FUNDING RUNDOWN: Salesforce invests in Razorpay, Wow! Momo raises $15M & Fivetran raises $565M

Here’s a lowdown of the top deals in the startup space.

Razorpay receives strategic investment from Salesforce Ventures

Razorpay, the digital payments and business banking platform, said it has received a strategic investment from Salesforce Ventures. It, however, did not disclose the amount of investment.

In its last round of Series E fundraise in April, Bengaluru-based Razorpay was valued at over $3 billion.

“At Razorpay, we want to make further strides on the idea of investing in India’s digital future and building an intelligent payment and banking infrastructure for the new world,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-Founder, Razorpay.

He added that he was certain that this investment, along with support from existing investors will help build an ecosystem for hassle-free, easy-to-integrate payments and banking experience. The company hopes to expand, build new products and deliver this experience to businesses in South East Asian countries as well.

In the last six months, Razorpay says it has witnessed a 40-45 percent growth, month-on-month. Currently, the company has achieved $50 billion TPV (Total Payment Volume).

Wow! Momo raises $15 M in Series C funding

Quick service restaurant chain Wow! Momo Foods has raised $15 million in a Series C funding round led by Tree Line Investment Management, taking its valuation to over Rs 1,225 crore or $165 million.

IAN Fund and existing investor Lighthouse Funds also participated in the financing round.

The company will use the fresh funds towards its newly launched FMCG business—ready to eat momos— add more energy to the expansion of its QSR cloud kitchen brands and also launch new verticals that are to be announced soon.

Launched in 2008, Wow! Momo Foods operates two QSR brands—Wow! Momo and Wow! China. It currently operates 350 outlets of Wow! Momo and more than 50 outlets of Wow! China, and is planning to set up over 150 stores and 50 cloud kitchens in the next year.

The company said it aims to grow more than two times on a monthly run rate by next August.

Earlier this year, Wow! Momo had forayed into the FMCG space after it launched ready-to-eat momos, which currently are available exclusively on BigBasket.

Fivetran raises $565M, to acquire HVR

Tech firm Fivetra​n has raised $565 million in funding (about Rs 4,161.8 crore) led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

The series D round also saw participation from existing investors - General Catalyst, CEAS Investments, Matrix Partners, and others, along with new investors ICONIQ Capital, D1 Capital Partners and YC Continuity.

Fivetran has raised $730 million to date, and its valuation now stands at $5.6 billion.

George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran, said the funding gives the company the resources to expand capabilities across all functions of the business and continue to accelerate growth globally.

The California-headquartered automated data integration solutions provider also stated that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HVR, a provider of enterprise data replication technology.

The acquisition will allow Fivetran to provide breakthrough database replication performance along with enterprise-grade security to address the massive market for modernising analytics for operational data associated with ERP systems, Oracle databases, and more, the firm said.

The acquisition, a cash and stock deal valued at $ 700 million, will help the startup's customers gain access to a broader range of high-performance data replication solutions, including HVR's change data capture connectors and a secure, on-premise option for companies with legacy databases.

Fivetran's customer roster includes thousands of global companies such as ASICS, Autodesk, BJ's Restaurants, Conagra Brands, DocuSign, Forever 21, Lionsgate, Square and Ziff Davis. HVR's customers include dozens of Fortune 500 brands.

The deal is expected to close in early October.

Coding startup CuriousJr raises seed round of $1M

CuriousJr, an online coding platform for kids said it raised a seed round of $1 million led by WaterBridge Ventures, EnziaVentures, and angel investors.

Angel investors include Aditya Shankar (Co-founder, Doubtnut), Tanushree Nagori (Co-founder, Doubtnut), Abhinav Sinha (COO, OYO), Mohd Wassem (Founder, EasyEat), and Shashank Shekhar (Director- Content Strategy and Operations at ShareChat).

According to the company, CuriousJr will use the funds to further refine the product and create an engaging learning ecosystem for students. The startup will also focus on community development, team expansion, and creation of more appealing and engaging content for users.

Edtech startup Expertrons raises fund from Kunal Shah and Anant Maheshwari

AI videobot edtech startup Expertrons has raised an undisclosed sum from industry veterans Kunal Shah (Founder of CRED) and Anant Maheshwari (President, Microsoft India).

The recent round of funding comes close on the heels of Expertrons raising $2.3 million in Pre-Series A funding from a host of marquee investors like Ivycap Ventures, Iceland Venture Studios, LetsVenture, Ah!Ventures, Venture Garage, Auxano, Venture Catalyst and more.

With this fundraise, the startup plans to attract top professionals and build them as career influencers on the platform.

The startup claims to have over 5,000 experts on the platform sharing their videobot career experiences with thousands of professionals who aspire to accelerate their career opportunities across leading companies such as BCG, Google, Facebook, TCS and institutions such as IIM, ISB, HBS and many more.

SoftBank leads $680M funding round in NFT fantasy soccer game Sorare

Blockchain-based fantasy soccer game Sorare has raised $680 million in a funding round led by SoftBank and players including ex-England international Rio Ferdinand and Spain's Gerard Pique, Reuters reported.

Paris-based Sorare said the investment valued the company at $4.3 billion.

Founded in 2018, Sorare is an online game where players buy officially licensed cards representing soccer players and build teams that play against each other, with the outcome based on the players' performance in real-life games.

The fundraising round was SoftBank's first investment in Sorare, via its SoftBank Vision Fund 2.