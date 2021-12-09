Funding Rundown: Pristyn Care newest entrant in unicorn club, Samosa Party raises $2 million from Kalaari's CXXO programme & Clensta picks Rs 20 crore in Series A round

Pristyn Care newest entrant in unicorn club

Healthcare startup Pristyn Care is the latest startup to enter the unicorn club, as per Venture Intelligence. The firm has raised around $85 million in a Series E round from Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Hummingbird Opportunity Fund and Amber Winter. As per reports, this is expected to be a part of a larger funding round.

Pristyn Care had raised $53 million, in April 2021, led by Tiger Global at a $550 million valuation. The company has planned to use this capital to expand into new geographies and new surgery specialities.

Otipy secures $26 million in ongoing Series B round: Report

Otipy, a community group buying platform for fresh fruits and vegetables, has raised around $26 million in its ongoing Series B round from WestBridge, SAI Global and others, Entrackr reports.

WestBridge led the round with an investment of 125.6 crore followed by SAI Global and Omidyar Network which invested Rs 44.8 crore and Rs 22.5 crore respectively. The agritech startup is likely to raise more funds in this institutional round in the coming days, the report added.

The fresh funds have come within five months for Otipy, which transformed from a farm-to-retail model

Samosa Party raises $2 million from Kalaari's CXXO programme

QSR brand Samosa Party has raised $2 million in Pre Series A funding from Kalaari Capital. Samosa Party is the second portfolio company for CXXO, a flagship program by Kalaari Capital for female founders in India’s startup ecosystem. In October, edtech startup Creative Galileo had raised $2.1 million through the CXXO programme to become its first beneficiary.

With this funding, the brand, which operates 15 outlets in Bengaluru and Gurgaon, plans to expand to over 100 outlets across Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, it said in a statement. Samosa Party claims to have doubled its presence and tripled its revenue over the last year and is eyeing a five-fold growth with this funding, it added.

D2C startup Clensta picks Rs 20 crore in Series A funding round from investors

D2C personal and home care products startup Clensta has raised over Rs 20 crore in a Series A funding round led by Venture Catalysts and Inflection Point Ventures. Others who participated in the round include Hem Angels, part of Hem Securities Limited, N+1 Capital (RBF), existing investors along with other marquee investors.

The funds raised will be used to scale up the company's sales, ramp up brand marketing and expand Clensta’s online and offline presence across India. The brand has achieved a CAGR of over 130% and aims to earn Rs 1000 crore revenues in the next 5 years, the IIT-backed startup said in a statement.

Trucking marketplace Raaho bags Rs 12.5 crore in Pre-Series A round

On-demand intercity trucking marketplace Raaho has raised Rs 12.5 crore as a part of its pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures and Nitish Mittersain, founder, Nazara Technologies.

Existing investors including Roots Ventures, Venkatesh Vijayraghavan, group chief executive officer, Cavinkare, and Miten Sampat of Cred also participated in the funding round. The startup will use the fresh funds to expand its presence pan-India and make the product 100 percent on-demand, it said in a statement.

Set up in 2017 to streamline the opaque and tedious processes of a fragmented trucking industry, which is primarily dominated by brokers, Raaho connects third-party logistics agencies to fleet owners powered by its real-time /technology-intensive matchmaking algorithm.

The $100 billion domestic trucking is largely unorganized, offline and is plagued with massive deadhead and wastage, Raaho said. It's estimated that 25 percent of total travel by a truck is empty which leads to huge loss for the trucker, loss for the economy and also a huge environmental challenge, as per the release.

SecurWeave Research Labs – a new age Hardware Enforced Security solution provider has raised an undisclosed sum from Xscale – an accelerator program for Indian Startups. The deep tech startup has developed CHESS - (Configurable Hardware Enforced Security Solution) a fully indigenously built state-of-the-art platform to detect, report, and mitigate advanced cyber threats, it said in a statement.

"India is the hub of innovators with excellent technical skills, and SecurWeave is no exception. Its made-in-India products are a perfect fit, given the growing threats by advanced malware in cyberspace. We look forward to helping the startup expand Internationally and revolutionize the growing global Cybersecurity market," said Neeraj Saxena, founder & managing director of Xscale.