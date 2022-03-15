Funding Rundown: Licious gets $150 mn in Series F2 round; Ratan Tata-backed BlueStone bags $30 mn; UpScalio secures $15 mn from GII & inFeedo raises $12 mn from Jungle Ventures, Tiger Global

Here’s the lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

D2C fresh meat unicorn Licious gets $150M in Series F2 round

D2C fresh meat unicorn Licious has raised $150 million in a Series F2 round led by Singapore based Amansa Capital, along with Kotak PE & Axis Growth Avenues AIF - I.

Kotak Investment Advisors have invested in the company through Rs. 2,000 crore Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund.

The round also saw participation from existing investors and prominent angels including Nithin and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, BoAt’s Aman Gupta and Haresh Chawla, Partner, True North. Avendus acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Licious for the transaction.

The funds raised will be utilised for investment in technological intervention that will help category development and improve overall customer experience. The company will also invest in strategic acquisition and widening and deepening the brand's reach, it said in a statement.

The startup claims to be the first in the DC2 foodtech sector to pledge ESG compliance. Last year, Licious also offered ESOPs to their production and delivery workforce, while introducing the 'Everyday Vesting, Anytime Liquidation' ESOP-wealth creation scheme.

Ratan Tata-backed BlueStone bags $30 mn in funding round led by Sunil Kant Munjal

Jewellery platform BlueStone has raised $30 million at a valuation of $410 million in a funding round led by the Chairman of Hero Enterprise -- Sunil Kant Munjal.

With fresh capital, the omnichannel jewellery retailer is planning to scale manufacturing capabilities beyond its two existing units in Mumbai and accelerate nationwide store rollout.

The funding round comes at a time when the company is said to have appointed bankers for an IPO of over Rs 1,500 crore at a valuation of Rs 12,000-15,000 crore, as per an ET report.

The online jewellery platform is complemented by a network of 70 retail stores across India. Following this funding round, the company is targeting a footprint of 300 stores by 2024.

In FY22, the company claims to have achieved break-even, registering an 85 percent increase in revenue to Rs 500 crore, which is expected to touch Rs 2,000 crore on an annual basis in the next two years.

UpScalio secures $15M from GII, Northern Arc and Unity Bank

E-commerce roll-up startup UpScalio has bagged $15 million in its pre-Series B round led by UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII). Lenders including Northern Arc and Unity Bank also pitched in the round.

GII with an AUM of approximately $3 billion spanning over private equity and real estate globally, is looking to build on its portfolio in India. This marks GII’s sixth investment in the country after backing companies like 1-India Family Mart and Bombay Shaving Company.

This funding comes after UpScalio raised $42.5 million in its Series-A round in August last year.

“We will utilize this fundraise to partner with more brands, to invest in hiring across key growth functions, and to build out other technology and growth capabilities.”, said Gautam Kshatriya, Co-founder & CEO, UpScalio.

It currently has a portfolio of 13 brands across utility categories including home and kitchen, furniture, auto accessories, lawn and gardening, among others. The company claims current annualized GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of Rs 300 crore from its portfolio.

inFeedo bags $12M from Jungle Ventures, Tiger Global & others

Employee engagement platform inFeedo has secured $12 million in Series A funding led by Jungle Ventures and Tiger Global.

Existing investors Bling Capital also participated in this round of funding. Zeta’s founder Bhavin Turakhia, Gainsight’s founder Sreedhar Peddineni, Freshworks’ Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) Suman Gopalan and serial entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo also pitched in.

This brings the total capital raised since inception to $16 million. In less than 18 months, the company claims to have tripled its valuation and scheduled its second ESOP buyback for all employee.

The startup’s clientele includes MNCs like Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo, conglomerates like TATA, Godrej and Bharti and unicorns like Unacademy, Paytm and OYO.

Sleep management app Neend raises $700K from Better Capital

Neend, an app for sleep management has raised $700,000 in its latest pre-seed round led by Better Capital.

The round also saw participation from Rohit Bansal and Kunal Bahl, Founder of Snapdeal, Kunal Shah of Cred, and Nandan of Swiggy, Niraj Singh from Spinny, Sandeep Singhal of Nexus, Lalit Keshre and Harsh Jain of Groww among others.

The funds will be used for linguistic expansion and create more depth in categories like Yog Nidra, guided meditation session, and music, amongst others. In addition to this, Neend will also collaborate with the professional sleep experts to help users to measure, understand, and fix their sleep, it said in a statement.

The firm claims to have seen tremendous growth across platforms, with their youtube channel getting over 6.5 million views, a subscriber base of 75000 and over 50K downloads.

Mumbai Angels onboards x10xventures as Co-Investment partner

Mumbai Angels, an early-stage investment platform, has onboarded x10xventures, a venture investments and advisory platform for its Co-Investment Program.

While both entities will jointly invest in high-potential businesses, The Co-Investment Program will also offer selected startups a chance to raise their next round of funding from Mumbai Angels, whilst also providing unrestricted access to Mumbai Angels’ Multiplier Program, which is an exclusive marketplace for its portfolio companies, the company said in a statement

“Given that both portfolios have similar startups that we have backed in the past, it’s safe to say that our investment ideas and perspectives align. We believe their strategy and way of operating will help onboard a promising league of startups for our program and we look forward to working with them to reach greater heights,” said Nandini Mansinghka, Co-Founder and CEO of Mumbai Angels.

Gruhas Proptech, Anthill Ventures, And DLF Family Office launch a program for sustainable Proptech startups

Gruhas Proptech in partnership with Anthill Ventures and the DLF Family Office, has announced a call for applications for Gruhas ASPIRE: Accelerating Sustainable Proptech in Real Estate, a 6-month scaling program for early-stage Proptech startups.

This follow the announcement of the Gruhas Proptech $100 million fund which is slated to go live in the first quarter of FY22-23.

The program will invest and scale companies in the following sub-sectors: Construction Management, Property & Asset Management, New Materials and Technologies and Investments and Financing, the firm said.

The Gruhas ASPIRE program will make strategic investments in each startup, enable market access via India’s leading developers and property managers, and provide dedicated support in marketing, sales, product, team, and other business challenges. The program will ensure that cohort startups secure POCs (Proof of concepts) through a strong corporate network and raise capital via Anthill’s investor network as well as a demo day at the end of the program, a statement said.