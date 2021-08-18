FUNDING RUNDOWN: Postman raises $225 M, valued at $5.6 bn, PhonePe closes $700 M round, Smallcase raises $40 M

Here are the top deals locked in the startup universe today.

Postman raises $225 M, valued at $5.6 bn

API platform Postman has secured $225 million in a Series D round, at a valuation of $5.6 billion.

The round was led by Insight Partners, Coatue, Battery Ventures, and BOND, along with existing investors CRV and Nexus Venture Partners. DoorDash Product Leader Gokul Rajaram and Freshworks Founder Girish Mathrubootham also joined as individual investors.

The company has now raised more than $430 million in four rounds.

Postman will use the capital to expand its teams in the areas of sales, marketing, product, and engineering. Moreover, the company will continue to invest in its community of developers across the globe, support students through innovative API literacy programs, and contribute toward open-source projects to foster a strong and thriving API ecosystem.

The six-year-old startup claims to have over 17 million users and over 500,000 organisations including Microsoft, Salesforce, Stripe, Shopify, Cisco, and PayPal.

PhonePe closes $700 M round from Tencent and Tiger: Report

PhonePe has secured a $350 million fundraise from new and existing investors, according to Entrackr. Walmart has led the fresh tranche with $283.5 million while Tencent has put in $50 million. Tiger Global also joined this tranche with $16.5 million.

This is the first fundraise for PhonePe in 2021 and is part of a $700 million round that was announced in December last year.

With this, the company has raised $700 million from three investors across two tranches in the past eight months. PhonePe had raised $350 million from the trio in a similar ratio in December 2020.

Walmart now owns 10.30 percent whereas Tencent commands 1.80 percent in PhonePe. Flipkart is the largest stakeholder in the company with 87.30 percent.

Fintech Smallcase raises $40 M from Faering, Amazon and others

Fintech startup Smallcase has raised $40 million in Series C funding led by Faering Capital as well as new investors Amazon Sambhv Venture Fund and Premji Invest. With this, Amazon has forayed into India’s wealth management sector.

“In April this year, we launched a $250MM Amazon SMBhav Venture Fund (ASVF) to invest in early stage tech startups. As part of this Fund, we are excited to partner with Smallcase in their journey to offer innovative consumer investment products. By increasing product selection and convenience, this will provide an additional channel for consumers to participate in the equity markets”, said an Amazon spokesperson.

The round also saw participation from existing investors including Sequoia Capital India, Blume Ventures, Beenext, DSP Group, Arkam Ventures, WEH Ventures and HDFC Bank.

The round brings the total capital raised by Smallcase to over $60 million. Sameer Shroff - co-founder and Managing Director at Faering Capital - will join the board of the company.

The funds raised will be used to build investment products and platforms that enable individual investors to participate in the capital markets. The company said it aims to continue building simple, transparent and delightful experiences and platforms while delivering more value to its users and partners.

Since the Series B fundraise in September 2020, the firm claims its user base has doubled to over three million and the volumes transacted in Smallcase have grown 2.5x to Rs 12,500 crores.

Games24x7 makes strategic investment in sports startup CricHeroes

Multigaming platform Games24x7 on Wednesday said it has made a strategic investment in CricHeroes, a digital player-focused platform targeted at the grassroots cricket ecosystem.

While the details of the investment remain undisclosed, the company said it will help both companies reach out to the under-penetrated grassroots cricket in India.

Launched in 2016 as a scorekeeping app for grassroots cricketers to keep their scores, CricHeroes claims to have amassed over nine million registered users and over 1.5 million matches scored.

The company is digitising cricket at the state and district level as well and emerging players are using their statistics from the CricHeroes app for various official tournaments.

The company has partnered with over 50 BCCI state cricket associations and ICC-affiliated member countries, it said in a statement. Rahul Tewari, chief financial officer, Games24x7 said this is the company's first investment in the grassroots cricket level and it is a synergistic investment for the fantasy cricket platform My11Circle.

True Balance's NBFC arm raises $15 M in debt funding

True Credits, a Reserve Bank-licensed NBFC of True Balance, on Wednesday said it has raised $15 million in debt funding from investors across India and Korea.

With this, the total debt fund raised by the company stands at $25 million. The second round of investment has come from Pace and E-clear as well as other investors in Korea to support the company’s expansion in India, the company said.

True Balance app was launched in 2016 in India to help users efficiently manage their phone recharges, bill payments and balance check. In 2019, True Credits received its licence from RBI, post which True Balance started the lending business.

True Credits has disbursed loans worth over Rs 300 crore in this calendar year.

"The company’s loan book has grown at 2000 percent in CY2021 for small ticket size products - the key product focused towards new-to-credit users, Level Up Loan. The company intends to cater to customers within the monthly income bracket of Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000 with loans between Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000," the statement said.

True Balance aims to break even within CY2021 on the back of its 30-50 percent month-on-month growth.

1K Kirana Bazaar raises $7 M in Series A round

Hyperlocal omnichannel grocery chain 1K Kirana Bazaar has raised $7 million in its Series A round led by Info Edge Ventures and Partners of Falcon Edge.

Existing backer Kae Capital along with other investors including founders of startups such as Blackbuck and BigBasket also participated in the funding round.

The funds will be used to build technology and expand the company’s presence of 150 touchpoints to over 1000 kirana store partnerships in the upcoming year, the firm said.

RaRa Delivery raises $3.25 M led by Sequoia Capital's Surge, East Ventures

Instant delivery startup RaRa Delivery has raised $3.25 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Indonesia’s East Ventures. The funding of RaRa Delivery is supported by 500 Startups, Angel Central, GK Plug and Play, and angel investors Royston Tay and Yang Bin Kwok.

RaRa Delivery is Southeast Asia’s only last-mile logistics company in the one to three-hour deliveries segment for e-commerce through its data-driven approach and proprietary technology. The firm’s tech team is based in India and reportedly aims to scale its India operations from 10 to 40 in the next six months.

The startup, which is part of Surge’s fifth cohort of 23 companies, is focusing on integrating its services into all major online marketplaces in Southeast Asia.

Pakistan’s Airlift raises $85 M in Series B round

Quick commerce startup Airlift has raised $85 million in the largest-ever funding round for a Pakistani startup, TechCrunch reported.

The investment was co-led by Harry Stebbings’ 20 VC Explorer and Josh Buckley’s Buckley Ventures. Sam Altman, former president of Y Combinator, Biz Stone, co-founder of Twitter and Medium, Steve Pagliuca, co-chairman of Bain Capital, Jeffrey Katzenberg, ex-chief executive of Disney and Quibi, and Taavet Hinrikus, founder and chief executive of TransferWise also participated in the new round

It takes Airlift’s total financing to date to $110 million, making it one of the most well-funded startups in the entire region. According to TechCrunch, the round values the company at $275 million.

With a solid foundation in Pakistan, Airlift is now looking to expand its quick commerce offerings to different markets in Asia and Africa.

Brazil’s Kovi gets $104 M in a Series B round

Brazil’s Kovi has raised $104 million in a Series B round of funding co-led by Valor Capital Group and Prosus Ventures, according to TechCrunch.

Quona, GFC, Monashees, UVC Investimentos and Globo Ventures also participated in the financing, in addition to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel through his family office.

The round takes Kovi’s total equity raised since inception to about $145 million. The company also recently closed on a $20 million debt facility.

Kovi operates its “all inclusive” car subscription model under the premise that more people in Latin America would work for these companies if they could afford to operate the necessary vehicle.