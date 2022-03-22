Funding Rundown: Aquaconnect raises $8 mn in debt funding, Struct Finance gets $3.9 mn, VAMA secures $750k & Polygon founder Jayanti Kanani invests in Plutoverse

Here’s a lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

Aquaconnect raises $8M in debt funding from Trifecta Capital

Aquaconnect, a full-stack aquaculture input and outputs platform has raised $8 milliom (Rs 60 crore) in a venture debt funding round led by Trifecta Capital.

The startup will utilize the fresh capital to deepen its presence across India by expanding its network of Aqua partners- franchise stores that enable access to quality input products to the fish and shrimp farmers, the firm said in a statement. The funds will also be used to expand the scale of operations and enhance its post-harvest market linkage solutions, it added.

“The fresh round of capital will help us achieve this goal by paving the way for expansion of our Aqua partners’ network in India and help the aquaculture farmers reach more buyers by strengthening our post-harvest market linkage solutions,” said Rajamanohar Somasundaram, Founder and CEO of Aquaconnect.

Struct Finance gets $3.9M in seed funding from Antler and others

Decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol firm Struct Finance has bagged $3.9 million in its seed funding round led by Antler, Arcanum Capital, Assymetries Technologies and Avalaunch. AVentures Dao, Bison Fund, Bixin Ventures, Blizzard Fund among others, also pitched in.

The fresh funds will be used to build out the tools for institutions to easily customize their interest rate products and compose them with options to construct structured products that are better suited to the profiles of different investors, Struct Finance said in a statement.

Structured products utilise a permutation of different interest rate products, options, and other financial instruments to construct investments that can be adapted to different risk profiles, market expectations, and asset classes.

Virtual spiritual startup VAMA gets $750K in seed round from Huddle & 7Square Ventures

Virtual spiritual platform VAMA has secured $750,000 in its seed funding round co-led by Huddle and 7Square Ventures.

Angel investors such as Kunal Shah, founder, CRED, Varun Alagh among others, also participated in the funding round.

According to the startup, the fresh capital will be used to bolster product development, introduce new service verticals, and acquire new talent. With the latest round funding, the startup has so far raised a total of $1 million in funding.

“The demand for e-pujas and online mandir darshans is here to stay, as more Indians realize the benefits of and embrace digital services. The latest round of funding will allow us to invest in good talent in Technology among other verticals, that are crucial to offering an unparalleled experience to users,” said Manu Jain, Co-Founder, VAMA.

The firm plans to introduce live-streaming of 'darshan' and 'aartis’ as well as the option for users to make online donations towards temples. Additionally, it is also planning to broaden its services this year by collaborating with over 100 temples & venturing into international markets such as the Middle East, USA, and Canada.

Health and wellness brand Welly bags $400K from Anthill Ventures & Allu Sneha Reddy

Health and wellness brand, Welly has raised $400,000 in a seed round led by Anthill Ventures. This round also saw participation from Roshan Abbas, prominent angel investor, and Allu Sneha Reddy (Tollywood star of Pushpa fame Allu Arjun’s wife).

Welly was selected under Athena, a one of a kind scaling program by Anthill ventures supporting women founders. The funds raised will be utilized by the firm to expand the product portfolio, increase the customer base, and grow the team among others, it said in a statement.

The brand currently has three products: vitamin gummies for Restful Sleep, for Immunity Boost, and for healthy hair, skin and nails.

“With this round, we plan to grow our team and expand our product offerings within the nutraceutical space,” said Urvi Raghbeer, Founder and CEO at Welly.

As per research, The Indian Dietary Supplement market is a $3.9 billion opportunity, with the Vitamins and Minerals category making up for 40% of it, estimating it at a $1.5 billion market size.

Social networking app O'hi secures Rs 3 Cr in seed funding

Social networking app O’hi has secured Rs 3 crore in its seed round from marquee investors such as Rahul Mehta (Managing partner DST), Angellist US among others.

The startup will use the funds to build out a solid tech infrastructure, more products for conducting pilots, and hiring as the startup looks to scale, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2021, O'hi enables users to connect in real life when they're at a cafe or a lounge. In just six months of running beta, O’hi has seen over 56,000 users’ behaviour. The startup will soon be going for the next raise to move out of beta, accelerate growth and double down on growth hacks, users.

Polygon founder Jayanti Kanani invests in tech entertainment firm Plutoverse

Technology entertainment company Plutoverse has received an undisclosed investment from from Polygon’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer and billionaire Jayanti Kanani.

With the amount secured, Plutoverse aims to build virtual identities that can coexist and socialize in the same shared universe, and to tell stories inspired by and tailor made for Gen Z and Millennials, it said in a statement. The investment will also be used to further create the building blocks of the product and make it ready for launch, the firm added.

Plutoverse said it is set to provide an experience of a virtual world, where users can interact with each other through their digital avatars and also socialize, play, and earn. The launch will happen in the next few months, Plutoverse said.

Food brand aggregator Big Bang Food Tech raises seed round from Artha Venture Fund; acquires 34 Chowringhee Lane

Food brand aggregator Big Bang Food Tech has raised Rs 4.8 crores in seed funding round led by Artha Venture Fund. Angel investors such as Harsh Jain, Ashneer Grover, Chitra Radhakrishnan, Lakshmi Alagappan, Anand Kumar, and Nikhil Aggarwal also participated in the round.

With the fresh fund, the company has acquired the legacy brand 34 Chowringhee Lane, which operates 37 outlets. The brand’s monthly orders have grown by 50% since December 2021.

“We view our acquisitions from a different lens. We acquire legacy brands that haven't reached a national level but have a proven product-market fit as part of our approach. This approach enables the brands to bring down their customer acquisition cost and quickly scale up while counteracting high cash burn rates and customer stickiness,” said Manu Mohindra, Co-founder, Big Bang Food Tech.

The Thrasio-style startup will acquire 8 more legacy brands by FY 2022-23, with a targeted cumulative revenue of Rs 120 Cr generating 100+ direct and indirect jobs across the country, it said in a statement.

“Urban Indian’s annual spend on outside food goes from < 100$ to China and Brasil’s >600$, there will be multiple breakout Indian brands. We are confident that we will catapult multiple Indian brands to the top 10 list in India. We are glad to have partnered with an investor like AVF that resonates with our vision, has an extensive F&B network, and has a nimble-footed approach. We look forward to achieving some record-breaking milestones with them,” said Abhimanyu Singh Rana, Big Bang Food Tech.