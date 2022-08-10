Funding Rundown: CleverTap to raise $105M, Tiger Global leads $15M Series A round in Jodo, Lysto pockets $12M & Landeed raises Rs 19.5 Cr

By Aishwarya Anand

Mini Here’s a lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

CleverTap to raise $105M in Series D round from CDPQ and others

CleverTap, a B2B SaaS platform for customer engagement and retention, has signed a definitive agreement to raise USD 105 million in its Series D funding round led by Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

CDPQ has committed to invest USD 75 million in the company. IIFL AMC’s Tech Fund and existing investors Tiger Global and Sequoia India also participated in the funding round.

“The fresh funds will help fuel our plans to further strengthen our presence in key geographies and expand our teams. The last few months have been quite exciting for us with the Leanplum acquisition and unveiling of TesseractDB,” said Sunil Thomas, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, CleverTap.

Tiger Global leads $15M Series A round in Jodo

Jodo , a fintech startup has raised USD 15 million in Series A funding round led by Tiger Global. Existing investors, Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners India, also pitched in the round.

According to the firm, it will use the fresh capital to accelerate product innovation and sales, and further grow its team. “With this capital, we will double down on the momentum and continue to bring innovative financial products to market,” added Jodo’s founders.

The startup aims to be assisting fee collection for 700+ educational institutes and have facilitated fee payments for over 100K+ students.

Lysto pockets $12M in Pre-Series A funding round

Lysto, a Web3 startup that provides tools to gamers, has raised USD 12 million in its Pre-Series A funding round led by Square Peg, Beenext, Hashed, Tiger Global, and Better Capital.

Angel investors such as Balaji Srinivasan (ex-CTO, Coinbase), Paul Veradittakit (partner, Pantera Capital), Binny Bansal (founder, Flipkart), Bobby Ong and TM Lee (co-founders, CoinGecko) among others, also pitched in.

The company said that the funding comes at a time when it is doubling down on global gaming communities by building tools to enable verified on-chain digital credentials from issuer to gamer.

Adventures Overland raises $1M to expand globally

Travel company Adventures Overland has raised USD 1 million from Mumbai-based investors Shalin and Nishita Sarvaiya and Ashok Shah, partners at garment export house, Adam Exports.

With the fresh capital, the firm is looking at expanding globally. As part of its growth strategy, it is also looking to foray into the US and UK markets in phase 1 of its global outreach initiative, a statement said.

Adventures Overland claims to have completed over 100 expeditions in 80 countries to date, serving over 1,000 customers.

Organic Kitchen raises $1M seed funding from angel investors

Organic Kitchen, a firm that offers organic products directly sourced from the farms, has raised USD 1 million of seed funding from angel investors, including Siddharth Chaudhary, Abhishek Dhaka and Nitin Sahjwani.

The firm intends to utilise the funds to build technology, develop the consumer and farmer app, and expand its range of products to over 250 certified organic fruits, vegetables, and groceries.

The company will deploy supply chain strategies for organic food products through this latest funding by developing farmer clusters in four agro-climatic regions: Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Nawalgarh (Rajasthan), Palla (Delhi), and Sundana (Haryana), it added.

“With increasing demand coupled with our latest fund stream, we intend to build a profitable supply chain and strengthen our pan-India procurement and supply, expand across 35 major Indian cities, and rollout our presence into 15 agro-climatic zones, 150 dronas (farming hubs). Our team is also working hard to onboard over 12 lakh farmers and attain 1 crore customers that align with our long-term plans,” said Krishnank Atrey, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Organic Kitchen.

Kennect secures $700,000 in seed funding from FortyTwo.VC

Kennect, a SaaS sales acceleration startup, has raised USD 700,000 in its seed funding round led by Texas-based venture fund FortyTwo.VC.

“With this investment, Kennect plans to ramp up its engineering team and expand its commercial presence in the North American and European markets,” said Pulkit Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, Kennect.

Kennect is a cloud-based platform to automate incentive compensation management, improve sales representative engagement and drive sales performance. Some of its customers include Indian and global pharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi, Zydus, Lupin, AstraZeneca, Lonza, amongst others.

Cloud kitchen startup Bigspoon raises Rs 100 Cr from IAN and others

Bigspoon, a cloud kitchen startup, has raised Rs 100 crores in a funding round led by IAN. The round also saw participation from institutional investors NB Ventures, Go-Ventures, LetsVenture, Grip Invest, Anicut Capital, and actor Mouni Roy.

Bigspoon aims to expand to more than 250 kitchens in 75 cities across the country. It will also use the funds to hire for leadership positions, invest in technology for clients, and backward integration for effective production and supply chain.

“Till now, we have served over 3 million customers. With the current infusion of funds, we would look at investing across various verticals, expanding our footprint, and adding brands in leading categories. Our incoming and existing investors have faith in our strategy to scale,” founder and CEO Kapil Mathrani said.

With 80 kitchens spread in 16 states and more than 35 cities, Bigspoon caters to more than 1,50,000 diners a month, it said.

Landeed raises Rs 19.5 Cr for its property title search engine

Proptech startup Landeed has bagged Rs 19.5 crore in Pre-Seed funding round led by Clutterbot CEO Justin Hamilton, CRED’s Kunal Shah, Chris Maurice of Yellow Card and Christian Kaczmarczyk of Third Prime VC.

Angel investors Manmohan Chandolu, and nine other Y Combinator alum, among others, also participated in the funding round.

The firm intends to utilise the fresh capital for product development and to build a comprehensive and standardised property documentation retrieval system. The startup claims over 100,000 property owners and agents have already used Landeed to buy, sell, and build real estate.

Gaming startup Super4 raises Rs 10 Cr in seed round

Super4 has forayed into the fantasy gaming market with an initial seed funding round of Rs 10 crore from undisclosed angel investors and HNIs.

The gaming startup intends to expand and strengthen its team across multiple verticals and kickstart its venture into the fantasy gaming market.

Currently, the application has a customer base of 10,000 users and the company expects to grow to over one million users and generate an approximate revenue of over five million by the end of 2023.

DPhi secures Rs 2.4 Cr from Selçuk Boydak in seed round

Global AI community platform DPhi has raised Rs 2.4 crore in a strategic seed funding round led by Selçuk Boydak, a serial AI entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist.

As part of this strategic investment, DPhi will intensify its collaboration with the Swiss scale-up companies AI Business School and Global AI Hub to create a unique global AI ecosystem, a statement said.

The firm is currently backed by Start it @KBC, Startup Chile, and Microsoft for Startups.

Uravu Labs gets seed capital from Anicut, Rocketship and Speciale Invest

Uravu Labs, a startup focused on building a renewable water infrastructure, has raised undisclosed capital in seed round of funding led by Anicut Capital and co-led by Rocketship.vc and Speciale Invest.

Investors like Vesta (France), Venture Catalysts (India), Verso Holdings (Luxembourg), Spectrum Impact (India), Echo River Capital (US) and other angel investors from India, the US and the Middle East, also participated in the round.

The company said it will use the fresh funds to scale its 100 percent renewable water technology. The industrial-scale and affordable solution has the ability to transform various markets - primarily the beverage industry, real estate and hospitality sectors, and will be commercialised by 2023, a statement said.

“The seed investment will enable Uravu to accelerate its ongoing work of minimising the stress on groundwater. It will further enable us to mitigate resource depletion by converting abundantly available air into water using only renewable energy. With field pilots already out, the company is aiming to rapidly test and scale the solution with key customers,” said Dr. Pardeep Garg, CEO and Co-founder, Uravu Labs.

LearnQ receives undisclosed investment Actyv.ai founder

Edtech startup LearnQ.ai has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and CEO at enterprise SaaS platform Actyv.ai.

Subramanian will be joining the board of directors at LearnQ, a statement said. With the fresh capital, the firm is planning to expand their offerings across international geographies such as the USA, the Middle East and South East Asia in a phased manner.

It is also planning to raise USD 5 million in a seed funding round by the end of the year 2022. The company is also planning to expand its product offerings to include several global exams such as TOEFL, AP courses, GRE, GMAT, amongst others.

Capital A invests in EV startup Oorja from $10M cleantech fund

Early-stage focused fund Capital A has made a strategic investment in Oorja, which enables automotive companies to design better batteries, through its USD 10 million cleantech fund Evolve.

“With Capital A’s investment, we will be able to expand our market access and reach out to OEMs with the game-changing solution and our expert support as well as calibration services in a highly cost-effective manner,” said Vineet Dravid, Founder, Oorja.