Funding rundown: Seclore bags $27M in Series C round, 1K Kirana gets $25M & Celcius raises $4.5M from Mumbai Angels

Here’s a lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

Seclore bags $27M in Series C round, VenturEast exits with 17.5X return

Seclore, a data-centric security platform provider, has bagged $27 million in Series C funding round led by Oquirrh Ventures and Origami Capital.

As part of this fundraise, VenturEast has fully exited its stake. VenturEast backed the company at seed and Series A rounds, exiting with 17.5X return on its seed round.

The firm will use the fresh capital to expand its headcount globally as well as its customer base in North America. The funding round brings the total fundraise to date to $46 million.

“Seclore’s data-centric approach is geared toward relieving enterprises from protecting infrastructure to protecting what really matters—the data. This investment fuels our ability to protect the modern workplace and ensures enterprises have a trusted partner for data security, governance, and compliance, said Vishal Gupta, CEO, Seclore.

1K Kirana gets $25M from Alpha Wave and others

Technology startup 1K Kirana has raised $25 million in its Series B round led by Alpha Wave Ventures. Info Edge Ventures, Kae Capital, prominent entrepreneurs like the founders of Zetwerk and GoMechanic have also invested in the funding round.

1K Kirana provides technology platform to grocery stores in India's smaller cities and towns. It aims to serve more than 10 million consumers across 100 districts through 5,000 franchise stores over the next 12 months.

"The 1K team with their unique model have been able to leverage the Kirana network, the oldest form of social commerce, to build a robust consumer centric business. Within a span of two years, they have emerged as the leader in the B2B2C grocery e-commerce with a very strong unit economics. We continue to believe in the vision of 1K to bring consumer aspirations closer to them in the smaller cities of Bharat," said Gaurav Chaturvedi, Partner, Kae Capital.

Mirae Asset leads $21M Series B round in NextBillion.ai

NextBillion.ai, an AI spatial data and mapping platform for enterprises, has secured $21 million in Series B round led by Mirae Asset Venture Investments.

Existing investors Lightspeed, Microsoft’s venture arm M12 and Alphawave also participated in the funding round.

With this latest round of funding the company plans to expand its market share in building and managing decentralized geospatial technology stacks for enterprises. It plans to expand into North America and Europe, it said in a blogpost.

The company claims to have seen four times year-on-year growth in revenue and 10 times growth in customer base. NextBillion.ai empowers enterprises to build, scale and manage their own spatial data ecosystems.

Celcius raises $4.5M in a Series A round led by Mumbai Angels

Celcius, a cold chain marketplace, has raised $4.5 million in its Series A round led by Mumbai Angels. While Mumbai Angels invested $1.5 million, other investors, including Supply Chain Labs, Endurance Capital, VCats, Keiretsu Forum, Huddle and EVAN, infused the remaining capital.

This fundraise is a part of the bigger Series A funding round of $10 million which is underway. Celcius will leverage the fresh capital to build its tech, sales and operations teams while expanding its geographical footprint to over 500 cities this year. The platform will also use the funds to create development programs to assist transporters across the country, it said in a statement.

“The newly acquired funds will allow us to stay on the momentum of expanding our operations across the country. We plan on expanding our reach to over 500 cities and supporting the country by transporting Covid-19 vaccines and other essential perishables to remote locations. We also recently launched Vahan Vikas Samriddhi Program, through which we aim to financially support regional transport entrepreneurs and encourage them to venture into the cold chain segment. The acquired funds will help us further this initiative,” said, Swarup Bose, Founder and CEO, Celcius.

Minus Zero raises $1.7M led by Chiratae Ventures & JITO Angel Network

Minus Zero, a self-driving vehicle startup, has raised a seed round of $1.7 million led by Chiratae Ventures and joined by JITO Angel Network, senior executives from NVIDIA, and Lyft based out of Silicon Valley, among several others.

The funding will be primarily utilised for building extensive autonomous vehicle R&D infrastructure and expanding the team to get the vehicle out on roads.

The team is eyeing a public launch of their first autonomous vehicle use-case in late 2022 to early 2023.

“With multiple patents in the pipeline, our proprietary approach towards self-driving mimics human intuition giving the software an ability to gain confident insights even with less data inputs. This enables robust decision making, which is crucial for safe navigation in scenarios where extrinsic factors like poor traffic infrastructure, rash driving, and harsh weather would have otherwise compromised the safety of the vehicle. Safety is and will be our foremost priority,” said Gagandeep Reehal, CEO and CTO, Mins Zero.

D2C fulfillment platform ZFW Dark Stores gets $1.2M in seed round

ZFW Dark Stores, a full-stack fulfilment technology platform for ecommerce brands, has raised a $1.2 million in a seed round led by Riso Capital, SEA Fund, Lead Fund, and a clutch of marquee angels.

New investors also include Middle East conglomerate Qudrah National Holdings, Archana Priyadarshini (GP, Point One Capital), South Asia Technology Partners, Long Tail Ventures, Jasminder Gulati (Founder, NowFloats; acquired by Reliance), and founders of India’s fastest-growing brands like The Mom’s Co (Mohit Sadaani), Rage Coffee (Bharat Sethi), Neeman's (Amar Chhabra), Jimmy’s Cocktails (Ankur Bhatia), Letsbuy.com (Amanpreet Bajaj), Thrive (Karan Chechani and Dhruv Dewan), Almo (Abhishek Shah), and Aman Arora (Keventers) among other angels.

Existing investors like ice.vc, Mumbai Angels, & Arjun Vaidya (Founder, Dr. Vaidya’s) participated in the round too.

The Delhi-based startup said it plans to grow dark store operations across India, accelerate hiring, and build more technological capabilities to create a seamless delivery experience. As part of its next phase, ZFW Dark Stores aims to expand to 10 cities across India by end of 2022.

Jobizo raises $500K funding from Aroa Ventures and others

Healthcare recruitment platform Jobizo has raised $500,000 in a seed funding round led by Aroa Venture and saw participation from VeritasX along with other angel investors.

The platform plans to utilize these funds to lead expansion in other cities of India, hiring, and marketing. Jobizo is planning to raise another round of funding in the next 4 to 6 months, a statement said.

“With this funding amount, we are planning to build the required infrastructure to support the growing demands of the healthcare industry. We are trying to create a welcoming environment for the workforce that can help in efficiently minimizing the skill gap in the healthcare industry,” said Naveen Trehan, Co-Founder and Chairman of Jobizo.