Funding Rundown: Alia Bhatt invests in SuperBottoms, Solethreads gets $3.7 million, Blitz bags $3 million & more

Here’s a lowdown of the top deals from the startup space.

Alia Bhatt invests in D2C baby and mom products startup SuperBottoms

SuperBottoms, a sustainable baby and mom care brand, has received an undisclosed investment from actor Alia Bhatt. With this, Alia has joined the company’s cap table and also as its brand ambassador.

“As a mother, I'm even more mindful that we owe our children a healthy planet and I'm so happy to partner with a fellow mom, whose vision of empowering conscious choices is aligned with my own. Their unique and innovative products prioritize safety and quality as much as sustainability, making it a truly guilt-free choice for all parents,” said Alia in a statement.

Founded in 2016, SuperBottoms sells products such as cloth diapers, langot, underwear, and reusable menstrual hygiene products.

Fireside Ventures lead $3.7 million round in Solethreads

Solethreads, a D2C footwear brand has raised $3.7million in Series A funding round led by Fireside Ventures, along with participation from existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital. The round also saw investments from angel investors - Nihir Nalin Parikh and Dhaval Nalin Parikh.

With the fresh capital infusion, the company is planning to enhance its design innovation lab and the R&D centre to strengthen its launch pipeline and explore new categories in the casual footwear space. Solethreads aims to close the financial year with a presence in more than 1000 Multi Brand.

Currently, the brand has more than 600 MBOs through distributors and in large retail formats such as Shoppers Stop, Reliance Retail, Metro Shoes, others, in top 30 cities across the country along with e-commerce sites like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Amazon and its own website.

PingSafe raises $3.3 million from Peak XV Partners’ Surge

Cybersecurity startup PingSafe has emerged from stealth mode after raising $3.3 million dollars in seed funding round led by Peak XV Partners’ Surge.

The round also witnessed participation from angel investors, including Rahul Chari (Co-Founder & CTO, PhonePe), Neeraj Arora (ex-CBO, WhatsApp), Saurya Prakash (Co-Founder, Recko), Vivek Ramachandran (Founder, SquareX) and Gaurav Agarwal (Co-Founder & CTO, Tata 1mg) and Tanglin Ventures.

The startup claims to have clocked 10x growth in revenue and quadrupled customer numbers in 2022. The firm intends to use the funding to scale across North America and SEA markets. The funds will also accelerate global business development efforts in India and US, PingSafe said in a statement.

Blitz raises $3 million in seed round from Better Capital and others

Blitz, a same-day delivery platform for omnichannel sellers, has raised $3 million in a seed round from India Quotient, Better Capital, First Cheque, and Titan Capital. The round also saw participation from other angels, including Farid Ahsan, Abhinav Jain, Rahul Dash, Kunal Shah, Prabhkirandeep Singh, and Ishendra Agarwal, among others.

The funds will be used to enhance technology infrastructure and expand the network of dark stores, the company said in a statement.

Blitz, earlier known as Grow Simplee, claims to offer same-day delivery for all orders placed before 3 p.m. Sellers can predict and store inventory near their customers in Blitz’s dark stores, offer 4-hour delivery to buyers, and fulfill all orders on the same day.

Gushwork.ai secures $2.1M from Lightspeed and others

Gushwork.ai, a platform providing SMBs with on-demand AI-augmented remote workforce, has bagged $2.1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Lightspeed with participation from B Capital, Sparrow Capital, Seaborne Capital and Beenext.

The startup will use the fresh funds to drive its next phase of growth and build out new product features while keeping the core team lean and agile, a statement said.

Gushwork.ai claims to have witnessed substantial demand, with over 50 businesses adopting its product within the first three months of operation. These early adopters have delegated more than 200 tedious workflows to Gush, translating to weekly savings of 1000 person-hours, the firm added.

Vodex gets $320,000 in pre-seed funding round

Generative AI platform Vodex which provides solution for outbound calling, has raised $320,000 in a pre-seed round of funding led by 100X.VC.

The round also saw participation from Yash Kotak, Ram Kumar and Devansh Alijar. The platform intends to utilize the fresh capital for product development and business expansion.

Vodex leverages Generative AI to empower businesses with efficient and scalable pre-sales and tele-calling operations, optimizing sales, marketing, scheduling, lead generation, and feedback calling services, driving voice industry innovation.

Dusminute raises Rs 11.5 Crore from Inflection Point Ventures

Hyperlocal grocery-store and managed services company Dusminute has raised Rs 11.5 Crores in a bridge Round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round saw participation from multiple existing investors and industry veteran angel investors syndicated by an angel investor and banker Bandana Kankani.

The funds will be utilized to drive the company’s growth in Bangalore. It also plans to expand its operations to the top 7-8 cities in India to meet the growing demand for convenient grocery solutions within apartment complexes.

“Omni channel is the future of retail and it's here already. Dusminute redefines both the offline and online experience for its consumers. This investment will help us to scale up in Bangalore and turn operationally profitable within the coming months. We want to capture a key market like Bangalore, build a profitable business and then enter newer markets in India,” said Apoorva Mishra, CEO, Dusminute.

Louis Stitch raises Rs 5 crore in Pre-Series A funding round

Louis Stitch, a premium men’s fashion brand, has raised Rs 5 crore in Pre-Series A funding round led by conglomerate Space World Group, to propell its expansion plans into the retail space.

With the allocated funds, the company aims to increase its product portfolio in the men’s wear segment whilst expanding its retail capabilities, pan India, a statement said.

Louis Stitch said it is in the process of launching its first-ever brand outlet, which will offer an extensive range of apparel, accessories and footwear made for Indian men. The brand intends to further its retail reach across major metropolitan cities during FY24.

EvolveX Accelerator leads seed funding round in Metabook XR

VR-based learning platform Metabook XR has received an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from EvolveX accelerator, along with WeFounderCircle and angel investors Bhawna Bhatnagar (EvolveX), among others.

The startup will use the funds for product development, sales expansion and marketing initiatives. Metabook XR claims to have built the largest library of VR-based content in maths, science, social sciences and virtual tours for K-12 children.

The EvolveX Accelerator, founded by We Founder Circle, offers a range of benefits, including one-on-one mentorship sessions with handpicked angel investors and industry experts, upfront funding of $20,000 and $200,000 worth of credits.