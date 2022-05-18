Funding Rundown: Jungle Ventures announces $600 mn fund close; Singapore’s GIC to invest in WOW Skin Science; BlissClub gets $15 mn from Eight Roads Ventures and Elevation & HobSpace raises $4.5 mn

Here’s the lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

Jungle Ventures announces a $600 mn fund close, crosses $1 bn in AUM

Singapore-based investment firm Jungle Ventures has announced a $600 million close of their Fund IV with $450 Million in the main fund and $150 Million in additional managed commitments.

This brings their total Assets Under Management to over $1 billion and the venture claims this makes Jungle the first independent, Singapore-headquartered VC firm that invests across Southeast Asia and India, to reach this milestone.

The fund, which set out to raise $350 million, was oversubscribed and exercised the green shoe option of raising more capital.

With Fund IV, Jungle aims to strengthen this position while continuing on its ‘concentrated portfolio’ building approach, by making a projected 15-18 key investments across India and Southeast Asia out of its new fund.

Singapore’s GIC to invest in D2C beauty and wellness brand WOW Skin Science

D2C beauty and wellness brand WOW Skin Science is raising primary growth capital from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC. WOW had earlier raised Rs 375 crore from ChrysCapital in April 2021.

With the fresh capital, the company intends to invest in brand building and talent resourcing across key functions and accelerate the innovation pipeline with a mix of organic launches and strategic inorganic investments with a vision to grow into a House of Loved Brands.

WOW Skin Science is currently available across 2,500+ Walmart stores in the US and has featured in the bestsellers list on Amazon.com USA.

“This investment will enable us to drive sustainable yet disruptive growth and to strengthen our organization with top notch talent,” said Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science.

Eight Roads Ventures and Elevation leads $15 mn Series A round in BlissClub

BlissClub, a homegrown activelife brand for women, has raised $15 million in its Series A round led by Eight Roads Ventures and Elevation Capital. The funding round also saw participation from angel investors, including Sriharsha Majety (CEO, Swiggy); Ghazal Alagh (co-founder, Mamaearth); Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura (co-founders, Licious); Amar Nagaram (ex CEO, Myntra); Munish Varma and Sumer Juneja (among other SoftBank executives); Brennan Loh (Shopify) and Masoom Minawala (fashion influencer).

BlissClub will use the funds to invest in R&D and product development, double its team size by hiring across functions and channel development across its own app and offline, it said in a statement. The company claims to have seen 25X growth in just 10 months and claims to be on track of hitting Rs 100 crore ARR milestone in India.

“BlissClub has grown 45 percent MoM with only 10 products, supported by our growing customer base. We build function over design, focusing on innovation and engineering incredible fabrics while solving specific problems of women and building a hero products only portfolio. This reflects in our NPS of 75, extremely low product return rates of 3 percent compared to the industry average of 35 percent and best-in-class retention rates,” said Minu Margeret, Founder and CEO, BlissClub.

HobSpace raises $4.5 mn in Pre-Series A round

HobSpace, a global chess platform for kids has raised $4.5 million in its Pre-Series A funding round led by Mankekar Family Office, Artha Venture Fund, Siddharth Shah and Dharmil Sheth from API Holdings, and others.

The firm will use the fresh capital for deeper investment in product and technology, to enhance the overall experience for the students and to accelerate global expansion, it said in a statement.

“We are building a world-class online-first, global chess academy. The fresh round of funding will allow us to use technology to expand the global chess community and make chess coaching accessible to children all over the world,” said Bhaskar Raju Konduru, Co-founder, HobSpace.

IPV invests $1.2 mn in relocation platform HappyLocate

Relocation platform HappyLocate has raised $1.1 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. VM Ventures, RMZ Management also participated in the funding round.

The funds raised will be used towards enhancing operational excellence and corporate reach, the company said in a statement.

“Since our last round in the company, we have seen the growth to be manifold and believe that the canvas is much bigger because with digitally enabled services, unorganized markets present a huge business opportunity for the company,” said Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures.

MasterChow bags $1.2 mn funding from Anicut Capital

MasterChow, a ready-to-cook Asian cuisine brand, has raised $1.2 million in a funding round led by Anicut Capital.

The round also saw participation from WEH ventures, Fluid ventures among other prominent D2C founders and angel investors.

MasterChow plans to deploy the funds to launch innovative new product categories while delivering a quality experience to its customers. They also aim to introduce a wider variety of flavors and plans to foray into the ready-to-eat segment.

The brand wants to fortify their distribution network while maintaining a strong focus on their own D2C channel across India. They're also looking to hire for mid-senior level positions to further optimize their e-comm channels and go deeper with engaging their core customer via a robust content strategy.

Monrow Shoes & Accessories gets an additional $1 mn from LC Nueva and others

Monrow Shoes and Accessories, a homegrown women’s footwear brand, has secured an additional $1 million as a super booster investment within one year of the previous round.

The round was led by LC Nueva Investment Partners along with existing investors such as 9 Unicorns, Let’s venture, and Vcats. Apart from that, Playbook Fund has also invested in the brand for the first time.

With this investment, the company claims to have become the first women’s footwear brand that has raised capital twice within the same year of raising the first round. In the month of March 2021, the brand secured $1 million in funding.

The brand will use the fresh capital to increase its market presence, expand its product portfolio and build the Monrow community. The brand has registered year-over-year growth of more than 2x the previous turnout alongside a 30% customer retention rate, it said.

HealthySure secures additional funding from LetsVenture

Employee welfare insurtech platform HealthySure has raised an additional funding at a valuation of Rs 50 crore.

The round saw participation from new investors LetsVenture and founders Aditi Shrivastava, Founder, Pockets Aces; Sreeraman Mohan Girija, Co-Founder of Fyndl Pankaj Vermani, Founder of Clovia; and Sachin Shetty, Co-Founder of Giva.

“We have seen phenomenal demand post covid for employee health security and have generated $ 1 million+ of business in less than a year of operations. Organisations now understand the importance of having a healthy workforce and are ready to invest substantially to maintain that. We are seeing strong tailwinds in this market and this investor funding will now allow us to service the huge demand. We foresee 4x growth and will be covering 400+ organizations and 100,000+ lives in the coming year,” said Sanil Basutkar, Co-founder and Product Head, HealthySure.