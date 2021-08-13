Funding rundown: Eruditus turns unicorn after $650 mn, CoinDCX becomes India's first crypto exchange unicorn & Dragoneer, Bhavin Turakhia invest $10 mn in Unacademy

Eruditus turns unicorn after $650 million round led by Accel, Softbank; valued at $3.2 billion

Edtech startup Eruditus has entered the unicorn club after raising $650 million funding in a Series E funding round led by Accel US and SoftBank Vision Fund II. Its existing investors, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia India, Bertelsmann, Prosus, and Leeds Illuminate participated in the funding round as well. Post the investment - a mix of the primary and second capital, Eruditus will be valued at $3.2 billion, a big jump from $700 million which it attained in its last round of funding a year ago. Eruditus will use the fresh capital to develop new courses, create new products and industry verticals, besides expanding to newer verticals such as governments and enterprises. The startup said it will also use funds for market expansion and acquisitions.

upGrad becomes the 22nd unicorn of 2021 after it raises $185 million

Edtech major upGrad has entered the unicorn club as Temasek leads a $185 million round along with IFC and IIFL at a valuation of $1.2 billion. "We are very focussed on our path to being in the top 3-5 companies globally in EdTech and serving the 1 billion workforce across the age group of 18 to 60 years. We are pleased with the investor interest ever since we opened up for a fundraise, and had our maiden raise from Temasek, followed by IFC and IIFL in the last 60 days. We will announce further updates on M&As and unlocking value as they unfold. Yes, the last value was at $1.2 billion, but as I keep saying, we are not a fan of the tag name unicorn - for us, it is only a means to a much larger goal,” Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder, upGrad said.

CoinDCX becomes India’s first crypto exchange to attain unicorn status

CoinDCX has become India's first cryptocurrency unicorn after the exchange raised $90 million from investors led by B Capital Group. Exisiting partners Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, Block.one, and Jump Capital also participated in the round. The latest funding round values the firm at $1.1 billion. The company said the newly injected funds will be used predominantly to ensure "crypto awareness" across the length and breadth of India.

The company also intends to partner with key fintech players to expand the crypto investor base, set up a Research & Development (R&D) facility, strengthen "policy conversations through public discourse" and work with the government to introduce favorable regulations.

Unacademy says Dragoneer, Bhavin Turakhia invest $10 million

Edtech unicorn Unacademy on Friday said Dragoneer Investment Group, and tech entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia have invested in the company’s Series H round, through a mix of primary and secondary transactions. Dragoneer, and Turakhia together have invested $10 million of the $440 million raised in the latest funding round, which was led by Temasek. The round also witnessed participation from General Atlantic, Mirae Asset, Tiger Global, and Softbank Vision Fund. Other investors in Series H include Aroa Ventures, the family office of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, and Deepinder Goyal, co-founder, and CEO of Zomato. Unacademy is currently valued at $3.44 billion, a 70 percent surge from its valuation during the previous fund raise in January 2021, when existing investors doubled down on their investments through a secondary transaction.

VerSe Innovation raises $450million in Series I round

VerSe Innovation, the parent firm of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video app Josh, has raised over $450 million in a Series I funding round from global investors Siguler Guff, Baillie Gifford, affiliates of Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II. Existing investors Sofina Group, Qatar Investment Authority and BCap also participated in the funding round. This investment comes close on the heels of over $200 million fund raise from Falcon Edge Capital via Alpha Wave Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Google, Microsoft and QIA which concluded in February this year, taking the total capital raised by the firm in the first half of 2021 to beyond $650 million. The startup looks to expand its offerings to international markets with the fresh capital influx.

Sequoia earns nearly $230 million in partial sale of Pine Labs shares

Sequoia Capital has earned nearly $230 million in partial sale of fintech firm Pine Labs shares, according to Entrackr. In the latest deal, Sequoia has offloaded 92,023 ordinary and 512,232 preference shares in Pine Labs to seven investors in a secondary transaction during July 2021. Sequoia’s offloaded shares are valued at between $225 million to $230 million, according to Fintrackr. Raffles, DBS Bank, Treeline Asia Master Fund, Neuberger Berman, BlackRock, Ishana Capital, and Citibank bought shares from the sale. Sequoia remains the biggest investor in Pine Labs, with a controlling stake of 25.7 percent of its shares. This is the venture capital firm’s third offloading of Pine Labs shares, said the report.

Dream Capital to infuse $250 million in the Indian startup ecosystem

Gaming and sports-tech firm Dream Sports venture capital arm Dream Capital on Wednesday announced plans to infuse a corpus of $250 million in startups.

Dream Capital will bet on startups in sports, gaming and fitness technology which are in early stages. The VC is looking to support startups with disruptive technology, great products, data insights and the potential to achieve at least $100 million individually in annual revenues within five years.

"Dream 11 is growing extensively from 15 million users two years ago to 120 million users today. As a mature company which is revenue creating and potentially EBDITA positive, to reinvest that capital to other growth areas in order to create a larger footprint and larger ecosystem,” said Harsh Jain, CEO and co-founder of Dream Sports told CNBC-TV18. Dream Capital has already invested in 8 startups in India, such as Sostronk, Dreamgamestudios, Elevar, Fancode and Dreamsetgo.

Stellaris closes its second fund at $225 million

Early-stage venture capital firm Stellaris Venture Partners closes its second fund at $225 million. With this fund, Stellaris Venture Partners now has more than $300 million in assets under management. Stellaris expects to make 25-30 new investments in Seed and Series A rounds of technology companies.

Global institutional capital forms more than 80% of the capital base of the second fund which did a first close in April and was fully subscribed within 45 days. Stellaris invested in 19 startups after raising its maiden fund in 2017, including Mamaearth, Whatfix, mFine, Slintel, Loadshare, Signzy and Propelld, among others.

Sixth Sense Ventures eyes Rs 1,500 crore fund: Report

Sixth Sense Ventures, founded by former IDFC Securities executive Nikhil Vora, is in talks to raise a Rs 1,500 crore venture capital fund, more than it had planned to, led by the funding frenzy for startups, sources told Moneycontrol.

Sixth Sense plans to close the fund, its third, in the next few months, and invest in fast-growing consumer companies. In its first fund, Sixth Sense is sitting on returns of 2.5 times the invested capital, while its second fund has 1.9 times the invested capital, as per its website.

Doxel raises $40 million from Insight Partners, others

Doxel, the software startup providing the first computer-vision-powered predictive analytics solution for the construction industry, announced the closing of $40 million in Series B financing – bringing its total funding to $56.5 million. The investment was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm, Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz and Amplo. It will allow Doxel to continue to expand its India workforce with hiring planned across the enterprise and scale its artificial intelligence platform, the company said in a statement. The funding would also help the firm to accelerate recruiting across its engineering, sales, marketing and product teams.

Heads Up For Tails raises $37 million in Series A

Pet care company Heads Up For Tails has raised $37 million Series A round of funding. The funding was led by Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India. Amitell Capital and existing investor, W&C PetTech also participated in the funding round. With the fresh capital, the company said it will increase its distribution footprint across India and accelerate new product development and manufacturing.

Credgenics raises $25 million, hits valuation of $100 million

Credgenics, SaaS-based end-to-end debt resolution and legal automation platform, has received $25 million in the Series-A round and multiplied its valuation by 5.5 times to $100 million within six months from its last fundraise.

The financing round was led by Westbridge Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners, along with the participation of investors Ashneer Grover, founder & CEO – BharatPe, Abhimanyu Munjal, MD & CEO – Hero Fincorp Group, Karthik Bhat, founder – Force Ventures, Kushal and Gautam, founders – Fareye. This round was also co-led by renowned existing investor Accel Partners.

The funds will be used to expand into new demographics, strengthening the R&D, scaling the core operations across India, improving client services, and streamlining the workflow.

Ultrahuman to raise $18 million round led by AWI: Report

App-based metabolic fitness platform Ultrahuman is in its last leg to raise $17-18 million in a new round, Entrackr reported. Existing backers Nexus Venture Partners and Blume Ventures are also participating in this round. This would be the second funding round for a less than two-year-old company since its inception.

Pickrr gets $12 million funding

Logistics startup Pickrr has raised $12 million in a Series B funding round led by IIFL Private Equity, Amicus Capital and Ananta Capital. Existing investors like Omidyar Network India and Guild Capital also participated in the funding round. The fresh capital will be used for product development and expanding the network of fulfilment centres in India, the company said in a statement.

Log 9 Materials raises $8.5 million as part of Series A+ round led by Amara Raja

Manufacturer of industrial and automotive batteries Amara Raja Batteries and a clutch of other investors have invested $8.5 million in advance battery-tech startup Log 9 Materials, as part of its $10-12 million Series A+ round. Amara Raja Batteries has invested $5 million in an equity partnership and collaboration with Log 9. Along with Amara Raja, Log 9 has also secured funding from existing investors including Exfinity Ventures and Sequoia Capital India's Surge Programme, alongside a clutch of new investors.

The strategic angels who also participated in this funding round are -- Rajesh Yabaji and Chanakya Hridaya, co-founders of logistics industry Unicorn Blackbuck; Rajesh Ramaiah, Partner, Premji Invest; Desikan Sundarajan, MD, Equinor and Faiz Mayalakkara, Director Investments, Emirates Investment Authority. AC Ventures (SEA Frontier Fund LLP) is also among the new investors of Log 9.

Soothe Healthcare secures Rs130 crore Series C funding

Soothe Healthcare, a homegrown personal hygiene products company has raised Rs 130 crore in Series-C round of funding led by A91 Partners. The company said it will direct the new capital raised towards marketing activities and deepening distribution channels to achieve its goal of establishing feminine hygiene brand Paree as a household brand in India.

Soothe is an omni-channel company leveraging both offline and D2C capability - deep distribution channels throughout India, modern trade, hypermarket stores and an online presence.

Trimble launches $200 million fund to invest in early, growth-stage startups

Trimble, a Nasdaq-listed hardware, software and services company, has launched Trimble Ventures that will set up a $200-million fund to invest in early and growth-stage startups. Trimble Ventures will invest in companies with technologies and solutions related to hardware and software applications; artificial intelligence; augmented, virtual and mixed reality; autonomy and robotics; blockchain; Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics; and sustainability.​​