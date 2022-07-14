Funding Rundown: OneCard turns unicorn: Report, BluSmart eyes $250 million fundraise, Detect Technologies raises $28 million, Google-backed Wysa bags $20 million

OneCard turns unicorn, raises over $102 million from Temasek: Report

OneCard's parent FPL Technologies has turned into a unicorn after closing its Series D funding round of over $102 million led by Temasek. The mobile-first credit card brand is now valued at over $1.4 billion.

Temasek invested around Rs 375 crore ($48 million as per dollar rates on July 13). Matrix Partners, QED Investors, Hummingbird Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Sarv Investments also participated in this round, as per regulatory filings assessed by Moneycontrol.

Post this round, the promoters will continue to hold a 29.99 percent stake in the startup. OneCard allotted 268,891 shares worth Rs 29,833.62 per share, the report added.

EV startup BluSmart eyes $250 million fundraise: Report

The chief executive of ride-hailing startup BluSmart Electric Mobility has said it is close to raising $250 million from investors including BP's venture capital division.

BluSmart, which runs an all-electric vehicle (EV) fleet, was expecting to finalise deals with impact funds and private equity investors within the next two months, Anmol Jaggi said.

"Bp Ventures already has a stake in BluSmart and will be one of the lead investors in this round as well. Most of the other funding will come from global investors based in the US and Europe," he told Reuters.

Jaggi did not disclose the valuation at which money is being raised but said ride-hailing companies such as BluSmart are typically valued at 15-18 times their annual revenue run rate.

The company will use the funds to buy more EVs, expand its charging infrastructure, invest in technology, and launch the service in more Indian cities, Jaggi said.

Detect Technologies raises $28 million in Series B round led by Prosus Ventures

AI-based SaaS startup Detect Technologies has raised $28 million in primary and secondary Series B funding round led by Prosus Ventures. Existing investors Accel, Elevation Capital, Shell Ventures, Bharat Innovation Fund, and Bluehill Capital also participated in the round.

The company said it will use the fresh capital to further expand and strengthen its sales and operations across international markets in North America and Europe. Operating in the fast-evolving space of AI, the company has also allocated funds for enriching its product suite. Detect will also be expanding its customer base in North America.

Google-backed Wysa bags $20 million to expand global reach for its mental health app

Wysa, an artificial intelligence-led platform for mental health, has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round led by HealthQuad and British International Investment (BII).

The round saw the participation of existing investors — W Health Ventures, Kae Capital, Google Assistant Investments, and pi Ventures among others.

With the fresh capital, Wysa plans to further expand into the US, UK, and other global markets. To improve wider usability, it will offer multi-lingual support and easier access via WhatsApp.

Fashion discovery platform ShoutO bags $1.6 million in Pre-Seed round

Fashion discovery platform ShoutO.app has raised $1.6 million in a Pre-Seed funding round led by Saama Capital. Whiteboard Capital, Google Veteran, Amit Singhal, Arjun Vaidya along with 25 D2c founder angels, also pitched in the funding round.

The startup intends to use the fresh capital for product development, creator acquisition and engagement and building a strong founding team of engineers and creator success managers. It is also looking to raise a larger seed round.

The firm claims that it has scaled to more than 50 creator stores with over 3,000 fashion recommendations on the platform. With over 60,000 monthly active users, ShoutO aims to have 500K monthly active users by December this year.

Bharat Innovation Fund, IAN and others back Nayam Innovations

Nayam Innovations Pvt Ltd, an IP-driven, medical device startup built with a bold vision to eliminate blindness has secured an undisclosed investment in its latest round of funding led by the IAN Fund. The Vinod Jain Family office, Sameer Desai—President of Zydus Cadila, and a few angel investors also participated in this round.

"This round of financing will primarily be used to complete human clinical trials to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the technology and set the stage for launching the product in India as well as the US, Europe, Singapore, China, and Japan," the biomedical startup said.

The company also aims to lower the manufacturing cost of hydrophobic foldable IOLs to make its technology affordable to every cataract patient in need.