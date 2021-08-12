FUNDING RUNDOWN: Eruditus turns unicorn, VerSe Innovation secures $450M, Dream Capital sets up $250 M fund for startups

Here’s an overview of all the top deals closed in the startup universe.

Eruditus turns unicorn after $650 M round led by Accel, Softbank; valued at $3.2 bn

Edtech startup Eruditus has entered the unicorn club after raising $650 million funding in Series E round led by Accel US and SoftBank Vision Fund II. The firm’s existing investors, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia India, Bertelsmann, Prosus, and Leeds Illuminate too participated in the funding round.

Post investment, which is a mix of primary and second components by existing shareholders, Eruditus will be valued at $3.2 billion, a massive jump from $700 million that it attained in the last round of funding a year ago.

Eruditus is the second edtech startup to enter the unicorn club this year, along with upGrad, which was valued at $1.2 billion after its fundraise on August 9.

Eruditus will use the fresh capital to develop new courses, create new products and industry verticals, besides expanding to newer verticals such as governments and enterprises. The startup said it will also use funds for market expansion and acquisitions.

VerSe Innovation raises $450M in Series I round

VerSe Innovation, the parent firm of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video app Josh, has raised over $450 million in a Series I funding round from global investors Siguler Guff, Baillie Gifford, affiliates of Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II and others.

Existing investors Sofina Group, Qatar Investment Authority and BCap also participated in the round.

The investment comes close on the heels of over $200 million fund raise from Falcon Edge Capital via Alpha Wave Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Google, Microsoft and QIA that concluded in February this year, taking the total capital raised by the firm in the first half of 2021 to beyond $650 million.

The startup looks to expand its offerings to international markets with the fresh capital influx. VerSe said it plans on both deepening and broadening its AI/ML and data science capabilities, drive further on monetisation, including ecommerce and live streaming, and cement its market leadership across local language creator base of over 50 million creators as well as local language content ecosystem that gets over 80 billion video plays per month.

Dream Capital to infuse $250 M in the Indian startup ecosystem

Gaming and sports tech firm Dream Sports venture capital arm Dream Capital on August 11 announced plans to infuse a corpus of $250 million in startups.

Dream Capital will bet on startups in sports, gaming and fitness technology that are in early stages. The VC is looking to support startups with disruptive technology, great products, data insights and the potential to achieve at least $100 million individually in annual revenues within five years.

“Dream 11 is growing extensively from 15 million users two years ago to 120 million users today. As a mature company which is revenue creating and potentially EBDITA positive, to reinvest that capital to other growth areas in order to create a larger footprint and larger ecosystem,” Harsh Jain, CEO and co-founder of Dream Sports told CNBC-TV18.

Dream Capital has already invested in 8 startups in India, such as Sostronk, Dreamgamestudios, Elevar, Fancode and Dreamsetgo.

Doxel raises $40 M from Insight Partners, others

Doxel, the software startup providing the first computer-vision-powered predictive analytics solution for the construction industry, announced the closing of $40 million in Series B financing. This brings the firm’s total funding to $56.5 million.

The investment was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm, Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Amplo.

It will allow Doxel to continue to expand its India workforce with hiring planned across the enterprise and scale its artificial intelligence platform, the company said in a statement. The funding would also help the firm to accelerate recruiting across engineering, sales, marketing and product teams.

The platform helps customers to uncover costly delays and cost overruns on construction projects. This often saves tens of millions of dollars in the process, the company claimed.

Heads Up For Tails raises $37M in Series A

Pet care company Heads Up For Tails has raised $37 million in Series A round of funding.

The funding was led by Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India. Amitell Capital and existing investor, W&C PetTech also participated.

With the fresh capital, the company plans to increase its distribution footprint across India and accelerate new product development and manufacturing.

The company, through educational content and marketing endeavours, also aims to increase awareness among existing and new pet parents on the need for pet wellness and care, it said.

Miko raises $29 M in a new round led by IIFL: Report

Child companion robot company Miko has secured $29 million in a Series B round from 30 investors, Entrackr reported.

IIFL invested the largest amount of $6 million in the company followed by Chiratae, IvyCap Ventures and YourNest Ventures that put in $4 million, $3 million and $2.1 million, respectively.

As per the report, the round also saw significant participation of individuals such as Nidhi Arora who invested $2.6 million whereas Ria Chopra Juneja and Chanakya Juneja pumped in $2.1 million each. Oyo founder Ritesh Aggarwal also invested a little over $1 million in the company.

This is the second round of funding for the startup this year, which raised $6.7 million led by IvyCap Ventures in April.

Software solutions provider Nirmata raises $4 M

Software solutions provider Nirmata has raised $4 million in pre-Series A funding to further accelerate the growth of Kyverno, the policy engine designed for Kubernetes.

The new investment was led by Z5 Capital, with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next, Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), and angel investors Saqib Syed and BV Jagadeesh.

Nirmata is a software solutions provider for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and clusters

According to the company, since the beginning of 2021, Kyverno’s adoption soared to over six million downloads, with a growing number of users, including Novartis, The New York Times, Duke Energy, TriNet, Grofers, and others. It is also used by open-source projects like Flux, KubeArmor, etc.

Everstage secures $1.7 M in seed round

Everstage, a B2B SaaS startup, has raised $1.7 million in seed funding led by 3one4 Capital.

The round also saw participation from several angels including Prasanna Sankar, Co-founder of Rippling, Krish Subramanian and Rajaraman Santhanam, Co-founders of Chargebee, Sidharth Malik, CRO of Freshworks, Koti Reddy, CTO of Conga, Vetri Vellore, CEO of Ally.io, Utsav Somani, Partner at Angellist India and Ganesh Shankar, CEO of Rfpio among others.

The company plans to use the funding for team expansion and B2B focused marketing initiatives.

Augment Infrastructure acquires majority stake in CleanMax for Rs 1,650 crore

CleanMax, renewable energy solutions provider, has announced equity acquisition by Augment Infrastructure. The US investment firm is acquiring a majority stake in CleanMax for an equity consideration of Rs 1,650 crore.

The company said Augment is purchasing the existing stake of Yellow Bell Investment Ltd (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) in CleanMax. Augment will also invest primary capital in CleanMax to fund the growth pipeline.

UK Climate Investments (UKCI), which is on the Board of CleanMax, would continue to remain an investor.

The company said it will use the investment to accelerate growth in the C&I renewable energy space in India, Middle East and SouthEast Asia.

Locale.ai raises Rs 9.6 cr in seed round from Chiratae Ventures, Better Capital

Location analytics startup Locale.ai has raised $ 1.3 million in a seed round from Chiratae Ventures and Better Capital.

The round also saw participation from angels such as Manik Gupta (ex-CPO, Uber), Sidu Ponnapa (SVP, Engineering, Go-Jek), Kuldeep Dhankar (ex- SVP, Enterprise Sales, Clevertap), Khadim Batti (CEO, Whatfix), Krish Subramanian (CEO, Chargebee), Vivekananda HR (CEO, Bounce), Kaushik Subramanian (Product, Stripe), Praveen Jadav (ex-CEO, Paytm Money).

“Locale's aim is to help every company with moving users (demand) / fleet (supply) provide the same level of tools and infrastructure and attain operational excellence," said Aditi Sinha, Co-Founder, Locale.ai.

Locale currently works with companies in 9 countries such as Europe, Latin America, MENA, India and Singapore among others.

Slurrp Farm, Sirona Hygiene & Wellbeing Nutrition to get $50,000 from Amazon's accelerator: Report

Health and nutrition focussed snack startup Slurrp Farm, Sirona Hygiene and Wellbeing Nutrition will get a combined total of $50,000 from Amazon in equity free grant after winning Amazon Global Selling Propel Startup Accelerator program on August 12, Moneycontrol reported.

The accelerator was launched on Startup India Hub earlier in the year with the aim to allow startups to get access to customers across the world through Amazon’s ecommerce exports programme and create global brands from India.

The programme got over 500 entries from across the country.