Funding rundown: CoinDCX raises $90 mn, Sixth Sense Ventures eyes Rs 1,500 cr fund, Credgenics raises $25 mn & FreshBooks secured $80.75 mn in a Series E round

CoinDCX becomes India’s first crypto exchange to hit unicorn status

CoinDCX became India's first cryptocurrency unicorn after the exchange raised $90 million from investors led by B Capital Group. Existing partners Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, Block.one, and Jump Capital also participated in the round. The latest funding round values the firm at $1.1 billion. The company said the newly injected funds will be used predominantly to ensure "crypto awareness" across the length and breadth of India.

"The funds raised will be allocated to expand (bring more Indians to crypto/make crypto a popular investment asset class in India) and strengthen our workforce that will cater to our growth story. We will hire talent across multiple functions, and focus on new business initiatives," its co-founder and chief executive Sumit Gupta said. The company also intends to partner with key fintech players to expand the crypto investor base, set up a Research & Development (R&D) facility, strengthen "policy conversations through public discourse" and work with the government to introduce favorable regulations. The company, founded in 2018, boasts 35 lakh users at present and aims to make 5 crore Indians investors in crypto.

Sixth Sense Ventures eyes Rs 1,500 crore fund: Report

Sixth Sense Ventures, founded by former IDFC Securities executive Nikhil Vora, is in talks to raise a Rs 1,500 crore venture capital fund, more than it had planned to, led by the funding frenzy for startups, sources told Moneycontrol.

Sixth Sense plans to close the fund, its third, in the next few months, and invest in fast-growing consumer companies. In its first fund, Sixth Sense is sitting on returns of 2.5 times the invested capital, while its second fund has 1.9 times the invested capital, as per its website.

Vora recently said in a LinkedIn post that both of Sixth Sense's funds are among India's top-performing funds from 2010-18, citing numbers from financial data platform Preqin. Sixth Sense Ventures portfolio includes craft beer brand Bira and healthy snacks brand Open Secret, which have other VC investors, as well as asset pooling firm LEAP India and gaming centre Smaaash.

Credgenics raises $25 million, hits valuation of $100 million

Credgenics, SaaS-based end-to-end debt resolution and legal automation platform has received $25 million in the Series-A round and multiplied its valuation by 5.5 times to $100 million within six months from its last fundraise.

The financing round was led by Westbridge Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners, along with the participation of investors Ashneer Grover, founder & CEO – BharatPe, Abhimanyu Munjal, MD & CEO – Hero Fincorp Group, Karthik Bhat, founder – Force Ventures, Kushal and Gautam, founders – Fareye.

This round was also co-led by renowned existing investor Accel Partners. The funds will be used to expand into new demographics, strengthening the R&D, scaling the core operations across India, improving client services, and streamlining the workflow. Credgenics manages over Rs 1,580 crore of debt on its financial platform and allows its clients to improve their resolution rates by over 20 percent with an average 20-days reduction in the resolution time, said the company.

Digital freight management startup Wiz Freight raises $3.5 million

Wiz Freight, a full-stack digital freight management platform for emerging markets has raised a $3.5 million fund in its seed round led by Axilor. The round also saw participation from Arali Ventures and Foundamental, along with angel investors Ramakant Sharma, Co-founder of LivSpace, and Daniel Richner, Chairman of M+R Spedag Group, a Swiss-based logistics conglomerate. The firm aims to become the largest cross-border transporter in emerging markets by 2025 by expanding into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa by early 2022.

Mudrex raises $2.5 milion in seed round led by Nexus Venture Partners

Crypto asset management platform Mudrex has raised $2.5 million in a seed round led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Village Global, Kunal Shah, Anand Chandrashekharan, and Anjali Bansal. The company had earlier raised $750,000 from Y Combinator, Better Capital, Woodstock Fund, and angels like Nitin Sharma and Anupam Mittal.

The funds raised will help Mudrex in scaling up the team and operations, acquiring global regulatory compliances and creating innovative products. "We’ve been able to scale the business profitably with a growth rate of 30 percent m-o-m over the last 10 months. Today, Mudrex is a global platform with users from over 90 countries. Our vision is to become the leading crypto asset management platform that provides users state-of-the-art products and services to improve their trading decision making and hence returns on investment," said Edul Patel, CEO & Co-founder of Mudrex.

Launched in 2018, Mudrex helps people invest in cryptocurrencies in a hassle-free and safe environment, using top algorithms made by successful portfolio managers. Mudrex hosts over 25,000 active portfolio managers acquired both organically as well as through a referral system and has witnessed more than $1 Billion in trading on the platform. The company claims to hold an AUM of $15 million and counting.

FlashPrep raises $500K led by Venture Highway

FlashPrep, an exam preparation startup, has raised $500K in a pre-Seed round led by Venture Highway. The funding round also saw participation from Better Capital, First Cheque, and a few Angel Investors. The firm plans to utilize the fresh funds to strengthen and amplify the company’s user base and expand product offerings, the company said.

FlashPrep enables students to practice, identify weaknesses and master subjects they are studying. According to the startup, its study materials are packaged into bite-size information delivered over short 10-15 minute sessions. Since its establishment in October 2020, FlashPrep claims to have 30,000 downloads as of the date and has grown to over 15,000 monthly active users.

FreshBooks secured $80.75 million in a Series E round of funding Report

FreshBooks, a Toronto-based cloud accounting software company focused on SMBs, has secured $80.75 million in a Series E round of funding, as well as $50 million in debt financing, TechCrunch reported. Existing backer Accomplice led the equity financing, which the company described as “an inside round” that propelled FreshBooks to unicorn status with a valuation of “over $1 billion."

JP Morgan, Gaingels, BMO Technology & Innovation Banking Group and Manulife also participated in the equity investment, along with platform partner and new backer Barclays. With the new capital injection, FreshBooks has now raised a total of more than $200 million in funding since inception. FreshBooks plans to use its new capital toward sales and marketing, research and development and additional strategic acquisitions.