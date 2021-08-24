Funding Rundown: Khatabook secures $100 m Series C funding, Tinder founders invest in Hike & Eat.fit set to raise Rs 100 crore, says report

Khatabook secures $100 million Series C fundraise

Digital bookkeeping platform Khatabook plans to start offering full-fledged financial services to small merchants following its $100 million Series C fundraise. The funding round led by Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures values the startup at $600 million. Alkeon Capital came on as a new investor.

The Series C round, which was oversubscribed, saw the participation of existing investors B Capital Group, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, RTP Ventures, Unilever Ventures, and Better Capital. In addition, Balaji Srinivasan and Sriram Krishnan were among the independent investors. To reward employees, ex-employees, and early investors, Khatabook is buying back $10 million worth of ESOPs. The startup has also expanded its ESOP pool to $50 million, according to the company statement.

Hike raises funding from Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen

Social platform Hike, founded by Kavin Bharti Mittal, has raised an undisclosed amount from a clutch of global and Indian investors. This fundraise was led by Justin Mateen, co-founder Tinder. It saw participation from Rajeev Misara, CEO Softbank Vision Fund, Sean Rad (co-founder, Tinder), Arjun Sethi (co-founder & partner, Tribe Capital), Bhavin Turakhia (co-founder, Zeta & Titan), Kunal Shah (founder, Cred), Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Aditya Agarwal (partner in residence, South Park Commons), Kunal Bahl (co-founder & CEO, Snapdeal) and Rohit Kumar Bansal (co-founder, Snapdeal). This latest round of funding will be deployed to expand Hike’s product strategy along with enabling high-quality hiring across functions.

"The rapid technological evolution over the last few years has paved the way for massive disruption in social and gaming. There’s little to separate these two categories. Gaming is now inherently social, evolving into a new way for people to hang out & interact in the virtual world,” said Kavin Bharti Mittal, founder & CEO, Hike. As of today, Hike operates a fully remote cross-functional team of over 160 employees that are working remotely from over 50 cities. With over 25 open positions, Hike is hiring talent across roles at the intersection of social, gaming, and crypto.

Eat.fit to raise Rs 100 crore for Thrasio-like food roll-up play: Report

Cure.fit co-founder Ankt Nagori led Eat.fit is in talks to raise Rs 100 crore to build a house of food and cloud-kitchen brands, as per a Moneycontrol report.

The funding round is being led by Iron Pillar, which is investing Rs 40 crore. The firm plans to acquire up-and-coming online food brands listed on food-delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato.

Last year, had Nagori acquired a 70-80 percent stake in Eat.fit, the cloud kitchen firm meant to promote healthy eating, in exchange for his 7.6 percent stake in Cure.fit. Eat.fit had scaled down significantly mid-last year, shutting down operations in 12 cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, Tata Group acquired a minority stake in Cure.fit for $75 million. Co-founder and CEO Mukesh Bansal joined the Tata Group to spearhead its digital initiatives.

Mensa Brands raises $33 million amid talks with Tiger Global: Report

E-commerce rollup platform Mensa Brands has closed another $33 million from four existing investors, according to Entrackr. Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) and Norwest co-led this new round with $11 million each whereas Accel has put in $10 million. Singapore-based late-stage investment firm Gablehorn Investments has invested $1 million in the six-month-old venture.

Bergwelt, which represents the co-founders along with a few others’ stake in Mensa Brands, has also participated in this round with $580K. The fresh money has come at a time when Mensa Brands is in late-stage conversations to raise a large round from Tiger Global. "Tiger is likely to put over $60 million in Mensa Brands," sources told Entrackr. Earlier this month, a Moneycontrol report also said that Mensa is in talks with Tiger Global to raise a new round.

D2C brand Smytten raises $6 million in Series A; Aims to transform the $225 million luxury brand market in India

Online consumer sampling platform in the premium lifestyle space, Smytten has has raised $6 million in Series A led by Fireside Ventures, which funds digital-first consumer brands and has invested in D2C startups like Mamaearth, boAt & Bombay Shaving Company among others. The round saw participation from Sharrp Ventures (Mariwala family office), Survam Partners (Suman Kant Munjal family office), and Waao Partners (Pratul Shroff family office). Existing investor Roots Ventures also participated in the round.

The new investment will be used for building many industry-first tech and data solutions to optimise the marketing funnel for D2C brands, the company said. A report by Euromonitor International states that India is the fastest growing emerging market for luxury goods. In fact, the market is believed to be growing at approximately $225 million a year, significantly stronger than Australia and Singapore. Smytten claims to host over 700 D2C brand partners on its platform across varied categories and enables millions of product sampling every month for them. Many leading D2C brands like Mamaearth, Plum, mCaffeine, etc. are already leveraging Smytten’s platform extensively to reach relevant users at scale and deliver first-hand product experience.

AppsForBharat raises $4 million in seed round co-led by Sequoia India & BEENEXT

AppsForBharat, a product studio focused on building apps for spiritual and devotional needs of Indian users, has raised $4 million in seed funding co-led by Sequoia Capital India and BEENEXT. The round also saw participation from WEH Ventures. The funds will primarily be used for product development and hiring tech talent, the company said. AppsforBharat aims to become a digital spiritual sanctuary for those looking to enhance their spiritual and devotional journey through the ease of their smartphones.

NOTO raises Rs 4 crore in pre-series A funding round from VC firms, John Abraham

Ice cream brand NOTO has secured Rs 4 crore in a pre-series A funding round. The round saw participation from a group of investors, including Titan Capital, Rockstud Capital, actor-producer John Abraham, WEH Ventures, and a few more angel investors. Founded by Varun Sheth and Ashni Sheth in 2018. NOTO brings healthy, low-calorie ice creams and real fruit pops with zero added sugar for those with an incurable sweet tooth.

Breathe Well-Being raises $5.5 million in funding led by Accel

Digital therapeutics startup Breathe Well-being has raised $5.5 million in Series A round of funding led by Accel Partners, with participation from General Catalyst and Scott Shleifer, Global MD, Tiger Global. According to the startup, the funding also witnessed the exit of angel investors where they saw a 30x returns along with ESOP plan for the employees. Breathe Well-being will use this capital for product development and team expansion.

"Our mission is to help one million Indians reverse Type 2 Diabetes by 2025. We are focusing on enhancing patient experience by scaling our technology platform, strengthening medical & coaching academy, community protocols and game design,” said Rohan Verma, Co-founder & CEO, Breathe Well-being.

The Y Combinator-backed company, which started operations amidst Covid-19 pandemic, helps people prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 diabetes by using a personalised coach-driven approach. In May, the company said it had raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round, led by 3one4 Capital.

Bewakoof raises Rs 60 crore from InvestCorp

D2C fashion brand Bewakoof has raised Rs 60 crore in its latest round of funding led by InvestCorp, along with IvyCap and Spring MArketing Capital.

The company is planning to launch new categories like activewear and innerwear. It is also scaling up its newly launched beauty brand Cosmos. While speaking to CNBC-TV-18, founder and CEO Prabhkiran Singh said “We are very bullish on social commerce. We see that in future, close to 20 percent of our sales might come from this channel." Bewakoof claims that 70 percent of their sales are coming from beyond metro cities.

AI startup Synth gets $125K from Y-Combinator

Synth, an AI-based knowledge platform, has raised $125,000 from Y-Combinator. The startup raised this round as part of Y-Combinator's Summer 21 batch, and will use it to expand their team and develop the product further. Synth is also actively hiring deep learning engineers and full stack developers, it said in a statement.

Founded in January 2021, Synth is an app that captures information you consume - text, audio, and video in one-click, and makes it easy to search and retrieve the information you want and use it anywhere. The eight-month old app claims to have about 100 downloads, and at least 30 users every week.