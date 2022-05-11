FUNDING RUNDOWN: Shopflo bags Tiger Global's first seed funding in India; Matrix-backed GoKwik gets $35mn in Series B; funds for SirionLabs, Hono, Assetplus & HOP Electric Mobility

Tiger Global selects Shopflo for its first seed investment in an Indian startup

Shopflo, an SaaS platform seeking to ease checkout experience for D2C brands, raised $2.6 million in its seed funding round from Tiger Global, TQ Ventures, Better Capital and a pool of other angel investors. Notably, this is Tiger Global's first seed investment in an Indian startup.

"A seamless checkout experience has become a baseline expectation for consumers. However, checkout for e-commerce merchants hasn’t changed much in the last decade. Shopflo will change this,” said John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global.

“Shopflo is well-positioned to be the default checkout for the fast-growing Indian D2C market. We are excited to be their first backers along this journey," Curtius added. Tiger Global's pivot to early-stage funding, as against its multi-stage approach, comes at a time when the US-based venture capital firm is said to have lost $17 billion in the recent collapse in tech stocks.

Shopflo was founded by Priy Ranjan, Ankit Bansal and Ishan Rakshit in 2021.

SirionLabs secures $85 mn from Partners Group, Avatar Capital, Sequoia Capital & Tiger Global

SirionLabs, an AI-driven contract lifecycle management startup, raised $85 million in Series D funding round led by Partners Group. Existing investors — Avatar Capital, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global — participated in this round. This brings the total raised by the company to $157 million.

Founded by Ajay Agrawal, Kanti Prabha, Aditya Gupta and Claude Marais in 2012, SirionLabs' smart contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts to improve risk management.

The investment will enable SirionLabs to continue expanding its leadership position in the rapidly growing enterprise CLM market, which is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2027, the company said in a statement. Currently, it is used by over 250 organizations to manage more than five million contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70 countries.

GoKwik raises $35 mn in Series B funding led by Think Investments & RTP Global

GoKwik, an e-commerce enablement startup, secured $35 million in a Series B funding round led by Think Investments and RTP Global. The round also saw participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital India and Matrix Partners India. The new funding round follows GoKwik’s $15 million Series A fundraise in November 2021. It brings total funding in the last 12 months to more than $55 million.

Founded by Ankush Talwar, Chirag Taneja and Vivek Bajpai in 2020, GoKwik helps more than 250 D2C brands solve e-commerce challenges such as conversion rates, reducing Return To Origin (RTO) or improving Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). It provides a checkout process which enables brands boost customer experience and retention.

"We have been able to improve conversion rates upto 50%, reduce RTOs by upto 40% across the spectrum of merchants, across categories," said Chirag Taneja, Co-founder & CEO, GoKwik. Currently, marketplaces like Snapdeal, Limeroad & Lenskart and D2C brands such as boAt, Mamaearth and The Man Company are using GoKwik’s tech platform.

Aakash Chaudhry leads $4 M Series A funding in HR tech startup Hono

Aakash Chaudhry, the managing director of test-prep company Aakash+BYJU’s, has invested $4 million in Series A funding round of HONO — an HR tech startup. Chaudhry has made the investment in his personal capacity and joins the board of directors of the company.

In addition, HONO has raised $1 million from other individual investors such as Hemant Sultania, Amit Khanna of Amaya Ventures and Harsh Gupta of Udayat Group. The total Series A fundraise amounts to $5 million.

Aakash+BYJU’S is on HONO's client list, which consists of more than 300 enterprises including Indigo Airlines, Spencer’s Retail, Dainik Bhaskar, HDFC Bank and others. With fresh capital, the HR tech startup plans to expand operations across India, Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Assetplus raises $3.6 mn in funding round led by InCred & Rainmatter

AssetPlus, a fintech startup, bagged $3.6 million in a funding round led by Bhupinder Singh of InCred and Nithin Kamath of Rainmatter. The round also saw participation from Venture Catalysts and angel investors such as Swaroop Kolluri, Amit Nanavati and Kedar Kulkarni.

Launched by Awanish Raj and Vishranth Suresh in 2018, AssetPlus focuses on offering digital-first solutions to financial advisors and mutual fund distributors. Currently, the platform is used by more than 1,500 distributors, who have on-boarded over 2,25,000 investors, who carried out transactions worth Rs 750 crore last year. With fresh capital, AssetPlus plans to expand its usebase to include at least 10,000 distributors and 5,00,000 investors over the next 18 months.

"Though the Indian mutual fund industry has grown in terms of AUM, there are just 3.3 crore unique mutual fund investors. If the investor base has to grow, you need lakhs of mutual fund distributors...What AssetPlus is building can go a long way in enabling distributors to do more," said Nithin Kamath, CEO of Rainmatter & Zerodha.

HOP Electric Mobility raises $2.6 mn in a strategic round

HOP Electric Mobility, an electric vehicle manufacturer, raised of $2.6 million as part of an ongoing $10 million funding round. The name of the investor remains undisclosed.

Founded by Ketan Mehta, Nikhil Bhatia and Rahil Gupta, HOP Electric Mobility had more than 6,200 scooters on-road in 2021. With this fundraising, the EV startup is targeting 10x growth this year. The company claims to be developing Gen 2 smart batteries and swapping stations with plans to roll out two new products supported by its new platforms in FY23.

As a mandate holder of the Government of India's Rs 26,058 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Auto under the New Non-Automotive Investor (OEM) category, HOP Electric Mobility will be investing more than Rs 2,000 crore in the next five years, said Ketan Mehta, Founder & CEO, HOP Electric Mobility.