Funding Rundown: Kissht bags $80M to launch cards for millennials, Accel backs Jiraaf, Stride invests in Uni,

Here're a lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

Kissht raises $80 million to launch credit-backed cards for millennials

Fintech and payments startup Kissht has raised $80 million in a funding round led by Vertex Growth and Brunei Investment Agency. Existing investors Vertex Ventures (SEA & India) and Endiya Partners also participated.

With fresh capital, Kissht plans to foray into credit-backed cards for millennials with its new brand — Ring. Customers can use Ring to pay for e-commerce transaction, pay-to-merchant, pay-to-self and pay-to-friend.

According to the company statement, Ring intends to be the credit card challenger for large base of customers who are otherwise seeking convenience in their transaction. The funds will be used to build product offerings for issue of 10 million cards over the next 12 to 18 months.

Jiraaf Raises $7.5 million in a Series A round led by Accel Partners

Jiraaf, an alternative fixed-income investment platform, has bagged $7.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel Partners, Mankekar Family Office and Aspire Family Office (Dr. Bhaskar Shah).

This round also saw participation from multiple angel investors including Capital A, the founders of Pharmeasy, Ramakant Sharma (Co-Founder, Livspace), Founders of Zetwerk, Anuj Jhaveri (Director, Barclays Hong Kong), and Shantanu Garg (Managing Director & Partner, BCG).

Founded in September 2021 by finance professionals Saurav Ghosh and Vineet Agarwal, Jiraaf offers high-yield, non-market linked investment opportunities with yields in the range of 8 percent-20 percent and tenors between 30 days to 3 years.

Stride Ventures closes a debt round of Rs 50 crore in Uni

Venture debt firm Stride Ventures has announced a funding worth Rs 50 crore in fintech startup Uni, which raised one of India's largest Series A rounds with a corpus of $70 million last December.

"...the team working behind Uni have a deep understanding of the fintech ecosystem which they have utilised to create a well differentiated and highly flexible credit solutions product in the form of the Pay 1/3rd card," said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder & Managing Partner, Stride Ventures.

Uni, which was founded by Nitin Gupta, Prateek Jindal and Laxmikant Vyas, launched its flagship product — Uni Pay 1/3rd Card — in June 2021. The card automatically splits every transaction into 3 parts to be paid over 3 months for no extra charges.

Currently, Uni is present in over 130 cities across India.

Web3 startup Samudai raises $2.5 million in pre-seed funding

Samudai, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) platform for managing and building communities in the Web3 ecosystem, has announced the close of its pre-seed funding round with $2.5 million.

The heavily oversubscribed round includes the participation of well known investors including FTX Ventures, Sino Global Capital, A&T Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Lunar Ventures, NxGen, Paradigm Shift Capital, DWeb3 Capital, Builders Tribe, and Superteam DAO.

The company also secured funding from several notable operators and angel investors including Balaji Srinivasan (former CTO, Coinbase), Sandeep Nailwal (Polygon), Harsh Rajat (EPNS), Tamar Menteshashvili (Solana), Devfolio, Akshay BD (Superteam DAO), Tanmay Bhat (Superteam DAO), Mayur Relekar (Arcana), Jennifer Tran (Mintgate), Dermot O'Riordan (Unstoppable), Nelson Ryan (Unstoppable), and others.

Green food brand Alt Co. raises over $1 million in funding

Plant-based protein startup Alt Co. has raised more than $1 million in a funding round led by investors from Singapore, the Middle East, and India.

With fresh funds, the Bengaluru-headquartered sustainable plant-based alternative brand is seeking to expand and grow its sales as well as product basket.

Included in Alt Co.’s expansion plans is the launch of proprietary plant-based dairy alternatives such as ice creams, yogurts, hot chocolate, and chocolate bars. It also plans to introduce plant-based eggs and plant-based nutrition products.

Founded by Basan Patil and Rithwik Ramesh in 2021, Alt Co. seeks to cater varied tastes of Indians without compromising on their lifestyles or culinary beliefs.

SubCom raises $1 million seed funding led by YourNest

SubCom (Subconscious Compute), a deep-tech cybersecurity startup, has raised $1 million in a seed funding round from YourNest Venture Capital, ISV Capital and an existing investor Entrepreneur First.

The round also saw participation from Bikky Khosla (Chairman, TradeIndia), Varun Alagh (Founder, MamaEarth), Harjot Gill (Founder, FluxNinja & Netsil) and some senior executives from Google, Netflix & Visa.

Launched in December 2020 by Anter Virk and Dilawar Singh, SubCom offers an AI-driven technology, which allows users to observe and manage the Trust Score of their endpoints like laptops, mobile phones, and IoT devices in real-time.

“End-users and Endpoints are the weakest links in the cybersecurity chain today. Covid-19 increased the threat landscape for endpoints, and ransomware threats are growing exponentially," said Anter Virk, Co-founder & CEO, SubCom.

PMaps secures Rs 5 crore in Series A funding led by Indian Angel Network & Lets Venture

PMaps, a visual-based candidate assessment platform to improve hiring outcomes, has raised Rs 5 crores in a Series A funding round led by Indian Angel Network and Lets Venture.

The funding round will facilitate the company’s go-to-market initiatives aimed at accelerating customer acquisition and strengthening key partnerships.

Founded in 2015, PMaps leverages psychological science, data analytics and information technology to making hiring inclusive, faster and better. So far, the company claims to have assisted more than 2 million assessments.

100X.VC backed startup Redbasil raises $330,000 in seed funding

Redbasil, a zero-inventory marketplace for wholesale food supply for restaurants and cloud kitchens, raises $330,000 as part of its seed funding round led by Mumbai Angels. The round also saw the participation from SAT Industries Ltd, Planb Capital and other investors.

With fresh capital, Redbasil aims to expand its ground operations and sales team in the Delhi NCR region and invest in engineering resources and tech infrastructure. It plans to expand further in the core categories of fresh produce, fresh meats, seafood, and dairy products while also starting operations in new categories, such as imported groceries and frozen products.

Since its inception, Redbasil has on-boarded more than 100 food outlets in Delhi NCR, alongside 25 suppliers from various wholesale mandis, local traders and branded distributors. The platform aims to onboard more than 500 outlets and clock a monthly gross merchandise value (GMV) of over Rs 1.5 crore. In April 2022, it generated Rs 51 lakhs in GMV. Currently, the company claims to be clocking a growth of 30% (MoM).