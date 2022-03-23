Funding Rundown: Ofbusiness' lending arm Oxyzo turns unicorn; Plum gets $35 mn; Stanza Living secures $57 mn in debt; Cypher Capital launches $100 mn crypto fund & Virat Kohli invests in Rage Coffee

Here’s the lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

Oxyzo steps out of Ofbusiness’ shadow, turns unicorn in India's largest Series-A round

One unicorn gives birth to another as Oxyzo, the financing vertical of B2B marketplace OfBusiness, bags $200 million in Series-A funding round led by Alpha Wave Global at a valuation of $1 billion.

The round — India's largest-ever Series-A fundraise — saw the participation of Tiger Global, Norwest Venture Partners, Matrix Partners and Creation Investments.

Oxyzo, now carved out of OfBusiness, is India's 94th unicorn, according to Venture Intelligence. Oxyzo Financial Services was one of OfBusiness's three verticals. The other two being the B2B e-commerce vertical and SaaS offerings. All three feed off each other and enable OfBusiness to provide a full-stack offering to SME customers.

Oxyzo claims to have assets under management of $350 million with a 100 percent year-on-year growth. With this funding round, it wants to broaden its digital financial services play, expanding the supply-chain marketplace, launching fixed income products for SMEs and scaling other fee incomes business lines, including debt capital markets and securities.

D2C brand Plum gets $35M in Series C round from A91 Partners and others

D2C clean beauty brand Plum has raised $35 million (Rs270 crores) in a Series C round led by late stage-focused venture capital fund A91 Partners.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Unilever Ventures and Faering Capital. Till date, the cruelty and toxin-free beauty brand has raised $50 million from consumer-focused institutional investors. Post the transaction, Abhay Pandey from A91 Partners will join the board of Plum.

The startup will use the fresh capital to strengthen its omni-channel presence, building new categories in addition to its core skin care category, enhance R&D capabilities, and onboard high-quality talent with a focus on investments in marketing and technology.

At a current ARR of over Rs 225 crores on a net revenue basis, Plum is aiming to double the number over the next 12 months, it said in a statement.

Stanza Living secures $57M in debt financing

Accommodation startup Stanza Living has secured $57 million in debt financing led by Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank. Existing debt provider Alteria Capital also participated in the funding round.

The debt capital follows a $100 million equity funding raised by Stanza Living mid last year. Till date, Stanza Living has raised close to $220 million in debt and equity combined.

The fresh funds will be used to fuel capital expenditure of Stanza Living’s current and future projects and accelerate the company's next phase of multi-city expansion, it said in a statement.

“It will provide us with ammunition to deliver a higher return on equity and continue aggressively scaling our operations across the country,” said Anindya Dutta, MD and Co-founder, Stanza Living.

The company currently has an inventory of more than 75,000 beds in 23 cities across the country. It is backed by marquee global investors like Alpha Wave Incubation, Equity International, Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia India, Matrix and Accel Partners.

Co-working space provider iSprout raises $4M in Pre-Series A round

iSprout, a co-working space provider, has raised $4 million in its pre-Series A funding round led by private investors.

A substantial part of the investment came from the director of one of India’s leading infrastructure companies, who now shares over 75 per cent of the company’s ownership with the four co-founders, the firm said in a statement.

The startup is now looking to raise a Series A funding round of $10 million to capitalise on the expansion of the managed office space market. A big chunk will be invested to build proprietary technology to automate critical processes, it added.

“We are expanding aggressively in the Indian market. The forthcoming Series A fund will give us the thrust to expand our footprint across India. Today, managed office space solutions are a requirement and the demand is only going to increase in the near future,” said Sreeni Tirdhala, CMO & Co-Founder at iSprout.

The company is also eyeing new markets such as NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata and is expecting to surpass one million sq ft of managed space by the end of this year. iSprout is currently present in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.

Fintech startup Credilio gets $4M from CSVP Fund and others

Fintech startup Credilio has secured $4 million in a pre-series A funding round led by Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund (CSVP Fund) and Exfinity Venture Partner. Param Capital’s founder Mukul Agarwal also invested in the firm in personal capacity.

The capital raised will power Credilio’s ambitious plans to meet an ARR of 100 Crore by March 2023 and serve 25 million customers in the next three years, the firm said in a statement.

The fresh round of funds will also be used towards strengthening Credilio’s lending product penetration by enhancing technology capabilities and harnessing the potential of evolving API stacks of Banks and NBFCs.

The capital will also be directed to kickstart the implementation of analytical tools and credit bureau information to accurately find the best-suited product portfolio that meets the consumers’ requirements, the firm added.

The startup also plans to scale its presence with a stronger focus on tier 2-3 cities and introducing platform access in 7 regional languages.

The company claims to have over 10,000 active Financial Advisors Pan-India and 5+ lakh customer applications processed digitally for 20+ leading Banks & NBFCs such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, SBI Cards, Citibank, Standard Chartered, Bajaj Finance, Tata Capitaland others.

“With this raise, we aim to not only strengthen our core offerings but also scale the platform to expand our footprint effectively deeper into the country. Our target is to onboard 1 million Financial Advisors for loans and cards over the next 24 months,” said Aditya Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Credilio.

UAE’s Cypher Capital launches $100M crypto fund, to invest 40% of new fund in India

UAE-based fund Cypher Capital has announced the launch of a $100-million Blockchain Fund that will focus on crypto, blockchain and digital-asset projects. Cypher Capital aims to invest 40% of the seed fund in the emerging blockchain and crypto startups in India.

The VC firm has already invested in over 15 Indian blockchain startups like Safle, Solrazr among others from its Fund one. It will now take an entrepreneurial approach to building its portfolio and will focus on seed funding and also taking stakes in other established blockchain funds as general partners (GPs) and limited parners (LPs) as part of its value proposition as well, the firm said in a statement.

“We aim to cooperate with and expand the ecosystem by working with visionary innovators, outstanding talent and other venture capital partners to create a holistic blockchain community with will in turn, foster the growth of the ecosystem,” said Bijan Alizadeh, Founder and General Partner at Cypher Capital.

Skillbee bags $3.2M in Seed funding to assist migrant workers in finding jobs abroad

Skillbee, a jobs platform for migrant workers, has raised $3.2 million in a seed funding round led by Meesho backer Good Capital and Vibe Capital with participation from Access Bridge Ventures and Wamda Capital.

Through the Bharat Founders Fund, Treebo’s Rahul Chaudhary, Toppr’s Zishaan Hayath, Cars24’s Vikram Chopra, NoBroker’s Saurabh Garg and CoCubes’ Harpreet Singh Grover invested in the jobs platform.

Founded by Gautham Vinjamuri and Ujjawal Chauhan in mid-2020, Skillbee was launched in the UAE amidst the pandemic to help Indian and other migrant workers find jobs. Currently, the platform claims to have over 500,000 migrant workers as registered users with over 20,000 companies looking to hire workers from more than 16 countries, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Philippines and several African nations.

With the latest round of funding, Skillbee wants to address these specific pain points of migrant workers. “Going beyond the next aspirational, international job, Skillbee will soon offer tailor-made services like credit and insurance," said Ujjawal Chauhan, Co-founder, Skillbee.

The startup claims to be recording a 20 percent growth on a monthly basis with over 2,000 new workers signing up everyday.

Edtech firm Uppskill raises Rs 1 Cr in seed round from Ok! Acquired

Edtech startup, Uppskill has raised Rs.1 crore in its institutional round of seed funding from Bengaluru-based investment tech startup, Ok! Acquired and its investors.

With this fresh investment, the valuation of Uppskill stand at $1 million. The online educational platform intends to use the funds to build its tech platform further and expand in different training areas such as sales, operations, finances, and tech, a statement said.

The fresh capital will also be used to expand to more cities for offline training and customised corporate training for groups and individuals. "With this partnership, we aim to empower more people and make our ecosystem better. We will use this fund to scale our learning platform by investing in Technology so that we can impact more lives and empower more students,” said Arbab Usmani, Uppskill.

Rage coffee gets investment from Virat Kohli

Food and beverage D2C brand Rage Coffee has received and undisclosed investment from Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. As part of the deal, the startup has also roped in Kohli as its brand ambassador.

This is not the first investment made by Kohli. This year, he along with his wife Anushka Sharma made an investment in plant-based meat startup Blue Tribe. Earlier, the duo had invested Rs 2.2 crore in Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed insurance startup Digit Insurance in February 2020, while he also owns a stake in wellness startup Hyperice.

“I’ve been using Rage Coffee products for some time, and, I am excited to be a part of its growth journey. The team at Rage Coffee has shown high levels of business execution and stupendous growth over the last couple of years. Rage Coffee has developed some trailblazing products that conforms with my innovative approach and aligns with my lifestyle. I see tremendous potential for the brand to become one of the most iconic coffee companies of our time,” said Kohli.

With the fresh capital, the brand is planning to expand its online presence and offline footprint Pan-India and will utilize the funds for marketing and distribution purposes. At present, it claims to have more than 2500 touch points offline pan India through a network of four CFAs and over 30 distributors.

Rage Coffee will also use the proceeds to scale production, launch innovative new products and add senior management talent, it said in a statement.

Prior to this round, Rage Coffee had raised $5 million of growth capital as part of its Series A funding round that was led by Sixth Sense Ventures in August 2021.

Athiya Shetty invests in Stage3, to helm the post of creative director

Actor Athiya Shetty has invested an undisclosed sum in social commerce platform Stage3. With this actor has turned into an entrepreneur and will take on the role of Stage3’s creative director.

According to the firm, Athiya will provide creative and financial backing to Stage3 as it builds the next generation of fashion shopping powered by the creator economy.

“I have always expressed myself through fashion, and love being a part of the creator economy. I’d been looking for the right platform through which I could empower others to also begin their journey towards becoming a ‘creator’ and I found that with Stage3," Athiya said.

"I love the fact that they are building a new paradigm for fashion shopping. There’s such a wealth of untapped potential and Stage3 is leading the way to becoming a conduit of success for the upcoming generation of creators. I’m delighted to be working with them on this," she added.

In October 2021, Stage3 launched its influencer-driven social commerce app to build the next generation of fashion commerce for young Indians. The startup recently raised Rs 20 crore from Blume Ventures, Inflection Point Ventures, Nueva Ventures, Eragon Ventures, Let’s Venture and others.

Praan adds global investors to its extended pre-seed round

Deep tech startup Praan receives undisclosed sum in pre-seed round which it extended after receiving strong investor interest. The firm in its previous round in January raised $1.56 million.

Global investors Aera VC, Angel investment syndication Climate Angels, Sequoia Scouts, Cool Climate Collective, film director Roshan Abbas and angel Akshat Rajan participated in the round.

The fresh funds will be focused on expanding Praan’s India team, expediting manufacturing, and stabilizing the supply chain, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2017, Praan is mitigating urban air pollution through low-cost, filter-less, and artificial intelligence-based outdoor air purification systems. The company has begun large-scale pilots with its patent-pending filterless technology across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

The company has also commenced manufacturing its product in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. In addition to this, Praan is rapidly hiring to increase the rate of deployment in India.

Micro VC firm Upsparks to invest in 100 startups by 2022

Upsparks, a micro VC firm focused on early-stage investments, has announced its aggressive growth plans to add at least 50 startups to its already existing portfolio of 50 startups, by the end of 2022.

With this, the firm is aiming to reach Rs 100 crores in investment. The company is looking to close an average of 4-5 deals per month with sectors of focus being Web 3.0, Fintech, SaaS and Consumer Tech, it said in a statement.

Some of Upsparks’ most notable investments include Pixis, Zypp, BiteSpeed and Decentro.

“We have seen great success in the sunrise sectors so far and are keen to expand our portfolio to bring more such start-ups with potential into the fray. It is our belief that tech startups will play a key role in achieving India’s vision of a $5 trillion economy by 2025,” said Shivam Prasad, Founding Partner, Upsparks.

Yamaha Motor invests in B2C startup Malbork, enters EV sector for 4-wheelers

Yamaha Motor's shared mobility platform Moto Business Service India (MBSI) has forayed into the 4-wheeler EV segment by forging a partnership with sustainable energy-powered vehicle service firm Malbork Technologies.

MBSI provides services to tech startups that focus on the shared mobility space in the country. Bengaluru-based Malbork Technologies offers an app-based B2C taxi aggregator service in Bangalore.

"We are excited to officially kick start our operations in the EV sector with Malbork. India is seeing rapid growth in sales of electric vehicles as travellers rush to switch from gasoline-powered vehicles due to the rising cost of fuel. Additionally, there are key signs of momentum in this key potential market of 1.4 billion Indians," MBSI Managing Director Shoji Shiraishi said in the release.

This is the second investment in a firm by MSBI in recent months. Late last month, it partnered with bike rental company Royal Brothers.

"We will onboard electric vehicles across multiple cities and generate employment avenues. We plan to work with more mobility companies in the future and to transform the overall shared mobility space in India by bringing our financial and strategic experience from our stakeholders," Shiraishi said.