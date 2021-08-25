FUNDING RUNDOWN: Prime Venture raises $75 mn as first close of Fund IV, Cred’s Kunal Shah invests in Winvesta

There were several funding updates during the day on Tuesday, which include Curefoods raises $13 million from Iron Pillar, Prime Venture Partners raises $75 mn as first close of Fund IV, 2am VC to invest $10 million in over 50 startups by FY22, Agri-tech robotics startup TartanSense raises $5 million, Omidyar Network India commits $2 mn to The/Nudge Foundation, Cred’s Kunal Shah invests in Winvesta, and Cred’s Kunal Shah invests in Winvesta

Here are the top deals locked in the startup universe today:

Curefoods raises $13 million from Iron Pillar

Curefoods, which operates the cloud kitchen brand Eat.Fit, has raised $13 million (nearly Rs 96.4 crore) in funding, led by Iron Pillar. The series-A round also saw participation from Nordstar and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal.

Leading angel investors Adil Allana, Rashmi Kwatra, Lydia Jett, and Kunal Shah also participated in the round.

Curefoods has raised $20 million between seed and series-A funding. The company is also looking at closing a $10 million debt raise in the coming weeks, the firm said in a statement.

The fresh funds will be used to acquire many more digital food brands across geographies, the statement said. The startup also will look at expanding its cloud kitchen footprint across multiple cities and build backend technology to manage its multi-brand, multi-city kitchens footprint.

Prime Venture Partners raises $75 mn as first close of Fund IV

Early-stage venture capital fund Prime Venture Partners said on August 25 that it has closed $75 million of its fourth fund of $100 million.

In addition to existing focus areas of fintech, edtech, healthtech, consumer internet, and global SaaS, the firm expects to expand into new areas, including Decentralised Finance (DeFi)/crypto, electric vehicles, and gaming infrastructure platforms.

Prime also announced that it was actively looking to expand its leadership team by adding a fourth partner. International Finance Corporation and part of the World Bank Group, joined in as a limited partner.

“We have had the privilege of partnering with many of the category defining companies in India from their early stages such as Quizizz, MFine, MyGate, NiYO, KredX, and WheelsEye. We couldn’t be more optimistic about the depth of the entrepreneurial talent and the level of ambition among the founders in India, as they bring disruptive innovation, not only in India but to the world,” said Shripati Acharya, managing partner, Prime Venture Partners.

Prime had closed its first fund worth $8 million in 2012, its second fund worth $46 million in 2016 and closed its recent Fund III in 2018 worth $72 million.

2am VC to invest $10 million in over 50 startups by FY22

US-based early-stage venture capital firm 2am VC is gearing up to invest $10 million in more than 50 Indian startups by the end of next year.

According to the firm, 2am VC has already made 10 investments in the first four months of this financial year. Moreover, it has also made commitments to complete five more investments by the end of this quarter.

Its list of portfolio companies includes – Bimaplan,Karbon Card and BurnCal. In addition, 2am VC has co-invested with Titan Capital, 3one4 Ventures, Inflexor VC, 100X.VC, LSIP, Y-Combinator, India Quotient, Orios Ventures, and iSeed.

“Our family has been backing young Indian entrepreneurs for over 10 years, we are and always will be unreasonably long on India. We aspire to be our US VC investor base’s boots on the ground and eyes and ears for decoding the Indian startup ecosystem. We aim to win, and win BIG with Indian entrepreneurs,” said Hershel Mehta, co-founder and Partner at 2am VC.

Agri-tech robotics startup TartanSense raises $5 million

Agritech robotics startup TartanSense has raised $5 million in Series A funding in a round led by FMC Ventures and Omnivore, with participation from existing investor Blume Ventures.

This takes the total funds raised by the company to $7 million, after it raised $2 million in a seed round in March 2019.

TartanSense builds small agricultural robots, equipped with AI-assisted computer vision, to help small farms reduce expenses and improve incomes.

Jaisimha Rao, founder, TartanSense, said that they are aiming to have the world’s largest fleet of agriculture robots in the next 18 months.

Ai Palette raises $4.4 mn from pi Ventures, Exfinity Ventures

Foodtech startup Ai Palette has raised $4.4 million in its Series A round, led by pi Ventures and Exfinity Ventures, with participation from Anthill Ventures.

Existing investors Agfunder and Decacorn also participated in the funding round.

The company, which uses artificial intelligence to predict trends for food and beverage companies, has raised over $5.5 million so far, including the latest round.

The startup will use the funds to expand platform capabilities, as well as scale up and increase its existing global customer base globally. It plans to double its customer base by the end of the year.

The company claims to have worked with six Fortune 500 companies and clients like Kellogg’s and business-to-business ingredient company Cargill. The platform currently supports 15 languages and serves a user base across 13 countries.

Omidyar Network India commits $2 mn to The/Nudge Foundation

Investment firm Omidyar Network India, has committed a core grant of $2 million to The/Nudge Foundation to support the non-profit organisation’s efforts to catalyse large-scale social transformation.

Established in July 2015, The/Nudge Foundation aims to alleviate poverty by way of its three impact streams, The Centre for Rural Development, Social Innovation and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The/Nudge has reached more than 15 million people as of last year, with 70-plus corporate and philanthropic foundation partners and over 2000 individual donors, according to a statement.

“We do hope this grant supports The/Nudge Foundation to catalyse innovation in the developmental sector and for their work to flourish at scale,” Shilpa Kumar, partner at Omidyar Network India, said.

Deep-tech startup Tooliqa raises $1.5 mn Pre-seed funding

Tooliqa, a deep tech startup, has raised $1.5 million in pre-seed funding, led by Aditya Raj and Dipak Singh, both of whom have successfully built, scaled and recently exited a tech-based research business (strategic acquisition by Schlesinger Group in 2020).

Tooliqa’s core founding team includes Deepak Bansal, Dilip Singh, and Raj Gupta who also participated in the round along with the founders and angel investors.

Founded in 2021, Tooliqa goes deeper into advanced machine learning, keeping its central focus on deep learning, computer vision, and 3D. The idea is to make 3D and computer vision accessible to all industries and as many domains as possible, the company said.

Currently, Tooliqa is focused on building products in the B2B and ed-tech space.

‘IsGoingOnline’ raises Rs 1.50 cr in pre-series-A

IsGoingOnline (IGO), a digital catalogue and online marketplace, has raised Rs 1.5 crore in a pre-series A round led by Artha Venture Fund.

Unicorn India Ventures, SEA Fund, and Brookfield Asset Management’s former Managing Partner, Devdatt Shah, also participated in the round.

IsGoingOnline, previously known as PerfectFit, pivoted its existing 3D scanning business to that of digital cataloguing and online listing. The startup offers a holistic services stack for setting up online operations, powered by new technologies like AI, to small and medium businesses looking to set up their own marketplace or get listed on third party websites such as Amazon and Flipkart amongst others.

In an industry that is growing 16 percent YoY, IGO currently connects 400-plus businesses to 120,000-plus buyers across the country by leveraging the power of social commerce, the company said in a statement.

IGO plans to use the funds from this round to scale up internationally and enable SMEs to go online. The company is taking its operations to the US, Canada and the Middle East, in addition to the already established business in India. The startup is looking at a market share of 18 percent by FY24.

Cred’s Kunal Shah invests in Winvesta

Winvesta, a UK-based neobank, has raised an undisclosed amount in the latest round of capital raising from Speciale Invest, Blume Founders Fund and Cred’s Founder Kunal Shah.

The fresh funding will help the company to scale its operations, including hiring fresh talent to build a world-class team as well as bolstering technology.

“This investment is in the run-up to our pre-Series A round," said Swastik Nigam, founder and CEO, Winvesta.

Founded in 2019 by Swastik Nigam and Prateek Jain, Winvesta looks to make global banking and investments accessible to Indians.