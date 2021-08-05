FUNDING RUNDOWN: Jupiter raises $44 mn, Zeni secures $34 mn, Dataiku gets $400 mn funding at $4.6 bn valuation

Fund is the fuel for running and scaling up a startup. Here’s an overview of the deals closed in the startup universe.

Jupiter raises $44 mn funding led by Brazil's Nubank, valuation jumps to $300 mn

Neobanking startup Jupiter has raised $44 million from investors on its Series B round, and is now valued north of $300 million. This round comes a month after the invite-only launch of Jupiter’s beta app.

The round was led by Brazil-based Nubank Global Founders Capital. Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners. Mirae Assets Venture also joined the round. All existing investors, including Addition Ventures, Tanglin VC, Greyhound, 314 Capital and Beenext, participated pro-rata in the round.

Founded by fintech veteran Jitendra Gupta in 2019, Jupiter raised a total of $25 million in seed funding and Series A rounds while still in stealth mode. One of Jupiter’s first offerings is a savings account bundled with features that aim to simplify money management.

The beta app is currently available to 100k+ users who had signed up to the waitlist, and will be rolled out to the general public later this year. With the latest round of funding now in, the firm plans to hire more talent and scale up the business.

Fintech Zeni raises $34 mn in Series B

AI-powered fintech startup Zeni has raised $34 million in a Series B funding round led by Elevation Capital with participation from new investors Think Investments and Neeraj Arora.

Existing investors Saama Capital, Amit Singhal, Sierra Ventures, Twin Ventures, Dragon Capital, and Liquid 2 Ventures also participated in the funding round.

The startup will use the fresh capital infusion to bring its intelligent bookkeeping and accounting platform and services to more customers by investing aggressively in its team in the US and India across product, technology, marketing, sales, and finance operations.

Eduvanz raises $13.5 mn from Sequoia: Report

Eduvanz, which provides loans for skill development to students, has raised around $13.5 million in its Series B round. As per Entrackr, this is the second equity round for the Mumbai-based company within a year which raised $5 million in Series-A financing led by Sequoia Capital India in August 2020.

Sequoia Capital India and Juvo Ventures have collectively invested a little over Rs 50 crore or $7 million while 15 other investors have put in the remaining amount.

According to the report, following the allotment of fresh shares, Sequoia has acquired 34.83 percent stake in Eduvanz followed by Unitus Seed Fund which now controls 16.29 percent stake in the company

The Souled Store raises Rs 75 cr from Elevation Capital

Casual wear brand The Souled Store has raised Rs 75 crore as a part of its Series B funding led by Elevation Capital.

The investment round also saw participation from angel investors and startup founders including - Sahil Barua (co-founder Delhivery), Gunjan Soni, (chief executive officer, Zalora), Revant Bhate (co-founder, Mosaic Wellness) Ramakant Sharma (founder, Livspace) among others.

“Today, we’ve become the one-stop destination for all things pop culture in the country! We are super excited to be partnering with a highly reputed fund like Elevation Capital that believes in this vision,” said Vedang Patel, Co-founder and CEO, The Souled Store.

He added that the company will expand its offline presence pan India to fulfil our aim of crossing Rs 1,000 crore GMV by 2025. The company will use the capital to expand their product portfolio on licensed merchandise and casual wear, build better brand, expand their manufacturing capabilities, and focus on recruiting activities.

CollPoll raises Rs 16 cr from Prime Venture Partners

CollPoll, a campus automation platform has raised Rs 16 crore in funding from Prime Venture Partners. The startup will use the fresh capital to further enhance the platform and hire across functions, and add 300 more institutions with over half a million users by the end of 2022, it said.

CollPoll helps educational institutions streamline all academic and administrative operations. The company claims to have partnered with over 40 educational institutions and has more than one lakh users. Its customers are spread across India, West Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Rocket Skills raises Rs 2.2 cr in pre-seed round

MSME edtech startup Rocket Skills has secured Rs 2.2 crore in a pre-seed round led by Better Capital, First Cheque and Titan Capital.

Angel investors Harpreet Singh Grover (Founder, Co-cubes), Aprameya (Founder, Taxi for Sure and Koo), Abhinav Jain (Founder, Shop101) and, Pravin Jadhav (ex-CEO Paytm Money; Founder, Raise) also participated in this round.

The startup claims to be a first-of-its-kind platform building the next generation of entrepreneurs through a variety of courses and mentorship programmes. According to the company, these fresh funds will be used to improve their product offerings and expand the programme to other sectors.

Dataiku gets $400 mn at a $4.6 bn valuation: Report

Data science platform Dataiku has raised a $400 million Series E, bringing its valuation to $4.6 billion, TechCrunch reported.

The round was led by Tiger Global, with participation from returning investors like ICONIQ Growth, CapitalG, FirstMark Capital, Battery Ventures, Snowflake Ventures and Dawn Capital. New investors included Insight Partners, Eurazeo, Lightrock and Olivier Pomel, the chief executive of Datadog.

Dataiku’s last round of funding was a $100 million Series D in 2020. Dataiku lets companies design and deploy AI and analytics apps, turn raw data into advanced analytics and design machine learning models.