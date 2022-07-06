Funding Rundown: Axilor Ventures sets up $100 million Fund II, AntWalk raises $7.5 million in a Series A round, Acefour Accessories secures $7 million

Kris Gopalakrishnan-backed Axilor Ventures sets up $100 million Fund II

Early-stage venture capital firm Axilor Ventures has announced the launch of its second fund Axilor Technology Fund – II with a total corpus of $100 million (Rs 700 crore), almost four times the size of its maiden fund of Rs 200 crore that was launched in 2018.

Backed by family offices of Infosys co-founders Kris Gopalakrishnan and SD Shibulal, professor Tarun Khanna of Harvard Business School, and IT industry veterans Srinath Batni and Ganapathy Venugopal, the VC firm said it will continue to focus on emerging opportunities in enterprise SaaS, B2B commerce, agritech, consumer tech and healthtech, with a renewed focus on the fintech sector.

With cheque sizes upto $750,000, ATF-II has also set aside 30 percent of its corpus to back 10-12 winners from its first fund. The new fund will have a longer tenure allowing it to stay longer in companies and has a higher follow-on reserve, a statement said.

AntWalk raises $7.5 million in a Series A investment round

AntWalk, a B2B edtech platform has raised $7.5 million in a Series A funding round led by GSV Ventures. The round also saw participation from Y Combinator and existing investor Matrix Partners India.

The fresh funds will be used to strengthen the Learning Experience Platform (LXP) using gamification, build best-in-class content pedagogy through R&D, and expand the sales & marketing team to widen the customer base, it said in a statement.

"We are well on our way to building a robust ed-tech company focused on the global skilling opportunity, by leveraging this power of collaborative learning and are excited to partner with GSV Ventures on this journey," said Joybroto Ganguly, co-founder, and CEO, AntWalk.

Acefour Accessories raises $7 million in Pre-Series A round

Travel accessories company Acefour Accessories has raised $7 million in Pre-Series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures through its current fund Sixth Sense India Opportunities III.

The round also saw participation from existing investor, Volrado Venture Partners. Acefour plans to disrupt India's $3.5 billion luggage market which is highly fragmented, wherein the largest player holds a 7 percent share, a statement said.

The Baker's Dozen raises $5 million in Pre-Series A round led by Fireside Ventures

Homegrown artisan bakery The Baker’s Dozen has secured $5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round comprised of equity and debt. Fireside Ventures led the equity investment, marking its first presence in the D2C baking & confectionery space.

The startup said it will use this new influx of capital to further key product innovation, team building, brand marketing efforts, distribution expansion, and upgrading the company’s tech play.

The fresh capital will further be utilized for capital expenditure and to increase production capacity to match the increasing product demand, the firm added. The investment will also help the brand strengthen its Indian presence by amplifying its reach in tier I and tier II cities, followed by an international expansion across the Middle East and subsequently across Southeast Asian markets.

The brand has grown 5x achieving sales of Rs 30 crore in 2021-22 and claims to be EBITDA positive for the last two years. With the aim of marking 5x growth in the 18-24 months, the company is currently in the process of expanding their distribution footprint through more than 100 own stores and 1000 retail touchpoints across 25 cities in India.

TruBoard Partners raises $2.7 million from unknown investors

TruBoard Partners, an asset monitoring and loan collections platform, said it has raised $2.7 million from unknown marquee investors. The fresh capital will be used to strengthen its phygital delivery model, and increase its footprint in the country, especially across 40 Indian metros, the firm said in a statement. TruBoard has 100-plus employees and is present in 19 locations across India.

Finvu AA raises $2.5 million in seed funding from Varanium Fund, IIFL

Consent-based account aggregator service platform Finvu AA has bagged $2.5 million in a seed funding round led by Varanium Fund, IIFL, DMI Sparkle Fund, and M2P, amongst others.

The fresh funds will be used to expand the team in engineering, and business development and enhance its product offerings, the startup said. The company claims to have processed over 750,000 consent requests and executed over two million API calls since October 2021.

With 15 more partners in the pipeline, it is also looking at expanding its ecosystem to over a hundred partners over the next year.

Hudle bags $1 million from Inflection Point Ventures in ongoing Series A round

Sportstech startup Hudle has raised $1 million as part of its ongoing Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures and saw participation from existing investors Survam Partners, and India Angel Network.

The startup intends to deploy the fresh capital to expand into new geographies, strengthen its business and tech team, for marketing, and bolster its product suite. Hudle is a digital platform for sports enthusiasts to find and book a curated list of sports events and venues on the app.

Internshala adds Mount Judi Ventures to its series A round

College career technology platform Internshala has raised additional capital from Mount Judi Ventures and other HNIs as part of its expanded series A round.

"With this funding, we will enhance existing products and launch new offerings across exploration, skilling, and placements to become a full-stack career platform that on one hand acts like a saarathi (charioteer) for a college student from day one in the college to day one in the corporate; and on the other becomes a trusted hiring partner for start-ups to build their first teams and India Inc to hire the best college talent," said Sarvesh Agrawal, founder, and CEO of Internshala.

As part of its expansion strategy, it has recently launched two new offerings – fresher jobs and specialisation trainings with guaranteed internships – in line with its vision of owning the complete career journey of a student.