Funding Rundown: Ola Electric gets $200 million funding from Softbank, Unacademy infuses $20 million in Relevel & BP leads $25 million funding round in BluSmart

Ola Electric gets $200 million funding at $3 billion valuation

Ola Electric has raised over $200 million in a funding round, led by Falcon Edge, Softbank and others. The latest funding round took the company's valuation to $3 billion. As per the company, the current round will help it accelerate the development of other vehicle platforms including electric motorbike, mass-market scooter and its electric car.

"I thank our existing investors and welcome new ones to Ola. Together we will bring mobility to a billion and sustainability to the future," Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said. “We are proud to lead the EV revolution from India to the world. India has the talent and the capability to build technologies of the future for the industries of the future for the entire world," Aggarwal added.

The latest funding, the company said, will further strengthen Ola’s “Mission Electric", urging the industry and consumers to commit to electric and ensure that no petrol two-wheelers should be sold in India after 2025. The announcement of the fundraising comes after Ola sold electric scooters worth Rs 1,100 crore during the two days that the purchase window was open.

Edtech unicorn Unacademy infuses $20 million in its job portal Relevel

Job hiring platform Relevel on Thursday announced it has raised $20 million from its parent edtech company Unacademy. The fundraise comes within four months of the launch of Relevel, on the back of strong traction witnessed in user growth, hiring company partnerships, and placement rate, the company said in a statement. The capital will be used for scaling up the Relevel team, strengthening the platform and expanding the suite of tests to improve the variety of job offerings, the company added.

Relevel is a hiring platform that empowers job-seekers to showcase their skills through tests and get their dream job within 15 days. The platform currently has over 2.35 lakh users and claims to have 100 percent placement rate of users who have qualified in the tests. Last month Unacademy closed a Series H round of $440 million at a valuation of $3.44 billion. Unacademy, at present, has over 50,000 registered educators and more than 62 million learners. The startup offers learnings in 14 languages across 5,000 cities.

InnoVen Capital India Fund announces first close at Rs 740 crore

Venture debt firm InnoVen Capital has raised Rs 740 crore ($100 million) towards the first close of its new fund. The target corpus of the fund is Rs 1,000 crore, with a green-shoe option to raise an additional Rs 1,000 crore, the firm said in a statement. The anchor investor for the fund is Innoven Capital, a joint venture of Seviora (Temasek) and United Overseas Bank.

While the fund is stage and sector agnostic, the primary focus will be on sectors such as consumer internet, B2B commerce, enterprise software, fintech, healthtech and logistics, the firm said. InnoVen has executed over 250 transactions with more than 180 startups. Since 2017, it has disbursed approximately $400 million.

According to the firm, its portfolio companies have raised over $20 billion of external capital and are now valued at over $70 billion. Some of its portfolio companies include Byju’s, Swiggy, Oyo Hotels & Homes, Eruditus, DailyHunt, PharmEasy, Infra.Market, Zetwerk, Moglix, FirstCry, BharatPe, boAT, Licious, Blackbuck, Rebel Foods and OfBusiness.

BP leads $25 million funding round in EV ride-hailing startup BluSmart

BP Ventures has made its first direct investment in India by pumping in $13 million in integrated EV ride-hailing and charging company BluSmart. It led a $25 million Series A round that also saw support from Mayfield India Fund, 9Unicorns and Survam Partners, alongside other existing investors. "BluSmart will use the capital to expand its fleet of electric vehicles and charging stations from its home city of Delhi to five additional Indian cities in the next two years," the company said.

Sophia Nadur, managing partner at BP Ventures, will join BluSmart's board. To date, BP Ventures has invested almost $800 million in more than 60 companies across seven geographies. BP Ventures was set up more than 10 years ago to identify and invest in private, high growth, game-changing technology companies, accelerating innovation across the entire energy spectrum.

"The investment will help BP move towards becoming a leader in India's mobility market, and to provide integrated energy and mobility solutions to help customers reduce their emissions across the world," the company said. BluSmart is India's first and largest integrated EV ride-hailing and charging company, and aims to deliver safer, cleaner and more sustainable mobility.

Loop Health secures $12 million in Series A funding

Health insurance startup Loop Health has raised $12 million in Series A funding in a round co-led by Elevation Capital and General Catalyst. Joining the two firms is Vinod Khosla, through Khosla Ventures, YC Continuity Fund, Tribe Capital and a group of angel investors, including NoBroker founder and CEO Amit Kumar Agarwal, Livspace founder and COO Ramakant Sharma, Meesho co-founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Carbon Health co-founder and CEO Eren Bali, Codecademy co-founder and CEO Zach Sims and Maven Clinic founder and CEO Kate Ryder.

The company said it will use the fresh funds to scale the business and sales, focus on product development through custom insurance products (including wellness) and physical healthcare clinics, and drive strategic hiring, mainly in the sales and engineering verticals. The startup claims it has witnessed significant growth, insuring 50,000+ members across 150 companies in the last 12 months and growing 50 percent month-over-month. Loop targets covering one million members by the end of 2022 and five million members across Southeast Asia in the next five years.

9Unicorns and Varanium NexGen invests $7 million in Homeville

Homeville, a housing fintech startup, has raised $7 million in a round led by 9Unicorns and Varanium NexGen Fund. JITO Angel Network, CREDAI Members Network, Blacksoil and Earlsfield Capital and others have also participated in the round.

According to the startup, the funds will be used to further strengthen its technology infrastructure and scaling the mortgage platforms serving millennial home buyers as well as homebuyers in the affordable segment. The platforms serve the consumer housing credit demand and build the credit rails for institutional capital to flow seamlessly to retail credit assets linked to housing.

Crypto treasury startup Coinshift raises $2.5 million

Crypto treasury management platform Coinshift has raised $2.5 million in a seed round from Sequoia Capital India, Weekend Fund, and others, as well as angel investors such as Polygon co-founder and COO Sandeep Nailwal. The startup helps businesses and decentralised autonomous organisations (DAO's) manage their crypto easily.

"We have processed $14 million in payouts till date and are growing 200 percent MoM. Our customers include ConsenSys, Balancer Grants, Uniswap Grants, Biconomy and 120 others with $200 million in treasury assets," said Tarun Gupta, Founder, CoinShift. With over $90 billion sitting in crypto treasuries, Coinshift plans to help teams diversify treasuries efficiently by building asset management with a built-in risk assessment. The crypto startup’s long-term goal is to be a go-to software for businesses to manage all crypto treasury operations.

Upskilling platform Cusmat raises $100K from We Founder Circle & others

Upskilling platform CUSMAT has raised $100,000 in its pre-Series A round led by We Founder Circle. Venture Catalyst, Better Inc, and MapMyIndia have also participated in the round. The funding proceeds will be used to ramp up the enterprise sales team, in product development, training content and to develop industry-driven features for the platform, said the company.

CUSMAT is a skilling and training platform that enables organizations to onboard, assess, train, upskill, plan learning tracks for the employees to maximize retention rates, and on the job performance by using its AR/VR, cloud-based learning management system. Since its inception in 2016, the startup claims to provide standardized training solutions to maximize productivity by 30-40 percent, safety by 30-40 percent accident reduction and minimize running costs for industries.

Meesho raises $570 million funding, valuation more than doubles to $4.9 billion

Internet commerce platform, Meesho has raised $570 million in its Series F round of funding led by B Capital Group & Fidelity Management & Research Company. Existing investors Prosus Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Facebook also participated in this round. Other new investors include Footpath Ventures, Trifecta Capital, Good Capital and others. Following the raise, the company’s valuation has more than doubled to $4.9 billion in less than five months.

With an aim to reach 100 million monthly transacting users by December 2022, Meesho expects to utilize the fresh round of funding to grow its technology and product talent by 2.5x, increase its roster to 50+ million products, and become the platform of choice for customers, entrepreneurs and sellers from all corners of India.

Meesho is also looking to expand its groceries and FMCG offerings with Farmiso (Meesho Grocery), its community group buying business to 200+ cities. By making online grocery shopping affordable for first-time users across India’s Tier 2+ markets, the company is enabling them to shop from a wide selection of groceries at ticket sizes as low as $1-2.