Funding Rundown: Servify raises $65 mn in ongoing Series D round, RevSure.AI bags $3.5 mn, Loopworm raises $3.4 mn from Omnivore

Servify raises $65 million in ongoing Series D round, aims to go public in 18-24 months

Servify, a company that manages the lifecycle of devices for several smartphone vendors in many markets, has raised $65 million as part of its ongoing Series D funding round led by the Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund.

Several strategic investors like AmTrust, family offices including Pidilite, and existing investors including Iron Pillar, BEENEXT, Blume Ventures, and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the funding round.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its products, scale its technology platform and grow its business in international markets apart from scouting for acquisition opportunities.

The startup, which serves global brands like Samsung and Apple, has raised the money at a valuation which is just under $1 billion. The firm also aims to go public in the next 18-24 months.

RevSure.AI raises $3.5 million in seed funding from Innovation Endeavors

Artificial intelligence-backed sales pipeline readiness company RevSure has bagged $3.5 million in a seed funding round led by Innovation Endeavors.

Angel investors such as Katrin Ribant, Rick Scanlon, and Sharath Keshava Narayana, also participated in the round.

"B2B companies are struggling with driving predictable revenue growth that requires a combination of pipeline generation and pipeline conversion. While there are revenue intelligence tools for pipeline conversion and sales forecasting, intelligence for pipeline generation has been an afterthought," said Deepinder Singh Dhingra, founder and CEO, RevSure.

"We want to address this gap, which urgently requires a solution, especially in a slowing market," Dhingra added. The firm said its sales pipeline solution will be launched and made available in September this year.

Loopworm raises $3.4 million in seed round led by Omnivore, WaterBridge

Agritech startup Loopworm has bagged $3.4 million in a seed round of funding led by Omnivore and WaterBridge Ventures. The round also saw participation from Titan Capital and angel investors including Nadir Godrej of Godrej Agrovet, Sanjiv Rangrass former head of ITC, and Akshay Singhal of Log9 Materials.

As per the company, the fresh will be used for talent acquisition, research and development (R&D) including building laboratories, and to launch its first factory in North Bengaluru for scaling up production. The startup aims to transform multiple sectors including aquaculture, pet food, and nutraceuticals using multi-species insect biotechnology.

"We plan to use the new funding to set up our first Loop Factory in North Bengaluru, hire talent, and accelerate R&D,” said Ankit Alok Bagaria and Abhi Gawri, co-founders of Loopworm.

Scalenut gets $3.1 million to expand into new geographies

AI-powered SEO and content marketing platform Scalenut has raised $3.1 million in a funding round led by Saama Capital and Amit Singhal, former senior VP of Google and head of Google Search.

The firm said has signed up 100,000 users, primarily SMBs and mid-market sized businesses, grown its revenue 10 times and is now trending at a seven-digit run rate. About 70% of its paying subscribers are from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, and the rest are from Asian countries, it added.

The startup is now planning to scale the platform and expand into new geographies. "This funding is to continue building the platform, hiring talent, and expanding to new geographies. We have set our sights on solving a massive problem that marketers across the world face today. The opportunity in the market and our progress so far excites us to work harder and make a dent in this domain," said Mayank Jain, co-founder of Scalenut.

Jain added, "Businesses associated with us have witnessed 3x growth in their organic traffic in just 3-4 months. Not only have we seen 10x growth in revenue in the last six months, but we are also trending at a seven-digit revenue run rate right now. We are in a hyper-growth stage and are on track to meet our major revenue milestones."

TVS Motor invests undisclosed capital in DriveX

TVS Motor Company has invested an undisclosed capital in Narain Karthikeyan’s two-wheeler startup DriveX. The firm provides two-wheelers to customers on a subscription model for a flexible tenure and on a purchase model, along with certain ancillary services.

"We have also been successful at launching new business models, including the subscription model in the pre-owned two-wheeler segment. In the coming years, DriveX will aim to strengthen its presence across India, followed by other geographies in due course.

With this investment from TVS Motor Company, we are confident of expanding the DriveX vision, and delivering a pre-owned two-wheeler business that exceeds customer expectations," said Karthikeyan.

Liquide secures $2.2 million in Pre-Seed funding round

On-demand investment advisory platform Liquide has secured $2.2 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Singapore-based M Venture Partners. The round also saw the participation of angel investors which include Cred’s Kunal Shah, BharatPe’s Shashvat Nakrani and Suhail Sameer and Uber’s Pradeep Parameswaran, among others.

The fresh capital will be used to build a plug-and-play stock advisory layer to power existing brokerage accounts such as Zerodha, Upstox and Groww, the company said in a statement. It will further be used to enhance the firm’s equity research and analytics capabilities as well as accelerate product testing and development, a statement said.

The wealthtech platform plans to go live this month for NRI investors across six countries- Singapore, US, Canada, UK, UAE, and Australia. The claims more than 35,000 downloads since the launch of its app.

Kalaari Capital and Beenext invest $2 million in Deconstruct

Deconstruct, a skincare brand, has raised $2 million in its seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital’s CXXO program and Beenext. As per the firm it currently has 20 SKUs across face washes, moisturizers and serums.

The startup intends to use the fresh capital for research and product development, innovation and expansion, and hiring and marketing initiatives. In the next 12-18 months, the firm said it aims to increase its product range from 15 to 50 products, within skincare and adjacent categories. It is also looking to expand into global markets such as UAE and South East Asia.

Decontruct also plans to retail products on ‘quick commerce’ platforms such as Dunzo, Swiggy, and Big Basket among others. The brand aims to increase awareness about the right formulations needed to address specific skincare concerns among women in India.

The company added that with 50 percent repeat rates, it is growing at 25-30 percent month-on-month within 16 months of inception and aims to become a Rs 100 crore brand in the next 2 years. About 30 percent of the orders come in from the top 8 metros and 70 percent from the rest of India on its platform, it said.