users on the platform.