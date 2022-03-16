Funding Rundown: Consensys doubles valuation to $7 billion with Microsoft's backing, NY-based SaaS startup Amagi turns unicorn, Tiger Global leads $60 million round in Multiplier

Crypto developer ConsenSys bags $450 million at a valuation of $7 billion

Crypto developer ConsenSys has raised $450 million in a new financing round, bringing its valuation to $7 billion. The Series D round was led by ParaFi Capital and existing investors Third Point, Marshall Wace, True Capital Management, and UTA VC, United Talent Agency’s venture fund.

The round was joined by new investors, including Temasek, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Microsoft, Anthos Capital, Sound Ventures, and C Ventures. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as ConsenSys’ legal advisor in this transaction.

Proceeds from the round will be converted to ethereum (ETH) to build on ConsenSys’s “ultra sound money" position as a rebalance to its ETH to fiat ratio in line with the company's treasury strategy, it said in a statement.

Funding will also support the rapid expansion of MetaMask with a major redesign scheduled for release later in 2022, as well as the rollout of a plug-in extensibility system that will allow integration with a wide variety of blockchain protocols and account security schemes, the firm added.

NY-based SaaS startup Amagi turns unicorn after raising $95 million from Accel

Amagi, a New York-based SaaS startup has raised a $95 million funding round led by Accel with participation from existing investors Norwest Venture Partners and Avataar Ventures.

The investment has increased its valuation to more than $1 billion, making it a unicorn. Amagi’s technology helps media companies create, distribute and monetize streamed content.

The fresh funds will be used by the company to accelerate business expansion, both in terms of international footprint, as well as its product portfolio in the current media and entertainment (M&E) market.

The company will also increase sales and marketing by fivefold across the globe. It will explore acquisition (M&A) opportunities that can contribute to revenue growth or add technology capabilities to product lines, the firm said in a statement.

"This is a crucial juncture for our business as we look to hit a hyper-growth trajectory by creating a winning combination of goals, processes, team structures and more. We look forward to leveraging their astute understanding of the B2B SaaS landscape to successfully navigate the market intricacies and position ourselves for sustained success in the coming years,” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO & co-founder, Amagi. The firm claims to have clocked 108% YoY revenue growth and saw a 59 percent surge in customers onboarded in 2021.

Tiger Global leads $60 million round in HR tech startup Multiplier, Sequoia-backed firm valued at $400 million

Recruitment and employment management startup Multiplier has secured $60 million in its Series B funding round co-led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India. DST Global Partners also participated in the funding round which brings the company’s valuation of $400 million.

This comes just three months after Multiplier which was part of Sequoia Surge’s fifth cohort bagged $13.2 million series A round. To date, the remote work platform has raised $77.2 million. The Singapore-based startup will use the fresh capital to further expand its global infrastructure, acquisitions and partnership and add new capabilities to its platform.

For example, businesses can now self-register on the platform and instantly send their candidates to offer contracts in minutes and offer employee stock ownership plans. Multiplier is currently working on crypto-payroll features that will allow employers to pay freelancers with cryptocurrencies, it said in a statement. Additionally, the firm is also looking to hire talent across its categories.

Elevation Capital and Venture Highway invests $3.5 millin in Curelink

Healtech startup Curelink has raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round led by Elevation Capital and Venture Highway. The round also saw participation from Digital Sparrow Capital and prominent angels such as Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), Ankush Sachdeva and Farid Ahsan (Sharechat), Gaurav Agarwal, Prashant Tandon (Tata 1mg), Rajat K. Dhawan (McKinsey), Rohit M.A. (Cloudnine), Ritesh Malik (Innov8) and Harsh Mahajan (Mahajan Imaging) among others.

The fresh funds will be used to ramp up hiring across functions such as product, growth and wellness professionals. They will also be used for geographical expansion and diversification of services across different medical specialisations such as dermatology, paediatrics and psychiatry, the firm said in a statement. Curelink is currently active in Gurgaon and Bhopal and plans to expand further in Delhi NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur by the end of 2022.

B2B marketplace for maritime supplies ShipsKart raises $2.7 millio in Series A round

ShipsKart, a B2B supply chain e-commerce solution for the Maritime and Offshore domain, has raised a $2.7 million Series A round led by TMV and Hermes Offshore. The round also saw additional strategic investments from Tradeworks.vc, Motion Ventures, and Eternia Investments.

80 percent of the funds will be utilized for its India operations. The company will provide mid-segment shipping companies and suppliers one-stop solution to streamline their entire procurement life cycle, the startup said in a statement. It is also looking to partner with FMCG giants / OEMS and establish dedicated aggregator centers across Indian ports.

Shipskart has fulfillment centers in Mumbai and Cochin and plans to have more such centers in Gujarat, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Kolkata in the next year. With its annual upscaling trending graph, the firm is planning to increase its sales by 100% this year as well.

Petfood brand Benny’s Bowl gets $300K in pre-seed funding

Benny’s Bowl, a pet food company has bagged $300,000 in its pre-seed round led by Ashish Hemrajani (CEO of BookMyShow). The investment round also saw participation from other marquee investors – Haresh Chawla, Japan Angel Fund, BT's Inc Japan, Rajesh Sawhney, and HNIs.

The startup said the fresh funds will be used to bring innovation in the product line and build awareness about how fresh food can improve the pet's lifespan and quality of life.

"Indian pet food market is growing at a fast pace. Since people have become more conscious about their pet’s health and are open to exploring a variety of healthy food, Benny’s Bowl is projected to hold a massive share in the market,” said Rajesh Sawhney.

Cosmofeed bags $1.5 million in seed round from growx ventures and others

Cosmofeed, content monetization and consumption platform has raised $1.5 million in a seed funding round co-led by growx ventures, Waveform Ventures, and 9 Unicorns.

The round also saw participation from Singapore-based investment holding company Silk Bridge Partners (SBP). Industry leaders like Swati Mohan (CBO – Heads Up For Tails, former CMO - Netflix India), Rannvijay Singha (actor, influencer) & Subhadip Nandy (trader, financial educator).

The funding will allow the startup to extend its network to a wider audience of relevant end-users while constantly innovating to provide a hassle-free end-to-end experience.

It will also ramp up its team and hire people for Product, Engineering and Customer Success, the firm said in a statement. Since its launch, Cosmofeed claims to have grown rapidly with a user base of 50,000 and a 25 percent paid cohort.

Webtoon startup TOONSUTRA gets $1.1 million in Pre Seed round

TOONSUTRA, a mobile webtoon startup that has been incubating in stealth mode, announced the close of an oversubscribed pre-seed round for $1.1 million.

The round saw participation from global investors and entrepreneurs including, Patrick Lee, Co-Founder, Rotten Tomatoes; Kevin Lin, Co-Founder, Twitch; Kun Gao, Co-Founder, Crunchyroll; Jeremy Liew, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners; Holly Lui, Co-Founder, Kabam; Ray Chan, Co-Founder, 9GAG; Rishad Tobaccowala, Fmr. Chief Growth Officer, Publicis Group; Michael Maher, Founder, Start Media; Vishal Anand, Fmr. Chief Product Officer, Dailyhunt; Benjamin Grubbs, Co-Founder, CreatorPlus; George Nolfi, filmmaker; Sandeep Kumar Sood, Co-Founder, Junglee Games; and others.

The new startup was incubated at the entertainment company, Graphic India.

"Webtoon platforms have become an explosive phenomenon across Asia with top webtoon apps cumulatively reaching over 70 million monthly users and over 100 billion views a year. For the first time we want to make a webtoon app dedicated for Indians to spark a mobile comic and Web3 collectible revolution," said Toonsutra, founder, Sharad Devarajan.

Growfitter raises $1 million in Pre-Series A led by Inflection Point Ventures

Incentivised health and wellness platform Growfitter has raised $1 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from First Port Capital, Mumbai Angels, Startup Angel Network, DevX Accelerator Fund, Blockchain Founders Fund (Singapore), JPIN.

Angels Mohit Burman (Vice-Chairman, Dabur India) and Aman Gupta, Co-founder, CMO, boAt, also joined the round. Aman Gupta invested in the company through Shark Tank India, where Growfitter appeared after signing the lead investor of this round.

The funds will be utilised for building technology infrastructure and expanding business operations, hiring and branding of the platform, the startup said.

Growfitter has partnerships with brands including P&G, Puma, Jockey, Paytm, Myntra, Lakme, Ixigo, Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers), Tata 1mg, WazirX, MFine, Ease My Trip, Pharmeasy, MediBuddy & MyGlamm for their reward programme.

Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO, and co-founder, 5C Network said, “Through our proprietary AI-powered reporting platform, 5C has the ability to report even complex radiology cases in less than 60 minutes and have helped deliver over 3.5 million diagnoses to patients in 27 states. The opportunity for scale and impact is massive and we couldn’t have found better partners to work with us on this."

GPS Renewables raises Series B round from Neev Fund II

Bioenergy technology firm GPS Renewables has bagged fresh investment in a Series B funding round led by Neev Fund II, a venture capital fund managed by SBICap Ventures.

The latest capital infusion takes the total funding raised by the company to $20 million. The earlier round was led by Netherlands based Hivos-Triodos Fund and x Caspian Impact Investments in September 2020.

The fresh funds will be used towards R&D and to support GPS Renewables’ next phase of growth and expansion, the firm said in a statement. The firm claims to have expanded its capacity by over 5000x in the bioenergy space, covering BioCNG, Bioethanol, and Green Hydrogen over the last couple of years.

Recently, GPS Renewables commissioned a BioCNG plant based on SSO in Indore. The firm is also working on the world’s largest BioCNG plant in Hyderabad. The startup counts Microsoft, Intel, Bosch, Cummins, Saint Gobain, Reliance, and several other hospitality chains such as Oberoi, Taj, ITC, Marriott, Hyatt, and Accor Groups as its clients.