FUNDING RUNDOWN: Eupheus Learning secures $10 mn, MODIFI raises $24 mn in equity

There were several important developments in the startup space during the day on Tuesday. Here’s a wrap of the top deals locked in the startup universe.

Eupheus Learning secures $10 mn from Lightrock India

Business-to-business (B2B) edtech startup Eupheus Learning has raised $10 million in a Series C funding from private equity firm Lightrock India.

The startup plans to use the funds to scale faster, expand geographical reach, pursue acquisitions and expand its product portfolio.

Eupheus Learning is a school-focused distribution platform with a classroom-first curriculum approach.

With the introduction of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the startup said, there has been improved adoption and demand from schools for new-age solutions. With its large catalogue of curricular and supplemental offerings, Eupheus Learning works with more than 5,500 schools in India and the Middle-East.

“With the evolution of online teaching and the impact of covid-19 on the education sector, we at Eupheus Learning are assisting schools to adopt a hybrid form of teaching and learning experience by providing 21st century learning solutions to students. We look forward to a fruitful association with Lightrock to offer seamless in class and at home learning solutions," said Sarvesh Shrivastava, co-founder and managing director, Eupheus Learning.

Earlier this year, the company had raised $4.1 million in Series B funding led by Kuwait-based United Education Company (UEC) and Al Rayan Holding Company for domestic and international expansion.

MODIFI raises $24 mn in equity to create global trade management hub for SMEs

Global fintech company MODIFI has raised $24 million in Series B, which brings its valuation to more than $120 million.

The round was led by new investor Heliad Equity Partners with a co-investment from Neva SGR, the venture capital investment vehicle of Italy’s leading banking group Intesa San Paolo. Existing investors also participated significantly, including Global Founders Capital, Maersk Growth and Picus Capital.

The funds will be used to grow MODIFI’s digital trade finance platform for SMEs into a global trade management hub. MODIFI’s Indian business has represented 36 percent of the company's financed volume so far in 2021, maintaining the country’s lead as the largest single market for MODIFI.

The new funding round will power major upgrades to the platform, allowing MODIFI customers to take care of all trade-related activities in one place. This includes finding new trade partners and managing foreign exchange risk, among other things, the company said in a statement.

MODIFI launched in the US, Netherlands and Bangladesh in the first half of 2021, after raising a $60 million debt facility from Silicon Valley Bank. The company currently operates out of 9 offices in New York, Berlin, Amsterdam, Delhi, Mumbai, Dhaka, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Dubai.

QED Investors back Neobank Jupiter

Neobanking startup Jupiter had raised funding from fintech investor QED Investors, sources told CNBC-TV18.

QED Investors is a leading fintech investor, and its portfolio includes Nubank, Clearscore, SoFi, Klarna, among others.

The funding is part of Jupiter's Series B round when the company was valued at $300 million, the source added.

Jupiter offers a 100 percent digital savings bank account with in-built money management features. The beta app is currently available to 100k+ users who’d signed up to the waitlist, and will be rolled out to the general public later this year, the company had said in August.

The startup is founded by fintech veteran Jitendra Gupta who had sold Citrus Payments to PayU in a $130 million deal in 2016 and founded Lazypay during his PayU stint.

Hexahealth raises Rs 33 cr from Omidyar, others

Healthcare startup Hexahealth on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 33 crore in funding led by impact investor Omidyar Network and Chiratae Ventures.

The seed funding round, which aims to transform surgery experience for patients, also saw participation from 3one4 Capital, while healthcare professionals like Viren Shetty, Rohit MA and Rehan Khan of Merck India have come in as angel investors.

"Once a patient has been recommended surgery, they struggle with the next steps. Surgery is a stressful time for the patient when they need maximum support," its cofounder Ankur Gigras said, adding the company aspires to be the one-stop platform to cater to a patient's hospitalisation.

The company said about 2 crore surgeries are performed in India annually, and multiple surveys show that people's trust in our healthcare system is decreasing, primarily driven by the lack of information, which illustrates the market opportunity.

GTM Buddy raises $2 mn in seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners

GTM Buddy, a sales technology startup, has raised $2 million in its seed round, led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

The company plans to use the funds to improve its product capabilities and building teams for sales, marketing and customer relations.

GTM Buddy helps sellers to accelerate deals and improve win-rates. It leverages the latest advancements in technology, design and AI to deliver the right information to the sellers at the right time.

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Sreedhar Peddineni, along with Santa Thounaojam, Sundar Vellaichamy, and Chandramani Tiwary, GTM Buddy said it is reimagining sales enablement category and aims to be a category disruptor.

Retail startup Gobbly gets Rs 7.2 cr from investors for expansion

Retail startup Gobbly has raised Rs 7.2 crore from investors for expansion and growth. The round led by Anicut Angel Fund and Sauce.VC, the funds will help the company to achieve its target of making buying a safer experience for people in a post-COVID world.

Agility Ventures and other notable angels like Kunal Shah (Cred), Anupam Mittal (People Group), Jitendra Bhandari (Nic Naturals), Sameer Chugh(Mosambee), and Mihir Agarwal (Ex PE professional and Entrepreneur) also participated in the round.

"The fresh funds will be focused on strengthening the company’s position as one of the fastest-growing retail tech startups in India. It will further allow the company to use the capital for technology, business development, product innovation and development, and expansion," the company said.

Founded by Amit Ahuja and Ankur Aggarwal, Gobbly is a contactless retail store filled with farm-fresh fruits and veggies, and dairy products placed in societies.

"We are combining the convenience of online shopping with the instant gratification of real-world retail. Marry that to our strategy of maximising captive spaces on the back of our indigenously developed tech stack and we get an unfair edge over our competition while catering to a huge commerce opportunity in apartments," Ahuja said.

With this funding, Aggarwal said the company will tap the retail opportunity present inside residential apartments.

Hanchens closes seed round led by India Accelerator

Hanchens, a hyper-local express and logistics startup, has closed its seed funding round.

The round was led by India Accelerator and also saw participation from HNIs such as Vikram Duggal, among others. However, the amount of the raised capital has not been divulged.

The fresh capital will be utilised for building intuitive and AI-driven technology, strengthening supply, and growth through expansion in metros and non-metros, the company said.

The startup currently has a monthly run rate of 30k+ orders, the statement added. In the next 12 months, it plans to expand to more than 15 cities with 10x growth.

The company is providing logistics solutions across segments including B2B, B2C, D2C, with further expansion to micro-warehousing, while it started its operations by tying up with small and large brands, restaurants, cloud kitchens.