Classplus secures $70M in Series D round, valued at $600M

B2B edtech startup Classplus has raised $70 million in its Series D funding round co-led by Alpha Wave Global and Tiger Global.

As part of the latest round, Abu Dhabi-based Chimera Ventures has come in as a new investor while existing backer RTP Global has doubled down and participated in the financing.

The firm’s valuation has jumped to approximately $600 million after the latest investment. The new round of capital comes only eight months after the company bagged $65 million in June last year.

“We’ll be deploying the freshly infused funds to take our product up by notches and expand our presence globally. Going forward, we’ll also be investing in new acquisitions and partnerships that will enable us to continue delivering best-in-class experience to the educators and helping them create an impact in the education system by building bigger and stronger businesses,” said Mukul Rustagi, CEO and Co-Founder, Classplus.

With more than 75 percent of its educator base coming from Tier 2 India and beyond, Classplus claims to have built a Bharat-first technology stack. The firm has over 100,000 educators and content creators from 3000+ towns and cities of India using the platform. A majority of its educators have witnessed a 2-3X increase in profitability within six months of adopting the platform, it said in a statement.

IPO-bound Pine Labs raises $50M from Vitruvian Partners: Report

IPO-bound digital payments and financial service provider Pine Labs has closed another $50 million in funding from London’s private equity major Vitruvian Partners at a valuation of just over $5 billion, according to regulatory documents filed in Singapore which was seen by the Economic Times.

This includes a $15 million Esop buyback at the firm ahead of its planned listing in the US, the report added.

The development comes after the fintech startup raised $150 million from Alpha Wave Global, at the same $5 billion valuation last month. The funding included a secondary share sale component, giving liquidation opportunities to the existing shareholders of the company.

LambdaTest raises $45M from Premji Invest to scale its software test orchestration platform

LambdaTest, an end-to-end cloud-based test orchestration platform, has raised $45 million in a venture round led by Premji Invest.

Existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Telstra Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Leo Capital, also participated in the round. Angel investor Sandeep Johri, Ex-CEO and present board member of Tricentis, also pitched in.

The technology startup use majority of the capital for new product innovation. A part of the funds will also be used to enhance the existing product capabilities and accelerate growth. The company is also looking to hire across multiple roles and geographies, it said in a statement.

“We are razor focussed on making the lives of developers and QA teams easier when it comes to test orchestration and execution. Over the past few months, we’ve released HyperExecute, a next-gen smart test orchestration platform to help businesses run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible. We will soon be launching our test intelligence platform Test-at-Scale (TAS). It is already in beta. We are also continuously enhancing our core execution platform’s capabilities,” said Asad Khan, CEO, LambdaTest.

“This funding round will enable us to keep innovating and accelerating growth. We are on a mission to build the best test execution platform for the developers and testers community,” he added.

Founded in 2017, LambdaTest’s platform is used by over 1 million developers and testers globally. The company claims to have run more than 100 million tests since its inception and has grown its business by 300 percent in the last year.

Qure.ai gets $40M from Novo Holdings, HealthQuad

Healthtech startup Qure.ai has raised $40 million in a Series C funding round led by Novo Holdings and HealthQuad. The round also saw the participation of existing investor MassMutual Ventures.

The funds raised would be used for intensifying product development for critical care and community diagnostics and also strengthening the company's global reach, the firm said in a statement.

"Every year our technology helps more than four million people across 50 countries. Our goal is to continue being bullish in our market expansion, especially in the US and Europe,” Founder-CEO Prashant Warier said.

Fractal Analytics and Sequoia Capital are among the other investors in the startup that uses advanced technology to read and interpret medical images like X-rays, CT scans, and ultrasounds in less than a minute, it added. The AI solutions are FDA-approved, CE-certified, and evaluated by the World Health Organization, the company said.

mCaffeine valued at Rs 1000 Cr post Rs 240 Cr Series C fundraise

Single-ingredient D2C personal care brand mCaffeine has raised Rs 240 crore in its Series C funding round led by Paragon Partners at a valuation of Rs 1000 crore. The firm claims that post this investment, it is now the highest valued D2C single ingredient beauty brand in the world.

The funding round also saw participation from VC firms Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund, Sharrp Ventures, along with existing investors such as Amicus Capital Partners and RPSG Capital Ventures.

Till date, mCaffeine has raised a total of $40 million across three funding rounds, and claims to be profitable.

“We will exit the year at Rs 240 crores ARR and we continue to grow 100% Y-O-Y in the last 3 years. We want to keep growing in a 3-digit percentage and doubling down. We have always been profitable at unit level,” Co-Founder and CEO Tarun Sharma told CNBC-TV18.

The brand plans to use the funding to ramp up its research and development (R&D), expand its distribution channel, invest in brand building and to acquire smaller brands in the near future.

“We want to be the first choice of coffee but in shower! You can build a $200 million brand with just the focus on coffee. If you look at the beauty market, its $20 billion as of now, in our specific category it is at $10 billion. So creating a $200 million brand is fairly doable. The endeavor is to build the largest single ingredient brand for India,” added Sharma.

Mcaffiene has positioned its brand as a gender neutral brand and 86 percent of its customers are aged between 18 and 30 years. The brand has 55 products in the portfolio with aggressive plans to launch 15-20 products in the next year.

“We are in 4 categories – lip is new for us. Overtime, we have launched some of India’s 1st kind of products. For example, body wash in a cup of coffee, the packaging is also infused with coffee which essentially fastens the biodegradability of the plastic. We are working aggressively on launching first kind of products in body and face care. In lip care, we will build the category in the next 12 months,” Sharma said.

The firm made its offline debut 6 months ago and currently retails from 5,000 stores across India. The CEO said that the stores contribute to only 10% of their revenue and 90% of it still comes from the online channel.

Globally, the company is planning to expand to the US, Europe and Gulf nations.

US-based online furniture marketplace Kaiyo gets $36M to accelerate expansion

Kaiyo, an online marketplace for second-hand furniture, has $36 million in Series B funding round in a mix of equity and debt, led by Edison Partners.

The investment will be used to further accelerate growth and market expansion, starting with California, the US-based firm said in a statement.

Kaiyo claims to have witnessed a 100 percent growth year on year due to growing interest in the circular economy and pandemic-induced supply chain issues.

“In the last few years, our revenue growth and customer satisfaction scores have proven that by putting convenience first and intelligently leveraging data, we incentivize more people to consider secondhand as their first option. As furniture and household goods top the list of fastest-growing e-commerce sectors in the United States and consumer demand for secondhand furniture grows, we’re extremely excited to begin our next chapter by furthering Kaiyo’s success in our home market, New York, and expanding to more markets across the country with this new round of funding,” said Alpay Koralturk, Founder & CEO of Kaiyo.

GarageWorks raises $1M in Pre-Series A round

Two-wheeler servicing platform GarageWorks has secured $1 million in its Pre Series A funding round led by various angel investors including Hiten Shah, Gowri Narayanan, Ram Trichur, Fred Towfigh as well as Abhijeet Kumar & Munendra Singh (ex-founders of BB Daily).

GarageWorks will deploy the funds to expand its geographical footprint, enhance its technology suite, and recruit talent, it said in a statement.

“Post- Covid ecosystem rules and consumer preferences have seen a tectonic shift towards digital engagement, soaring quality, and convenience demands. This is visible from the 10x increase in our website visits and a 4x increase in our volumes. With this successful fund raise, we aim to secure a foothold in the top 10-12 cities and make doorstep services a primary choice for our customers to manage their two-wheelers. Be they IC engines or EV, our focus on technology, data, and asset-light operations is enabling GarageWorks to disrupt the two-wheeler ecosystem from vehicle sales through to end-of-life,” said Shishir Gandhi, the Co-founder, and CEO of GarageWorks.

GarageWorks has served over 80,000 individual customers and currently clocks a 70% retention rate. The brand is now planning to create a marketplace for complete two-wheeler management, which will include tyres, batteries, insurance, loans, and warranty.

Fynehand invests $1M in AI talent marketplace FlexC

AI talent marketplace FlexC has raised $1 million from Fynehand in a pre-series funding round. Siddharth Raisurana, founder and managing director of Fynehand has joined FlexC's board as part of the deal.

The company said it will be using the funds to accelerate the business horizons, for the expansion of agency network and industry verticals beyond IT and BPO like Consumer Tech, BFSI and Retail.

It also intends to invest in technology platforms to give a better user experience to its clients and Integrate various services including offline video interviews, assessments, BGV among others to create a complete ecosystem.

FlexC helps organisations hire and manage their hybrid workforce - essentially like an Uber for recruitments. It has 150 clients, currently, and 25,000 professionals on its network.

Anti-Money Laundering startup IntelleWings raises $650K

Anti-money laundering startup IntelleWings has mopped up $650,000 in a Pre-Series A round led by Dallas Venture Capital.

The round also saw participation from existing investors like SucSEED Indovation Fund, Padup Ventures and Vinners. The firm also onboarded new investors such as Lead Angels and Nextgen Technology Fund I to the cap table.

IntelleWings has developed its proprietary AML/CFT global database for customer screening, a key differentiator, along with CFT Sanctions and Adverse Media checks, it said in a statement.

“Corruption and terrorism can be combated by leveraging technology with focus and depth. IntelleWings is harnessing the power of AI to provide game-changing AML/CFT solutions,” said Pramod Sharma, Founder and CEO of IntelleWings.

“The product is built on deep domain and technology expertise and the capital raised in this round will help us in business development, hiring senior leadership and expansion into new markets including the US,” he added.