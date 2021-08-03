Funding Rundown: Infra.Market raises $125 million, Skill-Lync raises $17.5 million in Series A, Mumbai Angels Network invests in MedPrime Technologies

Here's an overview of the deals closed in the startup universe.

E-commerce platform for construction material Infra.Market raises $125 million

Construction material e-commerce platform Infra.Market has raised $125 million in a Series D round led by Tiger Global, at a valuation of $2.5 billion.

The unicorn’s valuation has increased nearly three times in just over three months. The new fund-raise will enable the startup to enhance its technological offerings, seed newer markets, and advance its initiatives such as private label brands, direct to retail channels, and exports. The company said it is targeting the $140 billion construction materials market with a strong focus on the infrastructure sector. Infra.Market is expected to significantly benefit from the ongoing increase in allocation for infrastructure projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, which has planned projects worth $2 Trillion to be executed over the next few years.

Edtech startup Skill-Lync raises $17.5 million in Series A

Engineering-focused edtech startup Skill-Lync has raised $17.5 million in Series A funding led by Iron Pillar. The round also saw participation from Y Combinator and Better Capital. Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, Sai Krishnamurthy, ex-Flipkart; co-founder of Xto10X and Rashmi Kwatra, founder of Sixteenth Street Capital joined as new investors. Skill-Lync will use the fresh capital to increase the number of courses it offers, build out the next level of a strong management team, and expand the business to international markets.

The startup has collaborated with 800+ industry experts for creating existing course content and has full-time people with extensive experience in the industry (with the likes of Bosch, Cummins, ABB, Samsung and Accenture etc.) to provide the students a world-class learning experience, it said in a statement.

Manu Kumar’s HiHello raises $7.5 million: Report

HiHello, a digital business card and contact manager app, has raised $7.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Foundry Group along with the participation of Lux Capital and August Capital. As per Economic Times, the company’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Manu Kumar also invested, as did co-founders of Lyft., Everlaw, Auth0, Path/June and Military.com and product leaders from LinkedIn and Facebook. Lindel Eakman from Foundry Group and Auth0’s Eugenio Pace will join HiHello’s board. The company will use the fresh funding for hiring and expanding its business platform.

Krishify raises $2.7 million in pre-Series A round

Agritech startup Krishify has raised $2.7 million as a part of its pre-Series A funding round led by Omidyar Network India, Ankur Capital, and existing investor Orios Ventures. Co-founders of Country Delight, Nitin Kaushal and Chakradhar Gade, also participated in the round as angel investors.

The startup will use proceeds from the current fundraIse to continue expanding its user base.

Fabheads secures additional funds in its pre-Series A round

3D printing startup Fabheads has raised an undisclosed amount as an extension of its pre-Series A funding round led by Rockstud Capital, FirstPort Capital and Bliss Flow Investments. Fabheads had earlier raised Rs 8 crore from Inflection Point Ventures and existing investors. The company said it will use the funds to enhance marketing, supply chain and scale up operations.

Fabheads offers carbon-fiber parts manufacturing specialized in sectors like automotive, drones, aviation, robotics and industrials. As per the startup, the carbon fiber industry has been seeing significant growth in the last two decades across new sectors like Biomedical, Shipping, Auto, etc., besides Aerospace and Defence, where they still dominate a huge presence.

Mumbai Angels Network & Social Alpha invest in MedPrime Technologies

Mumbai Angels Network has announced an investment in healthtech startup MedPrime Technologies, in a seed round led by Social Alpha. Medprime Technologies focuses on providing digital solutions to the microscopy segment of medical diagnostics. While the funding amount remains undisclosed as of now, the startup will use the capital to scale up its Cilika product line and make it more profitable. In addition, the funds will also be utilized to develop the AI component for MICALYS. SINE IIT Bombay, RiSo Capital, Lavni Ventures, and Keiretsu Forum also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.

Bolt valued at $4.75 billion as Uber rival aims to push into on-demand grocery delivery

European ride-hailing firm Bolt has raised 600 million euros ($713 million) in fresh funding, as it looks to push into the rapidly growing online grocery delivery industry. The new investment round values Bolt at about $4.75 billion, more than double its last private valuation of $2 billion, CNBC reported.

Venture capital firm Sequoia and fund managers Tekne and Ghisallo backed the financing while existing investors G Squared, D1 Capital, and Naya increased their holdings. Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, started out as a taxi-hailing app in Estonia. The company has since branched out into several new services, including food delivery, car-sharing, and electric scooter, and bike rentals. Now, Bolt is making a big drive into grocery delivery. The company, which promises to deliver groceries in 15 minutes, plans to roll out the service to 10 European countries over the next few months, including in Sweden, Portugal, Croatia, and Romania. Bolt CEO and founder Markus Villis told CNBC that his company would require billions of euros of investment over the next few years as it aims to become a “super app” with multiple services touching different industries.