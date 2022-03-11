Funding Rundown: CredAvenue turns unicorn; Emeritus gets $350 mn in debt; Menlo Micro secures $150 mn & Money View gets $75 mn Series D round

Here’s the lowdown of the top from the startup space this week.

Debt marketplace CredAvenue turns unicorn, secures $137 nm in Series B fundraise

Debt marketplace CredAvenue has raised $137 million in its Series B fundraise led by Insight Partners, B Capital Group, Dragoneer and existing investors.

Post the fundraise, the fintech startup has become the latest to enter the unicorn club at a valuation of $1.3 billion. It has become the fastest Indian fintech startup to join the billion-dollar club within 18 months of being established, the firm said in a statement.

The startup, which counts Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed Venture Partners, TVS Capital, Lightrock, Vivriti Capital and Indian fintech CRED among its backers, will use the funds to expand its business in India along with key global markets and will also deepen its technological capabilities.

Edtech unicorn Emeritus gets $350 mn in debt from Canadian Pension Board

Edtech unicorn Emeritus, a part of the Eruditus Group has secured $350 million in debt financing from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board through its subsidiary CPPIB Credit Investments.

Founded in 2015, Emeritus has raised around $1 billion in funding to date including the current round. Some of its top investors includes Softbank, Accel, The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia India, Prosus and others.

The fresh funds will be used by the firm to fuel mergers and acquisition as part of a robust global growth strategy.

Menlo Micro secures $150 mn in Series C funding round

California-based Menlo Micro, has secured $150 million in its Series C funding round led by Vertical Venture Partners and Tony Fadell’s Future Shape.

New investors Fidelity Management & Research Company, DBL Partners and Adage Capital Management along with existing investors, Standard Investments, Paladin Capital Group, Piva Capital, and PeopleFund, also participated in the funding round.

With this investment, the company’s total fundraise till date stands at over $225 million. Menlo Micro will use the funding to expand the company’s domestic manufacturing and supply chain for the Ideal Switch, it said in a statement.

Tiger Global backs lending platform Money View in $75 mn Series D funding

Bengaluru-based lending fintech Money View has raised $75 million in a Series D round which has taken the company's valuation to $625 million, as fintech players continue to attract investor interest amidst the rapid digitisation of financial services.

Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Evolvence India, Accel along with other investors including South Park Commons, Trusted Insight and Dream Incubator participated in the round, the company said.

The fresh funding will be used as growth capital to scale the core credit business, grow the team, and expand its product portfolio with services like digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions, the company said in a statement.

Nothing locks $70 mn Series B financing, co-led by EQT Ventures & C Ventures

UK-based consumer tech company Nothing has raised $70 million in its Series B funding round, which was co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures with participation from GV, Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Gaorong Capital and Animoca Brands.

The new investment brings the total raised by Nothing to $144 million till date.

Fresh capital will be used to create new product categories in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies and its Snapdragon platform, and grow operations at its new London Design Hub, led by ex-Dyson Head of Design Adam Bates.

JIFFY.ai raises $53 M as part of Series B funding

JIFFY.ai, an app-based low-code/no-code intelligent automation platform, has raised $53 million as part of its Series B funding round led by Fidelity-backed venture capital firm -- Eight Roads Ventures.

Iron Pillar and R-Squared also participated in this round alongside existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Reaction Capital and Rebright Partners.

“This funding will advance our mission to help build autonomous enterprises of the future by applying artificial intelligence and automation to transform enterprise operations,” said Babu Sivadasan, Co-founder and CEO, JIFFY.ai.

Loco bags $42 mn in Series A round led by Hashed and others

Game streaming platform Loco has raised $42 million in Series A funding round led by Hashed, with participation from Makers Fund, Catamaran Ventures, and Korea Investment Partners. Existing investors including Krafton, Lumikai, and Hiro Capital also participated in this round.

With its new fundraise, Loco will continue investing in the development of the Indian gaming ecosystem and nurturing the gaming community, Agritech platform Otipy secures $32M in Series B round

Agri-tech startup, Otipy has secured $32 million in its Series B funding round led by Westbridge Capital.

Existing investors SIG and Omidyar Network India also participated in the round. The fresh investment comes six months after Otipy raised $10.2 million in its Series A funding round.

The company claims to have witnessed exponential growth in the current financial year and expects its turnover to jump nearly five times to Rs 100+ crores by the end of this fiscal year.

Tiger Global leads $20 mn fundraise in edtech firm Cialfo as part of Series B extension round

Singapore-based edtech startup Cialfo has secured $20 million led by US-based investment firm Tiger Global, as part of a Series B funding round extension.

Earlier, in January the company had raised $40 million co-led by global investment firm Square Peg and Australian-headquartered SEEK Investments, taking the total to $60 million. Till date, Cialfo has raised $77 million, it said in a statement.

The firm plans to use the fresh capital for continuous product development, ramp up its operations in critical markets such as India and expand its offerings to include special scholarship to students.

Live video infrastructure startup 100ms gets $20 mn in Series A round

Live video infrastructure startup, 100ms , has raised $20 million in a Series A round of funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI).

Matrix Partners India and LocalGlobe, along with participation from existing investors Accel and Strive, also participated in the funding round.

With the fresh funds, the company aims to help developers build and deploy enterprise-class video applications in hours, it said in a statement. The startup will enable product creators to add live video interactions for online classrooms, virtual events, audio rooms, online communities, telehealth, and other such services.

EthSign raises $12 mn from Sequoia Capital, Mirana Ventures & others

EthSign, a web3 agreement signing and execution platform, secures $12 million in seed funding from a clutch of investors, which includes all three offices of Sequoia Capital — US, China and India.