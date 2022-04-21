Funding Rundown: Dream Capital leads $120 mn round in Rario; Steadview invests $25 mn in Newton school & ITC to acquire 10% stake in Mylo after $17 mn investment

Here’s the lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

Dream Capital leads $120 mn Series A round in cricket NFT platform Rario

Cricket-based NFT platform Rario bags $120 million in Series A funding round led by Dream Capital, the corporate venture capital and M&A wing of Dream Sports.

The round also saw participation from Alpha Wave Global. The company has now become a part of Rario’s existing investors Animoca Brands, Presight Capital, and Kingsway Capital.

This is the largest investment by Dream Capital to date for a minority stake in a startup. As per the company, Dream Capital’s investment will provide Rario with an access to Dream Sports’ 140 million users, and will be given FIAT based products in India for being able to create an NFT based cricket platform worldwide.

DreamCap’s partnership with Rario will aim to help sports fans engage deeper with their favourite players and teams, Dev Bajaj, chief strategy officer, Dream Sports, said.

“Web 3.0 uses cases in sports, and we are looking to back more startups in the global space with utilities of NFTs,” Bajaj added.

Rario claims to own the largest share of global cricket NFT rights via exclusive partnerships. They also claim to have an association with six international cricket leagues and over 900 cricketers. Since 2021, Rario said it has sold over 50,000 NFTs to sports fans across 20 countries including United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia and India.

“Cricket is the 2nd largest sport in the world with more than 1.5 bn fans globally. NFTs are creating new forms of engagement allowing fans to own and trade digital collectibles,” Ankit Wadhwa, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Rario.

Steadview invests $25M in Newton school along with other investors

Edtech startup Newton School has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round led by Steadview. Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and RTP Global also participated in the round. Tech-focused investment bank, IndigoEdge, served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Newton School.

The capital raised will be used to accelerate the company’s growth and expand its team, technology and brand building initiatives, the firm said. “This fundraise will enable us to build a strong brand and leadership team while investing in innovative technologies like AI to transform education,” said Siddharth Maheshwari and Nishant Chandra, Founders, Newton School.

In just over two years, the neo-university has placed 1,500+ aspirants in over 600 prestigious companies including Google, Lenskart, Razorpay, Flipkart, Zomato, Deloitte, Meesho and Target. It recently launched a Master’s degree program for people from non-tech backgrounds.

Newton School claims to be on the trajectory to reach 100 million in annualized run rate by 2023.

ITC leads $17 mn Series B round Mom-and-Baby brand Mylo, to acquire 10% stake in the parent company

Direct-to-consumer mother and baby platform Mylo has raised $17 million in its Series B funding round led by US-based digital health investor W Health Ventures, ITC and Endiya Partners.

Riverwalk Holdings, Alteria Capital, and Innoven Capital, also participated in this funding round. The firm till date has raised $24 million.

With this investment, the tobacco-to-paper giant ITC is set to acquire 10% stake in in Blupin Technologies, the parent company of Mylo. The move is aimed at expanding ITC’s presence in the D2C mother and baby care segment. Last year in November, it had made an investment in Mother Sparsh, an ayurvedic and natural personal care brand.

These investments further provide ITC an early-mover advantage in the evolving content-to-community-to-commerce space, which is expected to emerge as a platform of the future, the company said in a statement. The move is line with the company’s ‘ITC Next’ strategy which focusses on consumer-centricity and future-readiness in a digital-first culture. The company has outlined “value accretive opportunities" in such areas as planks for growth.

Nat Habit raises $4 mn in funding from Fireside Ventures

D2C personal care brand Nat Habit has secured $4 million in its Series A round led by Fireside Ventures, along with participation from existing investors. The round also provided exits to some of the early angel investors.

Dipanjan Basu, Partner, Fireside Ventures, will be joining the Nat Habit board, the firm said.

The startup intends to use the fresh capital to accelerate growth, increase channel presence, expand categories, and invest in marketing, technology and scouting for fresh talent.

“Our vision is to grow into a 1000 Cr natural living brand in 5 years, bringing as many as possible, truly close to nature.” said Swagatika Das, Founder, Nat Habit.

Previously, Nat Habit had raised $2 million in its seed funding round. It has since expanded into a wide range of skin, hair and baby care products with over 200 SKUs. The brand sells directly via its own website as well as marketplaces such as Amazon, Tata Cliq, and Meesho.

Good Flippin’ Burgers raises $1 mn in seed round

D2C food brand Good Flippin’ Burgers has raised seed funding round of a million dollars led by Nikhil Bharadwaj, director, Kerala Blasters Football Club, Karan Bhagat, founder, MD and CEO, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, and Yatin Shah, co-founder and joint CEO, wealth management business, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management.

Manish Hathiramani, index trader, Deen Dayal Investments along with names from the Mumbai entertainment industry such as Kiran Desai (general council, Netflix India), Vikram Malhotra, Mamta Anand, and Vedant Bali, also participated in the funding round.

“With the additional funds we will look at expanding in multiple formats – cloud, hybrid, dine in, malls and airports across multiple cities along with strengthening our supply chain,” said Sid Marchant, Co-Founder, Flippin’ Burgers.

The firm currently has 7 outlets in Mumbai and a Central Kitchen with a head count of 100 and growing. Starting Mumbai, it plans to establish footprints across Delhi (NCR), Pune and Bengaluru in 2022.

B2B packaging solutions startup DCGpac raises Rs 11.45 Cr from Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns

B2B packaging eommerce platform DCGpac has raised Rs 11.45 Crores in a Pre-Series A round by Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns. The round also saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds will be used for building the technology front, marketing for growth, implementing other growth initiatives, and managing the working capital requirements of the firm, it said in a statement.

Suresh Bansal, DCGpac said, “We are very excited by the scope and size of the opportunity in front of us. We will invest in technology to transform and scale our business significantly.”

Since inception in 2005, DCGpac has expanded to more than 12000 pin codes serviced in India, served 18000+ MSME/SME customers with a strong team of 100+ people, and has 3500+ product SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) and 3 fulfilment centres.

Their B2B clientele includes the likes of Puma, Blinkit, and DTDC.