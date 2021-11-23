Funding Rundown: NoBroker turns unicorn, Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh invest in Carl Pei’s Nothing & Biryani By Kilo bags $35 mn in Series B funding round

NoBroker becomes unicorn with $210 million funding

Real estate platform NoBroker.com has raised $210 million in funding in its latest round and has turned into a unicorn at a $1 billion valuation. The round was led by General Atlantic, Tiger Global Management and Moore Strategic Ventures. This brings the total funding raised by NoBroker to $361 million.

"One of the key uses of this fund-raise will be to invest in NoBrokerHood, our community app and marketplace. We have signed 10,000 societies till now and the objective would be to aggressively grow and reach 1 lakh societies in the next two years," said Amit Agarwal, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of NoBroker.com. The company offers services for property related needs from renting, buying, home services, financial services and society management.

Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh invest in Carl Pei’s Nothing

Consumer tech brand Nothing, which announced funding of $50 million as part of its Series A last month has disclosed that film producer and director Karan Johar, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee also joined the round as investors. The digital content creator and entrepreneur Ranveer Allabadia and independent music composer and singer Jasleen Royal have also come on board as backers of Nothing, the company said on Tuesday.

Nothing was launched by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei late last year. It has so far raised a total of $74 million. In December last year, the company had raised $7M in seed financing from prominent investors, including Tony Fadell (inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit). In February this year, the company raised $15 million from GV (formerly Google Ventures.).

Biryani By Kilo bags $35 million in Series B round led by Falcon Edge: Reports

Biryani By Kilo has bagged $35 million in a Series B round led by Falcon Edge Capital, with participation from SBI and existing investor IvyCap Ventures.

As per reports, the food startup will use the funds to expand its biryani brand nationwide, targeting over 200 outlets by the end of 2024.

In addition, BBK is looking to foray into international markets. "BBK would also be looking at acquiring other F&B cloud kitchen brands which can be scaled pan India with our expertise in the supply chain, technology & marketing," said founder Vishal Jindal.

True Balance raises $30 million in debt for financial arm

True Credits - the NBFC and an affiliate of an RBI-authorised lending company True Balance – has announced a debt fundraise of $30 million (about Rs 223.2 crore) from investors, including Northern Arc, Arthmate, Shine Star and others.

With this, the total debt fund raised stood at $55 million in FY2021. This third round of investment has come from the mix of new and existing investors namely, Northern Arc, Arthmate, Shine Star, E clear and Hinduja, and other Korean investors to support the company's growth in India, the firm said in a statement.

True Balance India is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Balancehero, Korea which runs and operates the lending platform - 'True Balance'. The fintech company has disbursed loans over Rs 600 crore in this calendar year through its licensed NBFC subsidiary - True Credits. The company intends to cater to customers within the monthly income bracket of Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000.

Haber raises $20 million in Series B funding to further AI for industrial sustainability

AI-driven industrial robots maker Haber has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round led by Ascent Capital. Other investors who participated in the round included Accel, Elevation Capital, BEENEXT, Temasek partner Mukul Chawla and the founders of GreyOrange, another robot as a service company, Samay Kohli and Akash Gupta.

The funds will be used to expand its reach across new geographies and industries, with a goal to save over 400 billion litres of water in the next two years and to deploy over 10,000 eLIXAs in the next 5 years, the startup said in a statement.

Haber has helped its customers save fifty billion litres of water and eliminate half a million tons of carbon emissions. Reducing carbon emissions is one of the key environmental issues, which will even take the limelight at the COP26 summit in November 2021.

Shield-IoT gets $7.4 million in Series A Funding

Israel-based internet-of-things (IoT) cybersecurity startup Shield-IOT has raised $7.4 million in a Series A funding round led by NextLeap Ventures and Bloc Ventures. Atlas Ventures, Akamai Technologies, Springtide Ventures, DIVEdigital and Janvest Capital Partners also participated in the funding round. The company intends to use the funds to expand operations and its business reach.

Founded in 2017 by Udi Solomon, CEO, and Professor Dan Feldman, Chief Scientist Officer, Shield-IoT offers a cloud-based software solution to protect any IoT device or application with no changes to end-customer networks streamlining the implementation of mass-scale IoT and 5G networks.

With Shield-IoT, service providers and IoT brands can monitor and secure their mass-scale B2B IoT and IIoT networks, reduce operational costs, and generate new revenue streams with value-added services.