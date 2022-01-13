Funding Rundown: LEAD first edtech unicorn of 2022, TheMathCompany gets $50 mn, Turnip raises $12.5 mn

Here’s a lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

LEAD becomes first edtech unicorn of 2022 after raising $100M

Edtech player LEAD has raised $100 million at a valuation of $1.1billion. With this funding, the startup became the first edtech unicorn of 2022.

The Series E funding round was led by WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures, making it one of their largest edtech investment.

While most other Edtech companies offer supplemental educationin K-12 or Higher education, LEAD said it is the only edtech unicorn focused on transforming core schooling in India with its tech-integrated solutions.

The company will enter Academic Year 22-23 with 5000 schools across 500+ cities in India with an annual revenue run-rate of $80 million. It will serve close to 2 million students and plans to use the proceeds to achieve its vision of providing quality affordable education to 25 million-plus students with an annual revenue run-rate of $1 billion.

Venture debt firm BlackSoil invests $80M across 20 deals in 2021; investments grew by 2.5x

Homegrown venture debt firm BlackSoil Capital has invested $80 million in 20 transactions in 2021, registering a 2.5 times growth in terms of value and 1.8 times growth in terms of volume of investments.

The company also said that exits grew by 1.6 times in terms of volume and 1.3 times in terms of value in 2021 compared to CY2020, and that it clocked 24 exits.

The venture debt firm lent to approximately 20% of its existing portfolio companies during 2020.

“In CY2021 the focus was on digital first new age growth sectors like Financial Services including Fintech, B2B Commerce, Healthcare and D2C / B2C sectors which together accounted for 50%+ of BlackSoil’s investment in terms of value” says Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder & Director of BlackSoil.

During the year, BlackSoil said it raised over $ 15 million from 100 HNIs (high networth individuals) and UHNIs (ultra-high networth individuals) and family offices.

According to BlackSoil, the deployment strategy for these funds will be consistent with 2021, and the venture debt firm would continue to invest in B2B, technology, enterprise SaaS, fintech, healtthech, agritech, edtech, clean energy and D2C companies.

TheMathCompany gets $50M investments from Brighton Park Capital

TheMathCompany, a global data analytics and data engineering firm, has secured $50 million in investments from Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm that specialises in collaborating with growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services businesses.

Existing investor, Arihant Patni, also participated in this round. Avendus Capital served as financial advisor and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Company served as legal counsel to TheMathCompany.

The minority investment will accelerate TheMathCompany’s expansion in the US and EU markets, and enhance its next-generation, proprietary platform, Co.dx, which drives value for businesses through analytics at speed and scale, the company said in a statement.

The startup currently employees nearly 1,000 data scientists, data engineers, and domain experts.

Gaming community startup Turnip gets $12.5M from Greenoaks & Elevation Capital

Online gaming community platform Turnip has raised $12.5 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Greenoaks and Elevation Capital.

This funding round also saw participation from SEA Capital, Vibe Capital, and leading founders and angels, including Andrew Chen (Partner, a16z), Harshil and Shashank (Razorpay), Akshay Kothari (Notion), Vidit and Sanjeev (Meesho), among others.

The company will use the fresh funds to scale its presence across geographies including Southeast Asia and Latin America by the end of 2022. It will also use funds for hiring and product development, it said in a statement.

The company claims to have witnessed growth in the past year, growing its user base from 250,000 users in November 2020 to more than five million users in 2021 — over 60% of this growth has been organic.

PointOne Capital marks final close of its maiden Rs 50 Cr fund

Pre-seed focused VC fund PointOne Capital announced the final close of its maiden Rs 50 crore fund. The final close comes within a year of its first close in December 2020.

The fund, which primarily targets startups in the beta or pre-launch stage, has onboarded Silicon Valley and India-based entrepreneurs, CXOs and seasoned corporate, startup leaders and mid-sized family offices as its LPs.

“With capital fast becoming a commodity, the tables have turned in the founder-investor relationship. Our final close will enable us to stick to our approach of quick decision making and non-intrusive value addition for our founders, thus making us a dependable partner for companies looking to raise their first round of capital. We have been fortunate to be associated with 30 startups already and will look to triple that number in the next 2 years,” said Ravish Ratnam, Founding Partner at PointOne Capital.

Among the 30 investments that PointOne has made so far, 20 of them have been in 2021 with the ticket size of investments ranging from $100,000 to $150,000. Creator economy, Gaming, SMB focussed SaaS products, Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Healthtech and Edtech have been the primary investment categories, the firm said in a statement.

Their portfolio includes startups like CreatorStack(Engagement tool for Creators), Blend.to(Mobile first Canva equivalent for SMBs), Inai.io(No code payments stack for cross border transactions), ConnectedH(Digitising diagnostics labs), Tamasha.live(Influencer hosted live games), Poshn.co(B2B marketplace for non-perishables), Seekho App(Byte-sized learning) among others.

Stride Ventures invests Rs 20 Cr in Wiz Freight

Full-stack Freight Management startup Wiz Freight has secured Rs 20 crore in debt funding from Stride Ventures.

Wiz Freight uses its proprietary technology platform to offer end-end shipment management solutions including price discovery, booking management, shipment tracking, documentation, shipment finance and customer support.

“We have grown 25x in the last 12 months and have established a presence across 10 Indian cities. We are planning to invest in hiring, tech development and global expansion in 2022,” said Ramkumar Govindarajan, Co-founder, Wiz Freight.

Conversational AI platform Orai raises Rs 6.5 Cr in Pre-Series A round

Conversational AI platform Orai has announced it has raised Rs 6.5 crore in a pre-Series A round led by angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds raised will be utilised in expansion in sales and marketing, to capture larger markets, product development and enhancements, and towards R&D, the firm said in a statement.

According to the company, the global conversational AI market size is expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2020 to $13.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.9 percent during the forecast period.

ORAI aims to be the leader in Conversational AI Space with constant innovations helping businesses connect better with customers, it added.

Fintech SaaS company Clear raises undisclosed sum from angel investors

Fintech SaaS company Clear has raised an undisclosed sum from global product and engineering leaders including Aparna Chennapragada, CPO of Robinhood, Surojit Chatterjee, CPO of Coinbase, Balaji Srinivasan, ex-CTO, Coinbase.

The investment has been made by individual investors in their personal capacity, as per a statement.

The startup said it plans to enter other parts of the Middle East and Europe soon. This after they expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia with the launch of e-invoicing solutions last year. It has its eyes set on compliance products for the international segment, it added.

Clear recently raised a $75 million Series C round led by Kora Capital, Stripe, Alua Capital, Think Investments, and existing investors. The investment was aimed at accelerating Clear’s expansion into B2B credit and payments plus expansion into international markets.

The company boasts of over six million individual users, more than 50,000 tax professionals, a million small businesses and 3,300 large Enterprises as its clients.