Funding Rundown: Bessemer Venture Partners raises $4.6 billion across two new funds, Yulu bags $82M in Series B round & Peer Robotics bags $2.3M from Kalaari Capital

By Aishwarya Anand

Mini Here’s a lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

Bessemer Venture Partners closes $4.6 billion across two new funds, expands to growth-focused private equity

Venture capital (VC) firm Bessemer Venture Partners has closed $4.6 billion in new capital across two funds to back growth stage startups in India and globally. The new capital across two funds—$3.85 billion for its twelfth flagship fund, BVP XII, and $780 million for its fresh BVP Forge Fund, will allow the VC firm to back entrepreneurs and management teams across all stages of growth, regardless of maturity or structure, a statement said.

Bessemer Venture Partners primarily invests in early and growth-stage startups, through its current $2.475 billion BVP XI Fund, $825 million Century II Growth Fund, and $220 million early-stage focused India Fund.

With the new funds, the San-Francisco-based company now is looking to expand its flexibility to support growth buyouts with different liquidity, capital structure, and operational support requirements.

As per the company, the BVP XII fund will focus on seed and early-stage investments in companies spanning enterprise, deeptech, fintech, consumer, and healthcare. Meanwhile, BVP's new $780 million Forge Fund is specifically designed for growth buyout and significant minority transactions in software and tech-enabled services businesses.

Yulu raises $82M in Series B round led by Magna International

Mobility startup Yulu has raised $82 million in its Series B funding round led by Magna International, with existing investors such as Bajaj Auto Limited also participating.

The startup is also forming a new entity, Yulu Energy, with Magna, a mobility technology company, to create nationwide battery charging and swapping infrastructure. The infrastructure is expected to reduce the upfront cost of buying EVs and will accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in India, a statement said.

“Micro mobility presents a great opportunity for additional growth for Magna, and joining forces with Yulu helps us expand our business into this rapidly growing sector,” said Matteo Del Sorbo, Executive Vice President, Magna.

The firm plans to invest the fresh capital in product and technology innovation and increase its electric vehicle (EV) fleet to more than one lakh two-wheelers along with 500 and more battery charging and swapping stations over the next 12 months.

“We can clearly see a 100X growth opportunity for Yulu in both the BaaS and MaaS businesses in the next three-four years,” said Amit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Yulu.

Beco bags $3M in Series A round led by Rukam Capital

Sustainable D2C brand Beco has raised $3 million in Series A funding round led by Rukam Capital, with participation from investors including Priyavrata Mafatlal, Better Capital, Prashant Pittie and Titan Capital.

New angel investors including Bimal Parekh, Sweta Amrish Rau, Harish Narayanan, Rehan Shaikh, Shantanu Deshpande, among others also participated in the funding round.

As per the startup, the fresh capital will be utilised to acquire talent across verticals to boost growth, R&D (product innovation, development in sustainability) efforts, marketing, and supply chain functions.

The brand claims to have recorded a 5x jump in revenues in addition to multiple product and category launches in the last financial year. The recent launches include a new natural liquid cleaner category with three new products including dishwashing, floor and laundry liquids.

Peer Robotics bags $2.3M in seed round from Kalaari Capital and others

Robotics startup Peer Robotics has bagged $2.3 million in its seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital and saw participation from existing investors Axilor Ventures, Connecticut Innovations and Innopact VC.

The startup offers robotic solutions to manufacturing companies across diverse sectors such as automotive, aerospace, fabrication and machining, among others

“Small and medium-size companies are struggling with a labor shortage today, not to mention high turn-over. Also, many operations are still manual with employees operating at a high risk of injuries and fatigue. Solutions to date have been too expensive and complex,” said Rishabh Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Peer Robotics.

Peer Robotics says it is part of the STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator program portfolio. The robot technology has been in research and development for the past year at several manufacturing facilities in the US and India.

Medyseva raises Rs 15 Cr in Pre-Series funding round

Medyseva, a telemedicine healthcare startup, has raised Rs 15 crore in Pre-Series funding round under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme from AIC RNTU Bhopal.

The round also saw participation from angel investors like Mohit Gulati, Mandar Joshi, Yamika Mehra, Ankita Vashistha, Aarti Gupta and Dr Vivek Bindra.

"Currently Medyseva has 20 clinics under its flagship model of Medyseva Kendras and we soon plan to set-up around 250 clinics by the end of this fiscal year. The telemedicine market has the maximum potential in the e-Health segment in India. Medyseva is gradually moving ahead increasing its presence in other states like UP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam and more. The first global clinic in Nepal will also be functional by October this year", said Dr Vishesh Kasliwal, Founder and CEO, Medyseva.

Purple Style Labs secures Rs 10 Cr through Klub for geographical expansion

E-commerce platform Purple Style Labs (PSL) has raised Rs 10 crore in revenue-based financing through Klub. The company will use the fresh funds to expand its geographical presence across India, a statement said.

PSL, that acquired Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop in 2018, after which designer Pernia Qureshi stepped down as the Creative Head of the platform, has achieved a 50X growth in the last four years. The omnichannel platform retails over 1,000 designers, including Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Rohit Bal, Ritu Kumar, Shyamal and Bhumika, Falguni Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal, Masaba, and Anushree Reddy among others.

“We are very focused on staying ahead of the curve and leading the market by combining scale with curation in ways that the Indian market has not seen before. Our partnership with Klub will fuel growth in the Indian luxury retail space,” said Abhishek Agarwal, Founder of Purple Style Labs.